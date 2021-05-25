 Skip to content
(NPR) The immigration agent isn't impressed with my flimsy CDC-issued COVID-19 vaccination card filled out by a pharmacist at a Sam's Club in Houson. She shows the card to another agent. They snicker at how unprofessional this American vaccination card is
    More: Murica, Diocletian, Croatia, Cruise ship, 1,700-year-old palace, monthly pandemic relief payments, Yusuf Khan, Barista Petra Ercegovic, coastal city of Split  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it really is.
There is no issuing authority standard or watermark.
So easily forged.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not wrong. And you know that Republicans will fight tooth and nail against any attempt to produce reliable cards like Europe (and New York) is doing.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: it really is.
There is no issuing authority standard or watermark.
So easily forged.


You're not even supposed to laminate the damned thing. Won't fit in your wallet either. I just have a photo of it on my phone. But I am making a killing selling fakes I made on the office copier to suburban housewives.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: They're not wrong. And you know that Republicans will fight tooth and nail against any attempt to produce reliable cards like Europe (and New York) is doing.


Not for any good reason either, simply stiggin' it. Republicans hate when others show the limitations of what greed and passive genocide is to voters who think they're getting something from it, but in reality its their bosses who can get rid of a large part of their workforce and then hire them back at a lower wage than before the pandemic whom are benefitting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, we're not allowed to have vaccine passports. Our derp contingent thinks it's dark sided and evil.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-advancelocal.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: it really is.
There is no issuing authority standard or watermark.
So easily forged.


Yah but it's on cardstock. Who has that laying about. We were going to make one for waifu but we were stymied

Stymied, I tells ya
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine looks pretty official. I mean, they filled it out with blue pen, but whatever.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: vudukungfu: it really is.
There is no issuing authority standard or watermark.
So easily forged.

You're not even supposed to laminate the damned thing. Won't fit in your wallet either. I just have a photo of it on my phone. But I am making a killing selling fakes I made on the office copier to suburban housewives.


I have a photos on my phone and have my card in my safe along with the reservation paperwork and QR codes.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want national ID, voter ID, but good vac card system might make them look bad and delegitimize what they said before.  Republicans have gone full authoritarian - there is no saving them and their kooks.
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: lindalouwho: They're not wrong. And you know that Republicans will fight tooth and nail against any attempt to produce reliable cards like Europe (and New York) is doing.

Not for any good reason either, simply stiggin' it. Republicans hate when others show the limitations of what greed and passive genocide is to voters who think they're getting something from it, but in reality its their bosses who can get rid of a large part of their workforce and then hire them back at a lower wage than before the pandemic whom are benefitting.


This from the side that thinks requirements to present a state-issued ID is "voter suppression". Now it loves the idea of needing to present state-issued certificates to go about normal life.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a counterfeit-proof vaccine card as secure as Real ID.  Something equally pointless, but makes people feel safe.  We also need more secure welfare benefit cards.  There is a very small percentage of people who cheat the system, and we need to make things as difficult as possible for everyone to prevent fraud.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: DarkSoulNoHope: lindalouwho: They're not wrong. And you know that Republicans will fight tooth and nail against any attempt to produce reliable cards like Europe (and New York) is doing.

Not for any good reason either, simply stiggin' it. Republicans hate when others show the limitations of what greed and passive genocide is to voters who think they're getting something from it, but in reality its their bosses who can get rid of a large part of their workforce and then hire them back at a lower wage than before the pandemic whom are benefitting.

This from the side that thinks requirements to present a state-issued ID is "voter suppression". Now it loves the idea of needing to present state-issued certificates to go about normal life.


This from the side who demands state-issued ID for something that is an enshrined Constitutional right, but fights tooth and nail to prevent documentation for doing things that are mere privileges.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: This from the side that thinks requirements to present a state-issued ID is "voter suppression". Now it loves the idea of needing to present state-issued certificates to go about normal life.


If getting the ID wasn't prohibitive/costly, they aren't against it.
Vaccine/Card are free for the most part. State issued IDs are not.

Voting is your right, going places is not.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yugoslavia was always beautiful and widely varied.  Slovenia, while a communist country, almost hosted a US military resort for soliders stationed in Europe during the Cold War.

