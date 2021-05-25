 Skip to content
 
(Some Drunk Guy)   Today is National Wine Day, so unscrew the cap on your favorite MD 20/20 flavor, or maybe some Thunderbird if you feel like splurging a bit   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miss me with that peasant swill. I only drink Boone's Farm.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought every day was national whine day.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buckfast AKA 'get f*cked fast, ' 'Da Tonic', and 'Wreck The Hoose Juice'
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, wine not whine. Guess I owe my coworkers and apology.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not really into wine but I may get a bottle later just because. I'm thinking some NC muscadine wine.
Cheap and actually good
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Uncultured gits, I'll drink my Wild Irish Rose and puke in the gutter like a gentleman thank you very much.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A lot of people in this country pooh-pooh Australian table wines. This is a pity as many fine Australian wines appeal not only to the Australian palate but also to the cognoscenti of Great Britain.

Black Stump Bordeaux is rightly praised as a peppermint flavoured Burgundy, whilst a good Sydney Syrup can rank with any of the world's best sugary wines.

Château Bleu, too, has won many prizes; not least for its taste, and its lingering afterburn.

Old Smokey 1968 has been compared favourably to a Welsh claret, whilst the Australian Wino Society thoroughly recommends a 1970 Coq du Rod Laver, which, believe me, has a kick on it like a mule: 8 bottles of this and you're really finished. At the opening of the Sydney Bridge Club, they were fishing them out of the main sewers every half an hour.

Of the sparkling wines, the most famous is Perth Pink. This is a bottle with a message in, and the message is 'beware'. This is not a wine for drinking, this is a wine for laying down and avoiding.

Another good fighting wine is Melbourne Old-and-Yellow, which is particularly heavy and should be used only for hand-to-hand combat.

Quite the reverse is true of Château Chunder, which is an appellation contrôlée, specially grown for those keen on regurgitation; a fine wine which really opens up the sluices at both ends.

Real emetic fans will also go for a Hobart Muddy, and a prize winning Cuivre Reserve Château Bottled Nuit San Wogga Wogga, which has a bouquet like an aborigine's armpit.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's the word?

Thunderbird!
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
  I used to be the bar manager at a serious restaurant, with everything from cheap Kendall-Jackson to the occasional bottle of Petrus. So if I have any advice for this thread, do not let price be a factor in your choice!!!!!

I've had $25 bottles that outperform a bottle of Opus One. Taste around! Good wine can be had at almost any price. You just have to find it.

Also, most wine snobs i restaurants have no f*cking clue what they're talking about. It's just arrogance. The wine world is like the art world, where people spend a fortune on something your child could've painted.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I picked up some three buck chuck, so I may crack one open tonight
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Find a reputable wine store, tell them how much you want to spend, if possible give them some idea of what you might like (red, white, fruity, etc..).

If they are good they will honor your request and find something that fits your situation. They know lots of people are unsure about wine and would like to have you back as a customer and will not try to upsell you.

Dealing with a real wine dealer will get you a better selection that trying to pick one out at the supermaket based on the label or price.

Lots of good wine out there under $20 if you can afford that. Have someone help you find it.
 
