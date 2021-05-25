 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   America is at an existential crossroads. Well, it seems obvious that most would choose to go with Sartre or Camus, but you can never really tell. There might be a few drawn to Kierkegaard. Hopefully we can weed out all the Nietzsche asshats, though   (cnn.com) divider line
42
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You don't want anyone named Kierkegaard. They'll just sit there biting the heads of whippets.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is at a crowded roundabout and doesn't now how to exit safely.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I have to say Sartre's line from No Exit certainly encapsulates today's America:

Hell is other people.

/yes, it's out of context
//but still
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.existentialcomics.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PFFFT. There'll be no rational discussion in this house! BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [static.existentialcomics.com image 850x1275]


Nah, Socrates was an absolute troll.  He'd be right at home on the internet.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go with the Devil.   Worked for Robert Johnson
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: America is at a crowded roundabout and doesn't now how to exit safely.


Or this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or we could just continue the Hegelian explosion and see where the synthesis lands.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nietzsche asshat here. I really like Sartre and Camus, too, but they lose points for not having epic mustaches.

images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Changing demographics and the GOP's radicalization have made the choice even more stark than the author cares to admit:

We can have a multiracial democracy, or no democracy at all.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Science: Twilight Farkle: [static.existentialcomics.com image 850x1275]

Nah, Socrates was an absolute troll.  He'd be right at home on the internet.


Why.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rene Descartes was a drunken old fart "I drink therefore I am".
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say something about your Nietzsche comment but I don't give a shiat.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who did existentialism? That's my guy. There's no meaning to any of it, and your feeble efforts to make yourself powerful are bullshiat. It's all pointless and stupid.

Even more meaningful in the era of climate change--OH CLIMATE CHANGE, we were just talking about our generation.
I know you are. That's why it's stupid.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Camus. With a little bit of Taoist Northern / Southern reality school thrown in for fun.

/ don't look that way
// it sorta kinda works
/// third slash is pushing the rock up the hill
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [static.existentialcomics.com image 850x1275]


Mind you, Socrates voluntarily drank the Hemlock. He practically commited judicial suicide knowing everything he knew about Athenians. Maybe he expected something different for once, like Empedocles imagining that somebody who stop him and say "Mr. Empedocles, Sir, don't do it. You are so wise and good, we need you." before he threw  himself into the volcano.

But we now call expecting something different while doing the same old tricks as "insanity".

Nope, Mr. E., to care, the Colonial Greeks in Sicily would have to be able to recognize wisdom or else be wiser than you were. Maybe you should have tried that one on in Athens, where several people might have cared. It would only have taken one passing eccentric or shepard. Syracuse was the Ancient Greek,. Everybody was too busy making money, courting power, or pursuing a Sybaritic existence or some combination of the three like in modern America  to give a gods-damn about wisdom and truths that don't pay in cold hard cash.

Human Nature only changes on a geological time scale. Nietzsche was right:  real men don't yet exist.

Man's a kind
Of missing link
Fondly thinking
He can think.

-- Piet Hein
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tend to think that Nietzsche goes down much easier if you assume that he's either doing a really sarcastic standup act or is a snarky drunk ranting at the bar to get away from his wife.

(More seriously, given what little of Nietzsche I've read, I suspect he is actually being sarcastic more than some people pick up on. I seem to recall that in Beyond Good and Evil, when he's condemning all past philosophical systems, he sort of chains together criticisms in a way where his criticism of one philosophy is basically the same thing he condemned the previous philosophy for a page ago. But it's been a while, I should probably go re-read it.)
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: It's all pointless and stupid.


Big picture, maybe, but my little corner of the world is a bit better than it was before. The people I know and love appreciate that, I think. I know I do.

Voltaire, for those wondering.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Legend records that Empedocles thought it would look like he had become a god after he vanished, but that he was thwarted when the volcano chucked up one of his bronze sandals.

Who throws a bronze sandal? Who wears one into a volcano caldera?

Foo' philosopher!

Look here's one of his handals. He must not be a god. He must have been vain enough to try to scam us. The Ancient Sicilians may have been smart enough to recognize a con job when they saw one. They certainly haven't changed in the last few millennia.
 
phlegmjay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Twilight Farkle: [static.existentialcomics.com image 850x1275]

Nah, Socrates was an absolute troll.  He'd be right at home on the internet.


Oh man. He would sea Lion the shiat out of everybody.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes, I went there and criticized a philosopher for his choice of footwear. How's that for a show about nothing?
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I tend to think that Nietzsche goes down much easier if you assume that he's either doing a really sarcastic standup act or is a snarky drunk ranting at the bar to get away from his wife.

(More seriously, given what little of Nietzsche I've read, I suspect he is actually being sarcastic more than some people pick up on. I seem to recall that in Beyond Good and Evil, when he's condemning all past philosophical systems, he sort of chains together criticisms in a way where his criticism of one philosophy is basically the same thing he condemned the previous philosophy for a page ago. But it's been a while, I should probably go re-read it.)


Ironic, not sarcastic.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sozelle: Martian_Astronomer: I tend to think that Nietzsche goes down much easier if you assume that he's either doing a really sarcastic standup act or is a snarky drunk ranting at the bar to get away from his wife.

(More seriously, given what little of Nietzsche I've read, I suspect he is actually being sarcastic more than some people pick up on. I seem to recall that in Beyond Good and Evil, when he's condemning all past philosophical systems, he sort of chains together criticisms in a way where his criticism of one philosophy is basically the same thing he condemned the previous philosophy for a page ago. But it's been a while, I should probably go re-read it.)

