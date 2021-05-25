 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Hamas: "Wait, what did we do? Bill, did you do that? John? Fred? No, I don't think that was us, Belarus"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't be a pain, Ukraine.  We know you can, Azerbaijan.  So roll over, Moldova, and Latvia Jimi take over...

(guitar solo)
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah Hamas we know it wasn't you.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It was Jack.

Airplane! - Hijack deleted scene
Youtube Kf3bw8KEZ44
 
zbtop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not quite sure what Belarus was thinking here.

What the everloving fark does Hamas care about bombing Vilnius for? Like...really dudes? I get you need a cover story, but ah, at least *try* next time.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Your money's not here! It's in George's house!
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zbtop: I'm not quite sure what Belarus was thinking here.

What the everloving fark does Hamas care about bombing Vilnius for? Like...really dudes? I get you need a cover story, but ah, at least *try* next time.


They just googled "terrorist organizations" and since Hamas was the first page of results they pasted that in
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they did blame these people while they were at it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

They have been know to shoot arrows at helicopters.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Desperate to not upset the great Pooty-poo by fingering the real culprit, here...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: I'm surprised they didn't blame these people while they were at it.

[Fark user image 850x478]
They have been know to shoot arrows at helicopters.


FTFM
/ My preview foo is weak.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Evil Mackerel: I'm surprised they didn't blame these people while they were at it.

[Fark user image 850x478]
They have been known to shoot arrows at helicopters.

FTFM
/ My preview foo is weak.


/ i give up
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zbtop: I'm not quite sure what Belarus was thinking here.

What the everloving fark does Hamas care about bombing Vilnius for? Like...really dudes? I get you need a cover story, but ah, at least *try* next time.


It's no less believable than this bit:

Igor Golub, head of the Belarusian air force, said the Ryanair crew took the decision to divert to Minsk itself and that the fighter jet was sent to escort it only after it turned to fly towards the Belarusian capital.

"You have bomb on board. Very dangerous. So we send friendly jet to keep you in missile lock. You follow to Minsk or you explode. You choose."
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: zbtop: I'm not quite sure what Belarus was thinking here.

What the everloving fark does Hamas care about bombing Vilnius for? Like...really dudes? I get you need a cover story, but ah, at least *try* next time.

They just googled "terrorist organizations" and since Hamas was the first page of results they pasted that in


A is for Aum Shinrikyo
B is for Boko Haram
C is for Children of God
D is for (Branch) Davidians.
E is for Euskadi Ta Askatasuna
F is for FARC
G is for Gülen movement
H is for Hamas
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zbtop: I'm not quite sure what Belarus was thinking here.

What the everloving fark does Hamas care about bombing Vilnius for? Like...really dudes? I get you need a cover story, but ah, at least *try* next time.


They had no idea where to find C.L.I.T.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zbtop: I'm not quite sure what Belarus was thinking here.

What the everloving fark does Hamas care about bombing Vilnius for? Like...really dudes? I get you need a cover story, but ah, at least *try* next time.


They still remember the good old days of the USSR, where anyone who noticed how ridiculous the cover story was ended up in the gulag.  None of these ex-Soviet bloc tinpots ever needed to learn how to lie convincingly.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And no, Belarus, you can't blame Don Cherry, Mike Milbury, or Pierre either.

/Bergman would have just fined the journalist $250K
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zbtop: I'm not quite sure what Belarus was thinking here.

What the everloving fark does Hamas care about bombing Vilnius for? Like...really dudes? I get you need a cover story, but ah, at least *try* next time.


Writing a fake email demanding ceasefire, 4 days after a ceasefire, elegant.

They maybe have their own MAGA types, who will believe this shiat.

And for the rest of the world, they do something obviously fake just to show that they don't care.

Myself I wonder, if there's cheap holidays in Belarussia now, even I have to have a layover in Moscow to get there. Hmm...
 