I remember a colleague telling me, about two decades ago, Croatia is now open.  His brother had something to do with the US Embassy there.  He said you just have to watch for mine fields.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: jjorsett: DarkSoulNoHope: lindalouwho: They're not wrong. And you know that Republicans will fight tooth and nail against any attempt to produce reliable cards like Europe (and New York) is doing.

Not for any good reason either, simply stiggin' it. Republicans hate when others show the limitations of what greed and passive genocide is to voters who think they're getting something from it, but in reality its their bosses who can get rid of a large part of their workforce and then hire them back at a lower wage than before the pandemic whom are benefitting.

This from the side that thinks requirements to present a state-issued ID is "voter suppression". Now it loves the idea of needing to present state-issued certificates to go about normal life.

This from the side who demands state-issued ID for something that is an enshrined Constitutional right, but fights tooth and nail to prevent documentation for doing things that are mere privileges.


Privileges?  Like what?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious Sam (and Croteam) are from Croatia :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, they're not even legal in my state.  Don't try that crap around here, the governor will ride up on his horse and biatch-slap you.

I don't think I can get on a plane either, unless I upgrade my drivers license.  Who cares?  My ego isn't so big that I have to take it on vacation all the time.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Yugoslavia was always beautiful and widely varied.  Slovenia, while a communist country, almost hosted a US military resort for soliders stationed in Europe during the Cold War.

I remember a colleague telling me, about two decades ago, Croatia is now open.  His brother had something to do with the US Embassy there.  He said you just have to watch for mine fields.


CSB:

I lived in (then) Yugoslavia from 1989 to 1991.

/Finally went back for a visit two years ago.
 
ha_satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccination cards have been around a long time. I still have mine which has recorded every vaccination I ever had from the time I was child all the way through my time in the military. When I travelled to Panama in the 70's it was required and just as important to have on my person as my passport.  It was my only proof I was vaccinated against Malaria and other cooties, without I would be quarantined and sent home.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only vaccine card I need to get into Walmart is my .308 rifle and this black n blue American flag
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Madman drummers bummers:
This from the side who demands state-issued ID for something that is an enshrined Constitutional right, but fights tooth and nail to prevent documentation for doing things that are mere privileges.
Privileges?  Like what?


Be careful.    somebody brought up a gun!   And you know how victimized guns are.  Don't be so insensitive!
 
gobnu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: vudukungfu: it really is.
There is no issuing authority standard or watermark.
So easily forged.

You're not even supposed to laminate the damned thing. Won't fit in your wallet either. I just have a photo of it on my phone. But I am making a killing selling fakes I made on the office copier to suburban housewives.


Exactly, why couldn't they make it wallet sized??????
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gobnu: Subtonic: vudukungfu: it really is.
There is no issuing authority standard or watermark.
So easily forged.

You're not even supposed to laminate the damned thing. Won't fit in your wallet either. I just have a photo of it on my phone. But I am making a killing selling fakes I made on the office copier to suburban housewives.

Exactly, why couldn't they make it wallet sized??????


Because it wasn't meant to be carried around...
 
DerAppie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Your second vaccination date hasn't even occurred yet," the immigration agent says, lifting an eyebrow and pointing to its date: 04-12-2021.

I explain that in the United States, we write the month first, then the day

And this is why one should always use a day > 12 when testing code. The formatting is just one error in the config away from changing, and 01-01-2020 will still look fine at a casual inspection.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ha_satan: Vaccination cards have been around a long time. I still have mine which has recorded every vaccination I ever had from the time I was child all the way through my time in the military. When I travelled to Panama in the 70's it was required and just as important to have on my person as my passport.  It was my only proof I was vaccinated against Malaria and other cooties, without I would be quarantined and sent home.


I have a mountain of stuff from my dads time in Vietnam including a WHO vax book.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: it really is.
There is no issuing authority standard or watermark.
So easily forged.



Your haiku technique could use some work.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: gobnu: Subtonic: vudukungfu: it really is.
There is no issuing authority standard or watermark.
So easily forged.

You're not even supposed to laminate the damned thing. Won't fit in your wallet either. I just have a photo of it on my phone. But I am making a killing selling fakes I made on the office copier to suburban housewives.

