 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why COVID digital contact tracing failed so completely in the United States. Because "tech savvy" Americans didn't want to add a scary, big gubmint tracking app to the tracking device they already carry in their pockets?   (slate.com) divider line
49
    More: Dumbass, Health care, Data analysis, Epidemiology, Data, digital data, Guayaquil, Public health, Ecuador  
•       •       •

328 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 25 May 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans didn't want to add a scary, big gubmint tracking app to the tracking device they already carry in their pockets?

Speak for yourself.  I don't and won't carry a cell phone for that exact farkin' reason.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because cynical politicians know they'll get loads of uncritical swoony coverage for the performative-compassion press conference announcing the rollout, and far less coverage for half-assing the execution?
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US actually tried contact tracing? That's news to me.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, who are YOU going to be more scared of?  COVID, or the US Government?
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Becouse the administration in charge at the time did not take appropriate action and push it in the beginning?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it interfered with the microchip in the vaccine.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It worked for me. I was asymptomatic when the tracing app alerted me I'd been in contact with someone that tested positive, and sure enough, I was positive too. It wasn't until four days later that my smell and taste disappeared.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also want the government out of their Medicare.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Well, who are YOU going to be more scared of?  COVID, or the US Government?


Given history - the US (or pretty much any) government.

In the 20th century, more people (over 100 million) were killed by their own governments than anything else.  Would you really want the Trump administration knowing exactly where everyone is and who they may have interacted with?

Google and Apple had anonymized contact tracing systems in place and ready to go, but that wasn't good enough.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Well, who are YOU going to be more scared of?  COVID, or the US Government?


Well, with a government run by Trump, it's a toss up.
 
Liadan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had to load a contact/status app to my phone for work. (They invested in loaner phones for those who didn't have one.) It was the glitchyest, data and storage gobbling peace of garbage ever released into the wild.

Did we mind being tracked? Yeah

Did we mind having our phones crash and/or battery death WAY more than that? Oh HELL yeah.

The exposure notifications thingy from Apple was not AS bad, but it still routinely ate much more battery life than it should have.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: It worked for me. I was asymptomatic when the tracing app alerted me I'd been in contact with someone that tested positive, and sure enough, I was positive too. It wasn't until four days later that my smell and taste disappeared.


I hadn't set mine up, but it gave me notice to finish setting up the contact notification within minutes of being in contact with somebody who had Covid. (they had already quarantined for two weeks)
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: The US actually tried contact tracing? That's news to me.


This. Subby sounds like someone on the outside looking in.

It pretty much came down to the states to try to form something because federal was so worthless. The only other way was if some private entity was going to try it, and fark giving them data.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because the people who would have used it were already vaccinated by the time it became available in their region?
 
gar1013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mcavity: Becouse the administration in charge at the time did not take appropriate action and push it in the beginning?


Because you would have totally signed up for a Trump administration tracking program.

Just kidding, you would have refused while furiously masturbating at the thought of telling everyone on Fark about it.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When two users meet, digital contact tracing apps record a contact. But they are ignorant of the context, and therefore cannot accurately predict the risk of infection. If the contact takes place in an open space rather than indoors, if masks were worn, the chances of transmission are lower. Bluetooth signals travel across physical barriers, while the Coronavirus does not. If two phones were close enough, one could receive an exposure notification even if the COVID-19 positive person were on the other side of a wall that would prevent transmission.

Sounds like the app also sucked.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It wouldn't have been the least bit useful for lots of people. My job was requiring people to quarantine if we were in contact with a positive case, but only if the health department was ordering it through contact tracing. The health department was not ordering anyone getting a phone notification to quarantine. My job wasn't going to pay me to stay home with just a phone notification telling me I might have walked past someone in the grocery store that might be positive.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mcavity: Becouse the administration in charge at the time did not take appropriate action and push it in the beginning?


If they would have pushed it we would all have been in a better way now. More vaccinations, better masking, and we probably would have been closer to normal months ago.
It would have saved lives.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Google may (or may not) be evil but they've never tried to install a God-Emperor (or, in this case, Clod-Emperor) as the leader of the United States. Google never imprisoned a group of people for years with no proof of wrongdoing. Google never pushed an indigenous people into small pockets of shiat land that nobody else wanted.

Being evil does not mean that you HAVE TO burn down the orphanage and enslave the children. It means that you have more options and that when you do something good..it's because you wanted to do something good and not because you're obligated to do something good
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Headso: When two users meet, digital contact tracing apps record a contact. But they are ignorant of the context, and therefore cannot accurately predict the risk of infection. If the contact takes place in an open space rather than indoors, if masks were worn, the chances of transmission are lower. Bluetooth signals travel across physical barriers, while the Coronavirus does not. If two phones were close enough, one could receive an exposure notification even if the COVID-19 positive person were on the other side of a wall that would prevent transmission.

