(Jezebel)   Summer beer rankings - from Jezebel?   (jezebel.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Bard's Tale - Beer, Beer, Beer!
Youtube SrEFWv8aSQ8
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
nobody in their 30s should ever list Natty Ice on a 'best' of anything list.  I don't even care if the list is 'best hangovers i had this year' just dont embarrass yourself enough by admitting it.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1. White Claw - Martini
2. White Claw - Long Island Iced Tea
3. White Claw - Ihatemen
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I disagree with practically everything on that list, Leinenkugel or bust
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gizmodo/Gawker sites are just cheugy.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: nobody in their 30s should ever list Natty Ice on a 'best' of anything list.  I don't even care if the list is 'best hangovers i had this year' just dont embarrass yourself enough by admitting it.


You shouldn't admit it or drink it in public, but if your beer budget is $8, it will do the trick.

39
 
mekkab
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: nobody in their 30s should ever list Natty Ice on a 'best' of anything list.


This is sort of a "best of the worst" list.  Most of these things are widely available macro-brews.

/And bonus points for getting called out for writing miller twice, and doubling down!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That list is a mess.  There's no reason behind any of it.  It's just a random list of beers.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That list is a mess.  There's no reason behind any of it.  It's just a random list of beers.


"Jeeves, what is beer idk lol"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That list is a mess.  There's no reason behind any of it.  It's just a random list of beers.


This is the point.

But putting Pacifico on top and the seltzer bullshiat on the bottom earns a +1 from me.

\ Buy a bunch of seltzer and a bottle of vodak
\\ better drink, less money
\\\ Add a slice of lime and prevent scurvy as well.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That list is a mess.  There's no reason behind any of it.  It's just a random list of beers.


It's jezebel, literally named after a whore.

I'm guessing everything listed was because they slid $50 under the table.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Holy christ, that posted huge.

/sorry 'bout that
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lone Star is a summer beer?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll probably be drinking these all summer.  Tastes like an actual beer, but is refreshing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
