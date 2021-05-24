 Skip to content
(UPI)   Want to make people pay attention? Mention that the zoo just might possibly be missing an alligator. Oh, but don't worry, the one they might be missing is very docile   (upi.com) divider line
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check your toilets, they're crafty.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DizneeWorld scoffs at your amateur shenanigans.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gators aren't very agressive to humans in the first place.

/spent a lot of time paddling in the 'Glades
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a whole crockodocile
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'This man went into an inn,' said Granny Weatherwax, trying to ignore the rising uneasiness. 'And he saw this sign. And it said "We serve all kinds of sandwiches." And he said, "Get me an alligator sandwich - and I want it right away!"'

/happy May 25th
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TICK TOCK
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please. I live that every day when I go out in nature
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Worst things could be loose.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Gators aren't very agressive to humans in the first place.

/spent a lot of time paddling in the 'Glades


This. Outside the record setters, gators are smaller than many people imagine them to be, we're just too big to really be on the menu. When one does hiss and move in, it's really just them shooing us out of their house.
 
zjoik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In a while, crocodile?
 
dalthas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Too Many Zooz - "Bedford"
Youtube IMyqasy2Lco
 
