(New Delhi TV)   "I hereby nominate him for a coveted 'Darwin Award Winner Runner-up' trophy"   (ndtv.com) divider line
8
652 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 2:08 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are no runners up in the Darwin Awards.  There are only runners away.
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Repeat from weeks ago.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
sen.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"and i am outta here"....um you were much farther away and went back you moron,,


/Florida, where the stupid runs thick.
//i live here, i have never been called a native.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"After a few rounds of back and forth, the alligator finally retreated into the water, with Mr Lee again going to the lake to verify its presence. "


Big Florida man energy right there.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was a gator chasing after what he thought was food, then stopped, and the dude panicked when the gator started to turn around.

Gators don't chase people.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That was a Female gator with a nest.  She saw him off.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sure, let's live with and mess with small dinosaurs.
 