Sounds like the app also sucked.


Much like the response to the virus continues to be globally with the exception of a few island nations, maybe.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Headso: When two users meet, digital contact tracing apps record a contact. But they are ignorant of the context, and therefore cannot accurately predict the risk of infection. If the contact takes place in an open space rather than indoors, if masks were worn, the chances of transmission are lower. Bluetooth signals travel across physical barriers, while the Coronavirus does not. If two phones were close enough, one could receive an exposure notification even if the COVID-19 positive person were on the other side of a wall that would prevent transmission.

Sounds like the app also sucked.


That's why you also need human contact tracers.

"Hi Covid Carol, your contact tracing app indicates you infected 6 people at a Starbucks on 5th St 8 days ago. What's that? You've never been in there but you did pull over to take a phone call outside  that same day? Okay then."

Naturally, we did none of that in any coherent manner.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TSA agent: It wouldn't have been the least bit useful for lots of people. My job was requiring people to quarantine if we were in contact with a positive case, but only if the health department was ordering it through contact tracing. The health department was not ordering anyone getting a phone notification to quarantine. My job wasn't going to pay me to stay home with just a phone notification telling me I might have walked past someone in the grocery store that might be positive.


I don't know about yours, but the one Minnesota cooked up was a bit more detailed than that. You wouldn't get notified for just having walked past someone one time; you needed to be within 6 feet of someone for a period of 15 minutes or more.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Seeing how places like South Korea implemented a public safety app for people to immediately know who they came into contact with once someone pops was pretty neat.  Abusable, sure.  But damn if it wasn't effective at making contract tracing a breeze.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Contact tracing seems pretty useless once you hit a certain amount of community spread. How are you going to contract trace 30,000 new infections a day? By the time we got the infrastructure to contact trace up and running, the pandemic was far too widespread for it to make a dent in it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Americans didn't want to add a scary, big gubmint tracking app to the tracking device they already carry in their pockets?

Speak for yourself.  I don't and won't carry a cell phone for that exact farkin' reason.


Smart.  Best to stick with Morse code farted into your Ham radio.  They'll never get ya then.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I put the NY state one on my phone, but I think at the time only 250k people had downloaded it. Never got any alerts, and I never reported any symptoms since I thankfully didn't get sick.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Contact tracing seems pretty useless once you hit a certain amount of community spread. How are you going to contract trace 30,000 new infections a day? By the time we got the infrastructure to contact trace up and running, the pandemic was far too widespread for it to make a dent in it.


You hire 300,000 contact tracers starting in Feb 2020. What's that cost? $30B per year? It's a rounding error. Instead we pushed it down to the state level so individual states had to hire and lay off contact tracers as surges rise and break.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mouser: Well, who are YOU going to be more scared of?  COVID, or the US Government?


State government.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: TSA agent: It wouldn't have been the least bit useful for lots of people. My job was requiring people to quarantine if we were in contact with a positive case, but only if the health department was ordering it through contact tracing. The health department was not ordering anyone getting a phone notification to quarantine. My job wasn't going to pay me to stay home with just a phone notification telling me I might have walked past someone in the grocery store that might be positive.

I don't know about yours, but the one Minnesota cooked up was a bit more detailed than that. You wouldn't get notified for just having walked past someone one time; you needed to be within 6 feet of someone for a period of 15 minutes or more.


I was exaggerating. The key point is that we would only be paid to quarantine at home if we were exposed to a positive case confirmed through contract tracing by the health department. Showing a phone app was not enough and if we stayed home for that we would not be paid (or would have to use our own leave). So, no one cared or did it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: The US actually tried contact tracing? That's news to me.


Technically, the US didn't.  A bunch of individual states did.
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mouser: Well, who are YOU going to be more scared of?  COVID, or the US Government?


US government. I have no reason to be scared of COVID. I've been in the vaccinated elite for almost 6 months, and in the past year I only know 2 people that had covid, and I have no regular contact with them.

I use the app though, I trust Apple to make a good API. Especially because the government complained about it, and it took them forever to try to make their own app, then they gave up and used the Apple/Google API instead of their failed ideas.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: Mouser: Well, who are YOU going to be more scared of?  COVID, or the US Government?

State government.


City or county government. I tell people to vote in local elections because it's the government most local to you that farks you up sooner, harder, and more often.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am going to guess it failed because you know we had no support for people who were exposed. The cases were out of control and people couldn't quarantine every farking day. Seriously a year and a half in and we still don't have mandatory sick pay and time off. That along with rapid tear could have actually made a difference.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Only 2 ways this works in 'murica. First is the Fed coordinates with OS developers to include the contact tracer on all devices and it cannot be opted out of. This would likely be in the courts for a while as it's borderline unconstitutional and emergency public health reasons only work for so long.