Exactly, why couldn't they make it wallet sized??????

Because it wasn't meant to be carried around...


Yeah, you're supposed to take a photo and put the original someplace safe.

I'm not sure how it works for people vaccinated at state/FEMA-run sites, but I can get a copy of my vaccine record through the hospital web portal.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bowen: I'm not sure how it works for people vaccinated at state/FEMA-run sites, but I can get a copy of my vaccine record through the hospital web portal.


I got mine at a pharmacy-sponsored site in a community center. As far as I know, there is no way to verify my vaccination with them.

I don't recall even giving my name for the second shot, except presenting my card to record the date and place a sticker with the vaccine lot numner.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: vudukungfu: it really is.
There is no issuing authority standard or watermark.
So easily forged.


Your haiku technique could use some work.


I had a friend who wrote emails that way.

Every sentence,
no matter how long,
would cr/lf at every "sentence" punctuation mark.
Commas,
periods,
exclamations,
etc.

It was very strange.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have traveled around the US quite a bit since I got vaccinated, the only time I have shown proof (I don't carry around the card, have it scanned into the phone) was to get a special wristband at two Mariners games that got you a 20% discount on everything in the stadium. I sat in the vaccinated section (no social distancing) in the first game. No one "carded" us to sit there, and we didn't find out about the wristband until about the 3rd inning, which was unfortunate because I could have saved about $3 a beer from the discount. It will be interesting to see how it goes in December when I start traveling internationally.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DerAppie: "Your second vaccination date hasn't even occurred yet," the immigration agent says, lifting an eyebrow and pointing to its date: 04-12-2021.

I explain that in the United States, we write the month first, then the day

And this is why one should always use a day > 12 when testing code.


Or write it the proper way 2020-04-12. It's clear and rational and it as text also sorts it by date.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: it really is.
There is no issuing authority standard or watermark.
So easily forged.


The thing is, it's not supposed to be an official document. It's just something for your own records.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you watched Game of Thrones, you've seen Dubrovnik.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Vogue - Set-Jetting: A Game of Thrones Travel Guide to Dubrovnik, Croatia (aka King's Landing)
 
abbarach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DerAppie: "Your second vaccination date hasn't even occurred yet," the immigration agent says, lifting an eyebrow and pointing to its date: 04-12-2021.

I explain that in the United States, we write the month first, then the day

And this is why one should always use a day > 12 when testing code. The formatting is just one error in the config away from changing, and 01-01-2020 will still look fine at a casual inspection.


Yep.  And test valid month/invalid day as well as valid day invalid month.  Can't tell you how many systems I've done checkout on that fail basic leap-day validations.

Of course ISO is the one true date/time format: YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SS.sssss  Set up from largest units to smallest, just like literally EVERY OTHER NUMBER SYSTEM KNOWN TO MAN.
 
ChopperCharles
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm a former software developer, and the only date format that makes sense to me is YYYY-MM-DD.

Charles.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ar393: jjorsett: This from the side that thinks requirements to present a state-issued ID is "voter suppression". Now it loves the idea of needing to present state-issued certificates to go about normal life.

If getting the ID wasn't prohibitive/costly, they aren't against it.
Vaccine/Card are free for the most part. State issued IDs are not.

Voting is your right, going places is not.


Costly?  They are free here in Georgia for voting purposes only and are good for 8 years or $32 for 8 years for a 'full' one that is TSA compliant.

You pretty much need a state id or driver's license to be able to function in society, such as getting a job or having a bank account.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have a printout from the CDC VAMS system that shows my name and shot dates. You'd think they could open that up for search by domestic airlines, then print your status on your plane ticket.
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Republicans might support vaccine cards if they were required for voting.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Costly?  They are free here in Georgia for voting purposes only and are good for 8 years or $32 for 8 years for a 'full' one that is TSA compliant.


If I don't have a car, and the closest DMV office is an hour drive away, it doesn't matter if its free or not.

GA did the right thing, but most of the voting laws being pushed aren't doing the right thing.

11 years ago I was making 150k/yr. Last year I made 10% of that. Right now there is a less than 9 dollars in my checking account, so 32 dollars to vote is above what I can spend right now.

Voting shouldn't cost you money. It shouldn't cost you a day's wages.
 
