(Sky.com)   But will the moon have a big 'S' on it? this is important   (news.sky.com) divider line
25
    Spiffy, Earth, Sun, Lunar eclipse, Moon, physical change, best time, closest point, Ecliptic  
1193 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 25 May 2021 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)



25 Comments     (+0 »)
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every farking full moon isn't a supermoon you farking assholes.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sure it's a moon? Cause I heard someone once say 'that's no moon.'  So I'd be careful.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't they mention where the eclipse would be seen? (I could have skimmed past it)
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Why didn't they mention where the eclipse would be seen? (I could have skimmed past it)


I can be seen from Earth.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: OldJames: Why didn't they mention where the eclipse would be seen? (I could have skimmed past it)

I can be seen from Earth.


It as well
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: OldJames: Why didn't they mention where the eclipse would be seen? (I could have skimmed past it)

I can be seen from Earth.


Found Subby's mom
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: OldJames: Why didn't they mention where the eclipse would be seen? (I could have skimmed past it)

I can be seen from Earth.


Pics or it didn't happen
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Why didn't they mention where the eclipse would be seen? (I could have skimmed past it)


I think it is the only lunar eclipse this year, so watch it if you live in the colored area. I don't.
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOT SO SUPER NOW!!!

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: wingnut396: OldJames: Why didn't they mention where the eclipse would be seen? (I could have skimmed past it)

I can be seen from Earth.

Found Subby's mom


Baby you must be a celestial body, because...
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwoHead: No

[Fark user image 300x168]


Well, that was fast.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory

Supermoons are superdumb
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the article was going to be about an artificial moon constructed by china. I was halfway through the article before I caught the submitters joke. Thank you for the early morning chuckle, submitter.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: OldJames:  ...watch it if you live in the colored area.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But will the moon have a big 'S' on it? this is important
Well.. How bout this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On my planet, this symbol means "Hope". Or "Martha". I dunno. It doesn't really matter.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the moon is fake
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It.  Is.  TIME!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TwoHead: No

[Fark user image 300x168]


yep ...came for this. Glad it's first.
 
usafdave
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I prefer my big S on cars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Won't matter here.  We're supposed to get rain all day tomorrow.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

neongoats: Every farking full moon isn't a supermoon you farking assholes.


And even the SUPERMOONis just a tiny bit bigger than normal. If it wasn't in stupid news articles nobody would notice.
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TwoHead: No

[Fark user image image 300x168]


joeguide.comView Full Size

Look at it! Fred's idea came first!
 
