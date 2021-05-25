 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Technically, the Moderna vaccine is an "ephebophile"   (cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: News  
•       •       •

1033 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 25 May 2021 at 9:37 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's why it worked so well on me.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Subby....don't make gross jokes.
 
freakay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Its clever but gross.

And, its really good news.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If it was Republican voters would happily accept it.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If there's grass on the in field, that's a greenlight
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Subby....don't make gross jokes.


Are you new here?
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Matt Gaetz is suddenly so pro-vaccination that he's signing up to give them out?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stevenboof: casual disregard: Subby....don't make gross jokes.

Are you new here?


I am exceedingly new.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And that's what I told....nay, corrected... that vice squad cop.

I mean let's be precise, shall we?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Subby....don't make gross jokes.


And.... GREEN
 
Serious Black
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Any COVID vaccine that's not 100% effective on adolescents and pediatrics is practically useless given the minor risks faced by people under 18.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

casual disregard: stevenboof: casual disregard: Subby....don't make gross jokes.

Are you new here?

I am exceedingly new.


You might even say you are prepubescent
 
RiverRat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh great.

Now THAT is in my Google search history.

Learn something new every day.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My nieces and nephews are younger than 12.  It's really frustrating knowing that I am safer than they are right now.

I really want to know that Moderna is safe for kids 12 to, say 5.  That would be wonderful news.  If wouldn't cover the youngest of my nieces, but it's definitely a start.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: casual disregard: stevenboof: casual disregard: Subby....don't make gross jokes.

Are you new here?

I am exceedingly new.

You might even say you are prepubescent


Dude I have a full beard. On which green Earth could that be true?

Let's try it again - Stop.

MC Hammer - U Can't Touch This (Official Music Video)
Youtube otCpCn0l4Wo
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Any COVID vaccine that's not 100% effective on adolescents and pediatrics is practically useless given the minor risks faced by people under 18.


Thank you for the input Dr. Black: Internet Epidemiologist.
 
freakay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Darkmeer: My nieces and nephews are younger than 12.  It's really frustrating knowing that I am safer than they are right now.

I really want to know that Moderna is safe for kids 12 to, say 5.  That would be wonderful news.  If wouldn't cover the youngest of my nieces, but it's definitely a start.


The problem is that the virus doesnt care about us and does not have feelings or whatever.  But it WILL adapt to survive by finding weaknesses in humanity.  India was a weakness.  Japan and Taiwan are increasingly looking like they might be vulnerable.  And right now, kids are vulnerable.  Whats the good news?

1.  we know it doesnt spread outdoors as much
2.  we know it doesnt spread as easily among kids

Whats the bad news?  As long as the virus is spreading anywhere among humans...

1.  It could morph to a strain that does spread outdoors
2.  It could morph to a strain that does spread easily among kids
 
Joxette
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't wait for my 11 year old to get the jab.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Darkmeer: My nieces and nephews are younger than 12.  It's really frustrating knowing that I am safer than they are right now.

I really want to know that Moderna is safe for kids 12 to, say 5.  That would be wonderful news.  If wouldn't cover the youngest of my nieces, but it's definitely a start.


Pfizer will have data first, they've been moving much more quickly than Moderna.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This isn't enough, if we really want to curve this thing we gotta start vaccinating straight out the womb. In fact, they should start direct shot into the fetus.

It's the only way to be sure.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Funny you should mention it, because I recently rimmed out a four footer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.