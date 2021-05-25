 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1895, Oscar Wilde went to prison for sodomy. No, that was the charge, not why he went there. You know what I mean   (history.com) divider line
    Oscar Wilde, Prison, famed writer of Dorian Gray, Sir John Sholto Douglas, private life  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, how old were these "boys?" Did he have a thing for twinks old enough to consent, or was he a child molester?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline could have been written by Wilde himself. Nice, subby.

On an unrelated note, after being a Tool fan in the 90s and early 2000s, I finally read the mumbly lyrics to Prison Sex and need to go take a shower.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
birthdaywishes.expertView Full Size
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got pneumonia there and it finished him. So sad. he was such a hilarious guy.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was a wilde and crazy guy.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

it broke his spirit


it broke his spirit
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"His Majesty is like a dose of clap. It's one of Wilde's..."
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state looks down on sodomy.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prisoners are garbage haw haw haw so hilarious look at them getting terrorized haw haw haw they get unwanted cocks shoved in their mouths and assholes haw haw haw so funny

/ Rape "jokes" that aren't about prison rape get deleted on Fark.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing worse than LOLing at smittys headline is not LOLing at smittys headline.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Uh, how old were these "boys?" Did he have a thing for twinks old enough to consent, or was he a child molester?


From what I understand, they were all at least 17. At the time, England's age of consent was 13 (which is disgusting) so if he were farking some 13 year old girl that would have been fine by the laws of the day.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a Wilde story!
 
LobsterSausage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 Subby.  You made me chortle.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Your Majesty is like a jam doughnut
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wait until you hear how dirty Die Eir Von Satan is about.

/Kidding
// Or am I?
///Slashies!!!

On an unrelated note, after being a Tool fan in the 90s and early 2000s, I finally read the mumbly lyrics to Prison Sex and need to go take a shower.


Wait until you hear how dirty Die Eir Von Satan is about.

/Kidding
// Or am I?
///Slashies!!!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, big, bearded, bonking, butch Oscar. The terror of the ladies. 114 illegitimate children, world heavyweight boxing champion, and author of the best-selling pamphlet, "Why I Like To Do It With Girls". Massingbird had him sent down for being a whoopsie.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Technically it's "ephebosodomy".

From what I understand, they were all at least 17. At the time, England's age of consent was 13 (which is disgusting) so if he were farking some 13 year old girl that would have been fine by the laws of the day.


Technically it's "ephebosodomy".
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez he died at 45? That's farkin beat(nick)
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOL, I played that one for my college German professor, he thoroughly enjoyed it.

On an unrelated note, after being a Tool fan in the 90s and early 2000s, I finally read the mumbly lyrics to Prison Sex and need to go take a shower.

Wait until you hear how dirty Die Eir Von Satan is about.



LOL, I played that one for my college German professor, he thoroughly enjoyed it.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But enough about him.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What What...
 
dennysgod
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I though he was like a stream of bat piss.

Your Majesty is like a jam doughnut



I though he was like a stream of bat piss.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, it was a liiiitle more complicated than that.  His own lawsuits to "clear his name" wound up being libel on his part and enraged an influential enemy.  If he had done anything different, not soliciting young boys, not carrying on an affair with the son of his political enemy, not been making false lawsuits, not been so open about his activity, etc. it is likely this wouldn't have happened.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I thought he looked like the piss boy.

Your Majesty is like a jam doughnut


I thought he looked like the piss boy.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: beezeltown: Uh, how old were these "boys?" Did he have a thing for twinks old enough to consent, or was he a child molester?

From what I understand, they were all at least 17. At the time, England's age of consent was 13 (which is disgusting) so if he were farking some 13 year old girl that would have been fine by the laws of the day.


Right, then. Roger forth, funny man.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Everyone has room for a twopenny-upright.

Your Majesty is like a jam doughnut

I thought he looked like the piss boy.


Everyone has room for a twopenny-upright.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Age of consent in the UK was raised to 16 in 1885. Up until 1885 the age of consent was 13.

In Delaware in 1895, the age of consent was 7.

Yikes

From what I understand, they were all at least 17. At the time, England's age of consent was 13 (which is disgusting) so if he were farking some 13 year old girl that would have been fine by the laws of the day.


Age of consent in the UK was raised to 16 in 1885. Up until 1885 the age of consent was 13.

In Delaware in 1895, the age of consent was 7.

Yikes
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He lived a century too early and thus couldn't just go to the cinema...

Meet the Feebles - Sodomy
Youtube Ulb0pLBgRCw
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 394x750]
But enough about him.


She's actually a Cockburn. Which is probably what Wilde suffered in prison.

/Pretty Wilde.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to "BOO!"?
 
