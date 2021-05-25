 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Tot mom damp   (wfla.com) divider line
13
    More: Fail, Sunday, WEST PALM BEACH, Casey Anthony, heated argument, West Palm Police Department, Alcoholic beverage, Weekend, English-language films  
•       •       •

886 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 1:58 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, I'm not going to pay to see this...
[Click]
Oh. Right. Never mind...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Woman spills drink on Casey Anthony during 'heated' argument over ex at Florida bar, police say"

Sounds like alcohol abuse...

"...water.."

Nevermind
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does any other state want to claim ownership of her?
 
JesseL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1. Why would anyone fight over a dude who's cheating on them?
2. Why would anyone fight over a dude willing to date Casey Anthony?
3. Why would you get in a fight with someone you KNOW is a murderous psycho?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tot Mom is one of those phrases from the past I wish I would never have to hear again. I have reserved a seat in the lowest circle of hell just for you Subby
Twisted Sister - Burn In Hell (Official banned Music Video)
Youtube _atqPcXvcr0
 
imapirate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JesseL: 1. Why would anyone fight over a dude who's cheating on them?
2. Why would anyone fight over a dude willing to date Casey Anthony?
3. Why would you get in a fight with someone you KNOW is a murderous psycho?


Crazy p*ssy?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

berylman: Tot Mom is one of those phrases from the past I wish I would never have to hear again. I have reserved a seat in the lowest circle of hell just for you Subby
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_atqPcXv​cr0]


Fark user imageView Full Size

/i keed
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can we please give her zero attention, she killed her infant daughter and got away with it.  Dying sad and alone is barely good enough for her.
 
munko
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: "Woman spills drink on Casey Anthony during 'heated' argument over ex at Florida bar, police say"

Sounds like alcohol abuse...

"...water.."

Nevermind


sounds like Florida
 
lectos
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

imapirate: JesseL: 1. Why would anyone fight over a dude who's cheating on them?
2. Why would anyone fight over a dude willing to date Casey Anthony?
3. Why would you get in a fight with someone you KNOW is a murderous psycho?

Crazy p*ssy?


That and no worries about her hitting you up for child support.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes. Pick a fight with someone you know is absolutely willing to kill you. Nothing can go wrong.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I kind of love that Nancy Grace is such a piece of shiat that people are torn as to whether she's more or less of a piece of shiat than a woman who probably killed her own child.

Hey, Nancy, remember when a child pointed out you were a piece of shiat for interrogating her about her rape?

Insane Nancy Grace gets owned by Elizabeth Smart
Youtube 5x8ARIxg51I


/Pepperidge Farm etc
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.