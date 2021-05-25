 Skip to content
(StudyFinds)   The average person is an idiot   (studyfinds.org)
61
    Obvious, Plant, Oak, percent feel, quarter of respondents, Evergreen, Deciduous, Maple, Metasequoia  
61 Comments     (+0 »)
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Average person wouldn't last a week.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would survive by swiping picanic baskets.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Define "wilderness". Most would probably be OK, so long as there were enough Starbucks shops around.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an idiot, how DARE you compare me to the average person.

/Would die in an afternoon, likely Elvis style
//Overweight and shiatting myself
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my best plans would be to run across a moving body of water, follow it down stream and hope some other human(s) thought living nearby water was a good idea and get the f out of the wilderness.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Define "wilderness". Most would probably be OK, so long as there were enough Starbucks shops around.


can the flipped scenario hold true?  take someone who is used to living off grid and throw them in the middle of  any major metro for two weeks?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16 days? I wouldn't survive 16 hours.

My idea of "roughing it" is staying in a Super 8.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would survive by getting adopted by a pack of wolves.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could have many years ago.  (yes, I was in the boy scouts/etc and actually know how to start fires, have been hunting, etc.)

Not even possible now.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: my best plans would be to run across a moving body of water, follow it down stream and hope some other human(s) thought living nearby water was a good idea and get the f out of the wilderness.


That's the ticket. And be sure to watch for the flickering lights of TV sets in their windows that you know where the people are.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a real example of Dunning-Kruger.  These people know so little about survival that they over-rated their own survival ability.  99% of us, myself included, are completely disconnected from having to survive in the wilderness.  It's a skill, and it's not a skill I have ever needed.

A good number of people think surviving in the wilderness is plunking off an exurban deer and feasting on it for 2 weeks.  They don't mentally move beyond step 1 because they've never had to.

I don't begrudge anyone because I'  unskilled myself, but I do understand that my wilderness survival skills are on par with my particle physics skills.  Many people aren't at that point.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 16 days? I wouldn't survive 16 hours.

My idea of "roughing it" is staying in a Super 8.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's Party!!!!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can start a fire.

If I have water and a pot to boil it in, I can starve for two weeks before I die, provided it isn't too cold. Depending on environment I could probably prolong that by following vultures and eating some carrion (sweet, sweet bone marrow).

Easy peasy.

Now, give me a way to hunt/fish that does not involve caveman style starting from scratch and my odds go way up.

I'm still farked in the long run either way, because I don't think I could build a shelter of any value.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 16 days? I wouldn't survive 16 hours.


Sixteen hours without food & moderately exerting yourself? Most folk would fine. biatchin' and moanin', sure, but most folks in the Western world think 'a bit peckish' is the same as starving and that mowing their own lawn counts as 'a good days work.

Now doing the same without a few litres of fresh water & your problems have really begun...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: Madman drummers bummers: 16 days? I wouldn't survive 16 hours.

My idea of "roughing it" is staying in a Super 8.

[Fark user image 580x305]

Let's Party!!!!


Good night...
Sleep tight...
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: I can start a fire.

If I have water and a pot to boil it in, I can starve for two weeks before I die, provided it isn't too cold. Depending on environment I could probably prolong that by following vultures and eating some carrion (sweet, sweet bone marrow).

Easy peasy.

Now, give me a way to hunt/fish that does not involve caveman style starting from scratch and my odds go way up.

I'm still farked in the long run either way, because I don't think I could build a shelter of any value.


But haven't you seen all those YouTube videos?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Nick Nostril: Define "wilderness". Most would probably be OK, so long as there were enough Starbucks shops around.

can the flipped scenario hold true?  take someone who is used to living off grid and throw them in the middle of  any major metro for two weeks?


I smell a new reality show!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ass would be dead in 24 hours in the wilderness. I don't know what these other folk believe.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two weeks in the wilderness trifecta in play
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I KNOW I would survive in the wilderness, barring illness and the accidents of fate. But that's just because I have learned to do stuff, if you haven't then you can not. Its really not about being special or smart or fit, its about knowing things, and the information is very freely available to anyone interested

Years camping and in the scouts and stuff as a youngin sure helped too.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But all of those Silicon Valley types would be fine because they drink unfiltered RAW WATER(TM) already. Just point them at any body of water and they'll survive. RAW WATER. It's what plants (and Silicon Valley technoneers) crave!
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You must be a little intelligent to know how unintelligent you are. These people are imbeciles.

Remember when hairdryers started coming with that tag on the cord that warned against blow drying your hair while taking a bath? Well, the people those tags were written for have now had children and likely grandchildren. That explains the numbers in the study.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: I can start a fire.

