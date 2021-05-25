 Skip to content
(Axios)   New poll shows just how much we trust everyone to tell the truth about their Covid vaccine status and adherence to CDC guidelines   (axios.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of this shiat makes any sense sense.

"Yes, *HACK* I had the vaccine *COUGH*"

*OK. Cool."

Just wear a farking mask. Just get cool ones, like mine.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trusting plague rats is a suicide pact
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should have a question in there at the end "do you trust the vaccine you took to actually work as it is intended?"
 
wantingout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I for one can't wait for our new medical caste system! It will be Glorious!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, if you still wear various pieces of clothing with allegiance to the previous Administration and support for the events on January 6th at the Capitol, and you have bumper stickers advocating severe ill will to Dr. Fauci, then I'm going to assume you haven't been vaccinated.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm fully vaccinated, I'm still going to wear my make, probably forever, I'm done with large crowds and I still want you to stay the fark away from me.

/that's the truth.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ugh...Mask. fark you, phone.
 
Psylence
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Honor system does not work in a country full of honorless chuds.

The "system" has failed.
 
xalres
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We're coming out of 15 months of almost half the damn country losing their farking minds over being asked to do the smallest things in the interests of others. You're damned right I don't trust strangers not to lie about being vaccinated. And if anyone wants to give me crap about continuing to wear a mask, feel free. I'd love to take out some of this frustration.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I  have a coworker that flat out told me he's lying to stores if they ask him if he's vaccinated.

So yeah, I don't trust these other motherfarkers to not also be lying.

I figure the ones still wearing masks likely are vaccinated, while the ones with out the mask where you can opt out if vaccinated, but wearing a shiat eating grin, the mirrored sunglasses perched on their ballcap, those ones are lying about having been vaccinated.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Businesses need a way to verify people's vaccine status. If customers don't want to opt in, they can take their business elsewhere. That is what freedom gives you, make your choices and honestly face the consequences.
 
rewind2846
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I TRUST SCIENCE. I DON'T TRUST YOU."
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ now  
Classic case of: "The only winning move is not to play." for businesses.

They know that requiring vaccine cards or similar from customers is dubious HIPPA wise, and there is no state provided system to check the validity of a card even if they did.

They also know that if one of their employees gets it from a customer, after they said no masks required, could have a potential OSHA case or just a general civil sue your pants off. They know their liability insurance would love to use no-masks as an excuse to deny those legal costs too.

So most businesses are going to just blanket require masks for the foreseeable future.
Congrats anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers! Ya played yourself!
 
