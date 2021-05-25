 Skip to content
(CNN)   Dick. Pound. That is all   (cnn.com) divider line
31
•       •       •

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood for the Profit God
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't tell me you've never heard of Dick Pound, Subby. I hear he's very popular amongst the lads. Everybody's doing the old Dick Pound.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking to CNN's Selina Wang

Okay now you're just trolling us.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This guy has completely ruined a GIS for 'dick pound.'
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Speaking to CNN's Selina Wang, Pound

They should get married and replace that comma with a hyphen.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I predict lots of dickish behavior from this thread.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

May as well get this in there...
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: This guy has completely ruined a GIS for 'dick pound.'


Hahaha...but a Bing video search don't give a fark about this guy.  Straight to the pron with them.
 
OldJames
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder if he knows Harold Balsagna
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Headline: No one's safe anymore: Japan's Osaka city crumples under COVID-19 onslaught

But yeah, keep denying reality and think you're gonna have those Olympics

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pa​c​ific/no-ones-safe-anymore-japans-osaka​-city-crumples-under-covid-19-onslaugh​t-2021-05-24/
 
GielZwerg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
ar393
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Speaking to CNN's Selina Wang, Pound

They should get married and replace that comma with a hyphen.


2001 I was working in london. there was a woman from Thompson Financial coming in to give us some training. She was there for a week or so, and I asked about her fiancé making small talk over that period given she had a ring on.

Bridgette Greathead. The guy's last name was Lovette. She said she was hyphenating it.

Somewhere I still have her business card.
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dick Pound?

More like a Quarter Pounder, with cheese.

Amiright?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"And after the break, Notch Johnson with the weather!"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
 🎵Everybody Wang Pound tonight🎵
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bet that dude knows how fix the damn cable!

If he has a daughter, I hope she marries and guy with the last name Towne and opts for the hyphenated last name.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He needs to go pound sand....

...with his dick.
 
Snowblind2010 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: Headline: No one's safe anymore: Japan's Osaka city crumples under COVID-19 onslaught

But yeah, keep denying reality and think you're gonna have those Olympics

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pac​ific/no-ones-safe-anymore-japans-osaka​-city-crumples-under-covid-19-onslaugh​t-2021-05-24/


I spoke to a friend living in Japan, she mentioned that in order to get tested you'd need to pay $300, which could be a likely reason why Japan's numbers remained low for some time.   They were (could still be) one of the slowest G7 nations for vaccination rates as well.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey baby, how bout coming over to ol' D#'s crib for some Covid and chill?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snowblind2010: Walker: Headline: No one's safe anymore: Japan's Osaka city crumples under COVID-19 onslaught

But yeah, keep denying reality and think you're gonna have those Olympics

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pac​ific/no-ones-safe-anymore-japans-osaka​-city-crumples-under-covid-19-onslaugh​t-2021-05-24/

I spoke to a friend living in Japan, she mentioned that in order to get tested you'd need to pay $300, which could be a likely reason why Japan's numbers remained low for some time.   They were (could still be) one of the slowest G7 nations for vaccination rates as well.


Was going to say, that article didn't even farking mention why vaccines weren't slowing it there.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Speaking to CNN's Selina Wang, Pound

They should get married and replace that comma with a hyphen.


And they can have a daughter named Amanda
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: 🎵Everybody Wang Pound tonight🎵


Username checks out.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seriously my ad on this thread.

(At work, ... no adblock for me)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Speaking to CNN's Selina Wang

Okay now you're just trolling us.


reggiestake.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I had to physically show the article to my wife before she'd believe me.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RiverRat: Seriously my ad on this thread.

(At work, ... no adblock for me)

[Fark user image 365x283]


When you're in Delaware

media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
With a name like that, you know he learned how to fight at a young age.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: Headline: No one's safe anymore: Japan's Osaka city crumples under COVID-19 onslaught

But yeah, keep denying reality and think you're gonna have those Olympics

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pac​ific/no-ones-safe-anymore-japans-osaka​-city-crumples-under-covid-19-onslaugh​t-2021-05-24/


Have them without live spectators perhaps?
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No one except the IOC wants these games to happen.  Japan is in no way ready to host the Olympics in the short or medium term future.  I'm sure everyone is insured, just pull the plug on it.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had to physically show the article to my wife before she'd believe me.

Dick Pound speaking in the third person would be awesome!

The new name for James Bond...Pound, Dick Pound
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Saw that name on CNN this morning and I had to screenshot it, I'm just sitting here waiting for my husband to wake up to make his day.
 