If I have water and a pot to boil it in, I can starve for two weeks before I die, provided it isn't too cold. Depending on environment I could probably prolong that by following vultures and eating some carrion (sweet, sweet bone marrow).

Easy peasy.

Now, give me a way to hunt/fish that does not involve caveman style starting from scratch and my odds go way up.

I'm still farked in the long run either way, because I don't think I could build a shelter of any value.


I've been assured we didn't start the fire.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be fine. My work is in very remote areas of Australia, typically on foot most of the day, making me quite familiar with outdoors with minimal to no support. And  as a botanist I have a good knowledge of edible (and useful flora). Also have a keen interest in survival topics. But, that is all likely an uncommon set.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: I KNOW I would survive in the wilderness, barring illness and the accidents of fate. But that's just because I have learned to do stuff, if you haven't then you can not. Its really not about being special or smart or fit, its about knowing things, and the information is very freely available to anyone interested

Years camping and in the scouts and stuff as a youngin sure helped too.


And this is very true.
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Define "wilderness". Most would probably be OK, so long as there were enough Starbucks shops around.


They mean WAY out there, where the only source of coffee is McDonalds. Practically uninhabited...
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: My work is in very remote areas of Australia


Do they even have search and rescue in Australia? Seems like if someone hasn't checked in in a few hours it'd just be assumed something killed them. Like poisonous bats or carnivorous celery or something...
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've never fostered any delusions that I'm smart lol
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: my best plans would be to run across a moving body of water, follow it down stream and hope some other human(s) thought living nearby water was a good idea and get the f out of the wilderness.


Why would you run across it?? You can't cross the same river twice.

/for me I guess it depends on the "wilderness"
//are we talking heavy snakes territory? Then I'm dead.
//prairie, canyons, forests, desert, I might have a fighting chance. And by desert I mean something that has a bush every hundred yards, not something completely arid.
////in case your wondering where my slight confidence comes from, I'm fairly ok with directions, used to landmarks, have decent mental resilience (I put up with you guys, don't I), can stomach unappealing stuff, can set up rules for myself and stick to them when needed, have high pain tolerance and can think outside the box
////I think I also have a decent fat-to-power ratio where I have reserves but am able to keep them going
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I've never fostered any delusions that I'm smart lol


See...? For example, I confessed to being a dummie before I even RTFA!

Heck, people are so especially dumb about wilderness survival that they think that one book about that guy that went out into the Alaskan wilderness and died is somehow inspiring lol.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We are just talking monkeys that still fling shiat and just learned how to write a few thousand years ago. Humans have only been around for ~700,000 years, we have just barely evolved out of the animal stage.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I should set up a fun go bag with this type of stuff.

https://bushcraftusa.com/forum/thread​s​/wrist-rocket-that-shoots-arrows.26059​6/

I've been thinking about a slingbow for backyard rabbits. Anyone use one much?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just me, but 90% of the ads I see on Facebook are for the type of junk that makes people think they can survive in the wilderness.  Backpacks filled with assorted "survival" paraphernalia, solar powered doodads, overpriced fire starters, you name it.  I guess they're sold to the same type of people that buy trucks with big off road tires that never leave the pavement.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnphantom: We are just talking monkeys that still fling shiat and just learned how to write a few thousand years ago. Humans have only been around for ~700,000 years, we have just barely evolved out of the animal stage.


Somebody read neither tfa nor the thread :)
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Nick Nostril: Define "wilderness". Most would probably be OK, so long as there were enough Starbucks shops around.

can the flipped scenario hold true?  take someone who is used to living off grid and throw them in the middle of  any major metro for two weeks?


True.  For any farkers who would like to know more about survival and what animals one might encounter, this is a good start

WORLD'S WEIRDEST ANIMALS － GEMINI HOME ENTERTAINMENT
Youtube vyDvpwpRPM4
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I too could have at least started a fire and make some sort of shelter 30 years ago.  Maybe now too.  I doubt I'd last a week though.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Madman drummers bummers: 16 days? I wouldn't survive 16 hours.

Sixteen hours without food & moderately exerting yourself? Most folk would fine. biatchin' and moanin', sure, but most folks in the Western world think 'a bit peckish' is the same as starving and that mowing their own lawn counts as 'a good days work.

Now doing the same without a few litres of fresh water & your problems have really begun...


It took me 29 days to get to Hilo Hawaii from Bahia de Banderas on 32' of sailboat, 80 gallons of water, one crew, no electronic automation, open water, no real chance of help within days if we needed it.

