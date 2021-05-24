 Skip to content
(NPR)   Bored with Super Moons? Had enough of Blood Moons? Well, get ready for the Super Flower Blood Moon   (npr.org) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Super Flower Blood Moon

is that some sort of euphemism?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is getting pretty stupid
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Super Flower Blood Moon

is that some sort of euphemism?


Pretty sure is a nice way of saying "having your period"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wasn't this an MST3K episode?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Super Flower Blood Moon is what my wife calls...

Never mind, I'm not going to finish that.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is that the new power-up in the upcoming Mario game?
 
neongoats
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are all these farking moon links being sponsored or something. fark.
 
