(Al Jazeera)   Volcano aftershocks at Mount Nyiragongo raise possibility of fresh eruption, which is at least better than canned or even worse, frozen, eruptions which are you can get around here these days   (aljazeera.com) divider line
10
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a fresh eruption may look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby accidentally a word.
 
BraFish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What about a fresh eruption shooting frozen ropes?

/I'll show myself out
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You really got me on that one
 
Mukster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I prefer vintage...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

blatz514: What a fresh eruption may look like...

[Fark user image 336x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Frozen is often actually better than canned.

/ yes, I'm that guy
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Canned Eruptions" sounds like what happens after a trip to Taco Bell.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Frozen is often actually better than canned.

/ yes, I'm that guy


You're not the only one.  I came here to say the same thing.

Fresh > Frozen > Canned > Salted
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
from mantle to table...
 