You wouldn't find me stepping off of the trail in a wildlife park. Wilderness backpackers are nuts.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Hyjamon: Nick Nostril: Define "wilderness". 
True.  For any farkers who would like to know more about survival and what animals one might encounter, this is a good start

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vyDvpwpR​PM4]


another
WILDERNESS SURVIVAL GUIDE － GEMINI HOME ENTERTAINMENT
Youtube hAK9uxwCOM4
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is one of those questions you can't answer without more info.

Drop me right now, outside in an environment similar to where I live, with only the clothes on my back and what I'm carrying?  2-3 days.  It's warm enough not to freeze at night, but the only survival tool I have is a small knife and so I'll have no good way of getting clean water or making a fire.

Give me 10 minutes to prep?  A week, easily, even without fancy camping gear

Drop me in Death Valley during the summer?  A day. Maybe.   The arctic, without weeks of training?  2-3 hours, tops.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Maybe it's just me, but 90% of the ads I see on Facebook are for the type of junk that makes people think they can survive in the wilderness.  Backpacks filled with assorted "survival" paraphernalia, solar powered doodads, overpriced fire starters, you name it.  I guess they're sold to the same type of people that buy trucks with big off road tires that never leave the pavement.


Based on your FB and search history they think you are one of those people.   For some reason.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Madman drummers bummers: 16 days? I wouldn't survive 16 hours.

My idea of "roughing it" is staying in a Super 8.

[Fark user image 580x305]

Let's Party!!!!


There's good eating on one of those. Problem solved!
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: This is one of those questions you can't answer without more info.

Drop me right now, outside in an environment similar to where I live, with only the clothes on my back and what I'm carrying?  2-3 days.  It's warm enough not to freeze at night, but the only survival tool I have is a small knife and so I'll have no good way of getting clean water or making a fire.

Give me 10 minutes to prep?  A week, easily, even without fancy camping gear

Drop me in Death Valley during the summer?  A day. Maybe.   The arctic, without weeks of training?  2-3 hours, tops.


This is exactly how I was thinking.  Preparedness is key.  If I know it's coming I could survive a familiar ecosystem.  It would be a coin toss if there was no prep.
An unfamiliar ecosystem, no prep.  I would be dead.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: LiberalConservative: My work is in very remote areas of Australia

Do they even have search and rescue in Australia? Seems like if someone hasn't checked in in a few hours it'd just be assumed something killed them. Like poisonous bats or carnivorous celery or something...


Yeah. Lots of people travelling in remote areas carry a satellite phone. Also, checking out / in with local police about expected ETA, route, etc. is normal practice...
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kind of like asking "Would you win a race?" without specifying the type of race, the opposition, the setting, etc. Pretty meaningless, so it's no surprise they got the responses they did.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A lot of skills passed down from generation to generation have been lost due to the ease of living and the rise of technology over the past 50 years. There is a sizeable section of our population that just isn't going to make it if there is a serious event that takes down supply lines and lines of communication. It sad but its the truth.
As an old Farker, my grandfather, my dad, and the military taught me skills that will help me survive if it ever comes to pass that we have to revert back to a more primal way of living. I like to think that I would be in a position to help people if that ever came to pass but I fear that if it does people are going to embrace the worst aspects of their nature and if that is the case I'm going to simply seclude myself and wait it out. 
There are plusses to growing up and living in a rural environment for sure.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As a side note, I say 2-3 hours in the arctic as someone who's been through Northern Warfare school in the army.  Most people wouldn't last that.

The ways that nature has to kill you there are legion.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Nick Nostril: Define "wilderness". Most would probably be OK, so long as there were enough Starbucks shops around.

can the flipped scenario hold true?  take someone who is used to living off grid and throw them in the middle of  any major metro for two weeks?


Well they could probably survive just fine, well that is to say if they didn't eat the barrel of a pistol first. I've lived in bigger cities before and while not off grid I definitely have no desire to leave my rural home for any city whatsoever. Quiet is nice to have.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: You wouldn't find me stepping off of the trail in a wildlife park. Wilderness backpackers are nuts.


I worked out early on that the open sea & I don't really get on. Not that I tend to get sea sick, more a case of small boats just feel too precarious for my liking & I hate the thought of being cooped up on a liner with thousands of other people.

Scotland is great; lots of good camp sites all over the place & you can wild camp quietly in many of our national parks, in the hills, woodlands & near beaches / lochs and feel you're away from it all. No major predators to worry about, but if the midges get you then you're never too far from a pub if you decide to call it a day.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
However, only 17 percent feel "very confident" in their ability to start a fire with flint

That would be amazing to start a fire with flint. I'd require flint andsteel.
 
