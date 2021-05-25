 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Due to a massive backlog at US embassies, Americans can now travel* to the United States on an expired passport (*one time)   (jpost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The catch is that you have to time travel to 1955, or upon payment of a fine, to the year your passport expired.

I kept my passport for years after it expired. It was the only way I could rent a video.

They have an ID card I could use for that, now. And there are no video rental stores left.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've often wondered this [in non-pandemic times], if you're a citizen and don't have enough documentation at the border, can the country deny you entry even though you have every right to enter?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My driver license expired during the last year and it was one of the times you have to renew in person. I had a big speech prepared for why my ID was expired when I went to get my vaccine shot and it said you need a valid ID but they didn't care
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 773x500]


That is a wonderful name.

And I see he is Australian. How odd. Comment peut-on être Aussie?
 
