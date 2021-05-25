 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Looks like NYC is back to pre-pandemic levels   (nydailynews.com) divider line
    18-year-old Joel Lambert, Manhattan, young athlete, people shot, victims of gunplay  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A lot of people have told me NYC is a dangerous place.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thela Hun Ginjeet
Youtube 9Uje-HmeT6I


This is a dangerous place.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's utterly pointless to compare to one year ago when everyone was confined inside. What were the numbers two years ago?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: A lot of people have told me NYC is a dangerous place.


Just as any city, there are the good places and the not so good places.

Now-a-days, there's more not so good places...

Thanks DeBlasio.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still less crime per person than most gross towns.
 
wiwille
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The new normal?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Of what? crime? filth? stupidity? crassness? psychopathy? (I could go on and on but I will stop and leave you some questions).

Normal does not mean good. But there is always worse.
 
Snort
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hell is other people.  And sometimes you just gotta blast away.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: Thanks DeBlasio.


Sorry, this just reminds me of this.

Airport Sushi - SNL
Youtube 6d7Vk_qaiB8


/start at 3:06
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"When the victim refused, the gunman shot him, ripped a chain off his neck and rode away."

Police have released CCTV footage of the suspect:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's utterly pointless to compare to one year ago when everyone was confined inside. What were the numbers two years ago?


??????
Or.
Maybe.
Just maybe.
Smaller groups would be better and have less conflict?
We could use this as a teaching moment and start designing businesses or rules that keep businesses small instead of packed and volatile.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reminder:  last year was the giant lock down. Of course shootings were down. You can't shoot up your home while under home arrest. That's where you keep all your stuff, as George Carlin wisely points out.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe people confused "get your shot" with "get shot".
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Keep ripping on the police. Keep enacting pro-criminal policies. This is what happens.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They are working on catching-up to casserole pizza town.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: They are working on catching-up to casserole pizza town.


Still no match for St. Louis.

But we don't get any flack because we're in a red state with CCW laws.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mrtraveler01:Sorry, this just reminds me of this.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6d7Vk_qa​iB8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/start at 3:06

I love a good SNL reference.

thanks.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: Keep ripping on the police. Keep enacting pro-criminal policies. This is what happens.


To which pro-criminal policies would you be referring? Something like qualified immunity?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Reminder:  last year was the giant lock down. Of course shootings were down. You can't shoot up your home while under home arrest. That's where you keep all your stuff, as George Carlin wisely points out.


Counterpoint-

To paraphrase an Ice-T tweet from around this time last year: If somebody owes you money, now is the time to come rolling by because you know damn well they gonna be home.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: Keep ripping on the police. Keep enacting pro-criminal policies. This is what happens.


Keep being a thug
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: Mrtraveler01:Sorry, this just reminds me of this.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6d7Vk_qa​iB8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/start at 3:06

I love a good SNL reference.

thanks.


Yw. I always love it when Mullaney is hosting because it always means a new NY-themed musical that's always pretty funny.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I walked past a store yesterday that had a sign in the window on which was written, in large red letters:

"WE DO NOT MEDIATE OR OTHERWISE INTERVENE IN DISPUTES BETWEEN CUSTOMERS, INCLUDING DISPUTES REGARDING WHETHER OR NOT MASKS SHOULD BE WORN."

Sounds like things are a teeny bit tense in the city.  I have to wonder whether the shootin's are in any way related.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's utterly pointless to compare to one year ago when everyone was confined inside. What were the numbers two years ago?


2019
 
