Ever wondered how many friends you really have? Win the lottery and you'll find out
16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would create an LLC to claim it, give family some cash and then disappear.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is already on my list of problems I would willingly accept.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I would create an LLC to claim it, give family some cash and then disappear.


Same. First call is to a financial lawyer to set up company and then claim in it on my behalf.
After proper documentation that the ticket is mine of course.
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I would create an LLC to claim it, give family some cash and then disappear.


Some states have a requirement that you have to show up to a press conference without face coverings to claim your winnings.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There was some boy's group, like New Kids on the Block or something.  They asked one of the boys/young men how theirs lives had changed.  Most agreed the gigs were a job, really, but lots of fun.

But one guy said, "Ever since I became famous, I've  learned I have about 200 'cousins' I never heard of."
 
listernine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It would be easy for me.   I have no friends.
 
chewd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All of those "friends" and "cousins" that came up out of the woodworks after i won the lottery would be perfectly welcome to come live with me and help me take care of all the homeless people i'd take in.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I would create an LLC to claim it, give family some cash and then disappear.


I would create an LLC to claim it, give rando some cash to make family disappear.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I won the lottery, my only 'friend' would be the lawyer setting up the corporation to claim the prize.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure a good bit of any lottery winnings I had would be going to make sure my friends has free time and travel ability so we could have regular tabletop games again.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everyone I'd want to be around are already there. I would immediately see anyone trying to add themselves to the list as suspect.
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pfft, that imaginary money is mine to with as I please!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you haven't bothered to call, text, or seen me in the last 6-12 months, don't come knocking after I win.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I already know who my friends are.

Jiro Dreams Of McRibs,  jso2897, Ker_Thwap, PlaidJaguar, Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist, I May Be Crazy But..., Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet, iron de havilland, Leishu, neongoats,  NuclearPenguins, the_innkeeper, Tyrone Slothrop, Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste, and snocone.

I'd take a bullet for those guys, and I *KNOW* they'd do the same for me without hesitation.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If I won the lottery I'd do it Cartman style and have TV ads where I tell everyone to kiss my ass. It's my amusement park and you can't come.
 