Ironic, not sarcastic.


More precise, perhaps, but you can certainly be both.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Who did existentialism? That's my guy. There's no meaning to any of it, and your feeble efforts to make yourself powerful are bullshiat. It's all pointless and stupid.


That's not existentialism, it's nihilism.

I really like Nietzsche. There's a nice (if superficial) overview of some of his ideas here that you might find interesting;
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Friedri​c​h_Nietzsche#Philosophy

Sartre argued against nihilism (and, as a bonus, predicted QAnon and the modern rise of fascism) in his essay "Anti-Semite and Jew":
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-Se​m​ite_and_Jew
 
phlegmjay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sozelle: Martian_Astronomer: I tend to think that Nietzsche goes down much easier if you assume that he's either doing a really sarcastic standup act or is a snarky drunk ranting at the bar to get away from his wife.

(More seriously, given what little of Nietzsche I've read, I suspect he is actually being sarcastic more than some people pick up on. I seem to recall that in Beyond Good and Evil, when he's condemning all past philosophical systems, he sort of chains together criticisms in a way where his criticism of one philosophy is basically the same thing he condemned the previous philosophy for a page ago. But it's been a while, I should probably go re-read it.)

Ironic, not sarcastic.


This.

A problem a lot of people have with Nietszche is that they go in expecting a coherent, consistent, overarching philosophy to be revealed, more in line with other philosophical works. However, his work rejects that in both form and content. Coupled with his dedication to irony and his disdain for Enlightenment thought, he can be difficult for many readers to follow.

/ Then there's the whole "influenced the Nazis" thing. That wasn't good.
// Yes, I know the Nazis followed a bowlderized version of his work, and that there is much to his work that suggests he would have hated the Nazis.
/// [The sound of three silences in the abyss]
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Changing demographics and the GOP's radicalization have made the choice even more stark than the author cares to admit:

We can have a multiracial democracy, or no democracy at all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nietzsche Is dead.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

phlegmjay: sozelle: Martian_Astronomer: I tend to think that Nietzsche goes down much easier if you assume that he's either doing a really sarcastic standup act or is a snarky drunk ranting at the bar to get away from his wife.

(More seriously, given what little of Nietzsche I've read, I suspect he is actually being sarcastic more than some people pick up on. I seem to recall that in Beyond Good and Evil, when he's condemning all past philosophical systems, he sort of chains together criticisms in a way where his criticism of one philosophy is basically the same thing he condemned the previous philosophy for a page ago. But it's been a while, I should probably go re-read it.)

Ironic, not sarcastic.

This.

A problem a lot of people have with Nietszche is that they go in expecting a coherent, consistent, overarching philosophy to be revealed, more in line with other philosophical works. However, his work rejects that in both form and content. Coupled with his dedication to irony and his disdain for Enlightenment thought, he can be difficult for many readers to follow.

/ Then there's the whole "influenced the Nazis" thing. That wasn't good.
// Yes, I know the Nazis followed a bowlderized version of his work, and that there is much to his work that suggests he would have hated the Nazis.
/// [The sound of three silences in the abyss]


The Nazis understood Nietzsche as little as Schopenhauer understood Buddhism.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Nietzsche Is dead.


Long live Nietzsche.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Eastern Philosophers vs Western Philosophers. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube 0N_RO-jL-90
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
America is always at an existential crossroads.  It's kinda our thing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

snowjack: cryinoutloud: Who did existentialism? That's my guy. There's no meaning to any of it, and your feeble efforts to make yourself powerful are bullshiat. It's all pointless and stupid.

That's not existentialism, it's nihilism.

I really like Nietzsche. There's a nice (if superficial) overview of some of his ideas here that you might find interesting;
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Friedric​h_Nietzsche#Philosophy

Sartre argued against nihilism (and, as a bonus, predicted QAnon and the modern rise of fascism) in his essay "Anti-Semite and Jew":
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-Sem​ite_and_Jew


So, what am I. I agree with everything has a time. And I think the whole rent/marriage/mortgage/baby/death thing is pointless. But. I think we should care for each other in the face of the realities of our pointless-hopeless lives.
?????????
I find myself not agreeing with nihilism for the most part but not necessary disagreeing with it.
Basically I love humanity hate societies.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nietzsche?
Blow it out of your arse, Howard.
 
R0AHN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I tend to think that Nietzsche goes down much easier if you assume that he's either doing a really sarcastic standup act or is a snarky drunk ranting at the bar to get away from his wife.

(More seriously, given what little of Nietzsche I've read, I suspect he is actually being sarcastic more than some people pick up on. I seem to recall that in Beyond Good and Evil, when he's condemning all past philosophical systems, he sort of chains together criticisms in a way where his criticism of one philosophy is basically the same thing he condemned the previous philosophy for a page ago. But it's been a while, I should probably go re-read it.)


Eh, I'd actually recommend Dialectic of Enlightenment over Nietzhe's works any day. It's more practical and frankly more relevant to today; written in the postwar period and right when industrialization and consumer culture really hit stride.

But daaaaamn is it dense. It seems like German philosophers try to pack as much meaning into a single sentence as possible. And that doesn't seem to be an artifact from translation.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [i.pinimg.com image 448x622]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Careful, he's got a Nietzsche trigger finger.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sunscreen can protect you from harmful UV rays but it can't prevent inevitable withering of human spirits in the face of existential and real threats to being in the 21st century.

- Kim Keirkegaardashian
 
