(Daily Star)   JFK - "I'm not saying it was aliens. But it was aliens"
13
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
LobsterSausage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [images3.memedroid.com image 850x425]


Goddammitsomuch
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meanwhile at Sun world headquarters and chip shop somewhere in London:

Marketing: "Sales are flagging, no one wants to buy our shiatty newspaper anymore!"

Editors: "Run a JFK assassination conspiracy!"
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seinfeld - The Magic Loogie, Reconstructed
Youtube tBz3PqA2Fmc
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only JFK UFO I know about is the bow of the PT-109 after the Amagiri cut it in two.


/Unusable Floating Object
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Senator Cornpone (John F. Kennedy R-LA) would like to say that rumors of his death are exaggerated no matter how much joy they bring.

Shown here, he's explaining his marital situation and it's cause.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
it's all true
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Zorgon the Assassin looked down the barrel of the 30 megawatt disruptor.  Soon, the President of the United States would be coming around the corner.  His pledging the Earth's alliance to the Galactic Trade Federation would disrupt the Federated Trade Galactus' majority in the galaxy.   He had to die.

Suddenly, there was a tap on his shoulder.  He looked and saw Lee Harvey Oswald with a rifle.  "Mind if I play through?"  said Lee.

Sure, thought Zorgon.  He'd still get paid and he'd have time to get some frozen custard.  Earth's frozen custard was the best.   Zorgon moved aside and said "There's a 5 MPH crosswind from the SouthEast."

Lee snorted a reply:  "I know.  I'm a Marine."

"Former Marine," said Zorgon under his breath.  Oh well.  Frozen Custard awaits.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

You should write more. Answers my question, why not use a space Lazer?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We all know how it really went down.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