Second is no tech at all and hiring an army of people, even this would require people to answer their phones. But you'd think there's some way the government can work with providers so that the caller ID on you phone comes up as "COVID contact tracer, do not ignore" or something like that.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Because we lack a central healthcare authority to collect, deal with and process the info?  Because all the apps (that I looked into) were regional, and I travel?  Because there was no guiding principles, no trusted source for the apps and the info collected?  Because the apps (at least the ones I looked into early) put the onus on the user to collect, process, notify and seek care?  Because healthcare in the US is a joke?  Because nobody answers calls from unknown numbers, and who knows what the health care authority's number is?  Because I already get spam health care calls?

I mean, gee.  I dunno. Do you have any ideas?
 
TSA agent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

not enough beer: we still don't have mandatory sick pay and time off


Absolutely, this. People who are/were working have bills to pay and taking time off doesn't get them paid. There was some sort of federal paid sick leave program but few knew about it and if you gave them the option they'd probably suspect it's a bunch of hoops to jump through, paperwork to fill out, and then maybe sometime down the line they might get paid for the time off but are totally boned if they don't get paid because someone doesn't cross a T or dot a lowercase J. Fark that noise, they'll just go to work and forget about it.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TSA agent: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: TSA agent: It wouldn't have been the least bit useful for lots of people. My job was requiring people to quarantine if we were in contact with a positive case, but only if the health department was ordering it through contact tracing. The health department was not ordering anyone getting a phone notification to quarantine. My job wasn't going to pay me to stay home with just a phone notification telling me I might have walked past someone in the grocery store that might be positive.

I don't know about yours, but the one Minnesota cooked up was a bit more detailed than that. You wouldn't get notified for just having walked past someone one time; you needed to be within 6 feet of someone for a period of 15 minutes or more.

I was exaggerating. The key point is that we would only be paid to quarantine at home if we were exposed to a positive case confirmed through contract tracing by the health department. Showing a phone app was not enough and if we stayed home for that we would not be paid (or would have to use our own leave). So, no one cared or did it.


Okay, so...why not just go get tested and find out definitively then?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Because cell phones don't have proximity sensors and farking suck for contact tracing, regardless of the security of the app itself.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The state and federal government already have my contact info.

Adding an app wasn't going to give them something new and could've helped me.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Okay, so...why not just go get tested and find out definitively then?


The one time I was sick and got tested was July 20th and I was told my test results would be expedited for a 24 hour response because I was an essential public worker. I never heard back. The testing lab lost like 4,000 people's test results so that basically tells me this doesn't matter.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Okay, so...why not just go get tested and find out definitively then?


We also wouldn't be able to stay home while waiting test results. We were expected to come to work until we got test results, so being there for 5-7 days must not matter. Might as well just skip the testing and go to work.
 
thornhill
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It failed because no one had any intent of going into isolation unless they received a positive test result - they wouldn't do it if an app told them they had been in contact with someone who had COVID.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who was it that warned me I just might read something dumber today than I already did?


Sighhh.....
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got the app.  When I tested positive, I found that there wasn't actually any way to register this information in the app.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TSA agent: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Okay, so...why not just go get tested and find out definitively then?

We also wouldn't be able to stay home while waiting test results. We were expected to come to work until we got test results, so being there for 5-7 days must not matter. Might as well just skip the testing and go to work.


Was a rapid test not an option at that point? I was tested 4-5 times and had results within 30 minutes.
 
Tinderlicious
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Americans didn't want to add a scary, big gubmint tracking app to the tracking device they already carry in their pockets?

Speak for yourself.  I don't and won't carry a cell phone for that exact farkin' reason.


So they can just trace your IP address to your home PC instead??  Clever.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: TSA agent: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Okay, so...why not just go get tested and find out definitively then?

We also wouldn't be able to stay home while waiting test results. We were expected to come to work until we got test results, so being there for 5-7 days must not matter. Might as well just skip the testing and go to work.

Was a rapid test not an option at that point? I was tested 4-5 times and had results within 30 minutes.


I am uncertain about that. The testing sites near us were doing nasal swabs and it was taking multiple days for test results for most people. I guess there were options to expedite it but as I mentioned above I am still waiting on my test results from July.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

not enough beer: I am going to guess it failed because you know we had no support for people who were exposed. The cases were out of control and people couldn't quarantine every farking day. Seriously a year and a half in and we still don't have mandatory sick pay and time off. That along with rapid tear could have actually made a difference.


I cannot begin to tell you exactly how right you are. The only thing that really could've made a dent in this, aside from a coordinated well run federal government, is mandatory sick days and paid time off... our refusal to actually help our front line retail, service, and other workers absolutely farked our ability to competently respond to this pandemic. We slaughtered a half million Americans just so big companies could continue to treat the Americans that survived it like shiat.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.