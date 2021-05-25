 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Honest question from Subby: does anyone from Canada understand the vaccine rollout or is it just a free-for-all dance of the bumblefarks?   (globalnews.ca) divider line
    Pharmacy, Pharmacist, Ontario residents, first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until they unleash the awesome potential of Tim Horton's to take over the vaccination process, they'll continue to flounder.
 
cookiedough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on the leadership of each province.
Here in NS, it was done in phases for ages. We are all the way down to the 20-30 year olds getting appts, so I'd  say we're ok.
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's awesome and it's fast and i only know how it was for me

it could have taken a decade to get a vaccine
why would i whine like a baby if it took a while to get one?
 
ThreadSinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No idea. I booked through the public system, June 15th is my first shot.

Friends and colleagues have got theirs through pharmacies, waking up early, and hitting refresh on the app portal.

Not sure why both systems exist during this crisis.

Equally amusing is that the rollout was staggered more or less by decade... until it was time for the 30+ crowd. At which point the government went "fark it, y'all can compete at the same time with the 12+".

Good times.
 
Zykstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Nova Scotia. I'm getting my 1st dose today, and they booked by 2nd dose at the same time. Each province was left to decide how the rollout was going to go, and doses are given proportionally to each province based on total percentage of the population. Many of the provinces opted to work on getting everyone at least one dose before giving the second one.

The biggest problem, I think, is the fact that Canada doesn't have anywhere to produce the vaccine, so we are dependent on what we can get from external sources. If we have decent capacity to produce them locally, we'd probably be much further ahead in vaccination totals.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm in NS and while the booking portal was filled up I managed to snag an appointment a couple of weeks ago, right when they opened. Seemed as organized as anything can be in this benighted province.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let US border agents give out the vaccine, 90% of Canadians look to the US for all of their major medical needs, why not this too?
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rollout is fantastic in Quebec, allowing for the challenge of not having enough doses for a population where almost everyone wants to be vaccinated.

Other than the long delay between 1st and 2nd, it has been phenomenal. We are in the age 12 and up bracket and seeing massive demand.

On track to be the most vaccinated country on earth but some people still need to complain
 
GreenSun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought they said that if you took the first vaccine but didn't get the second one, then it would have been pointless because you need the second one to complete it? Any truth to this?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is what happens when conservatives run your government, people die by the thousands.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Let US border agents give out the vaccine, 90% of Canadians look to the US for all of their major medical needs, why not this too?


Where do you get that 90% number? I'd agree with something around 1%, excepting snowbirds and emergency treatment while visiting
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Let US border agents give out the vaccine, 90% of Canadians look to the US for all of their major medical needs, why not this too?


Logistics isn't a problem. Supply is.

And we are waiting for orders to be filled.

Issue is and was that we don't have domestic production- which we will need to resolve going forward
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cookiedough: Depends on the leadership of each province.
Here in NS, it was done in phases for ages. We are all the way down to the 20-30 year olds getting appts, so I'd  say we're ok.


Yup. I'm booked for tomorrow afternoon. The process was smooth, if slow. I bet I'll get the 2nd dose before my currently booked date in September.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well subs, this appears to be about Ontario, which is being run by a Ford, so yes it is a free-for-all dance of the bumblefarks.

His government's rollout plan was mostly to drop it on the local health units and let them figure it out for themselves.

So there's an Ontario booking website, local health unit booking websites, and a website for each pharmacy chain that they gave the AZ shots to do. It's enough of a shiatshow that groups have formed on twitter that are trying to help out and tell people where there are bookings available and coming up with their own websites, sort of like what people have been doing to try and find PS5's and graphics cards.

There are also popup clinics that are driving around to hotspots and low income areas to give vaccines.
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
While subby appears to believe Ontario = Canada, that is not the case. Here in NB, while you can sign up for the waiting list for a pharmacy, the provincial public health clinics have been running like clockwork - they're taking 18+ now. I got my first shot 2 weeks ago. I have a lot of issues with the Higgs government, the management of the pandemic and the vaccine rollout are not one of them.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the good ole US, we have plenty of doses and half the population wants to be dumbasses and not get vaccinated. Oh sweet irony.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Doug Ford's plan, what's not to understand?
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Rollout is fantastic in Quebec, allowing for the challenge of not having enough doses for a population where almost everyone wants to be vaccinated.

Other than the long delay between 1st and 2nd, it has been phenomenal. We are in the age 12 and up bracket and seeing massive demand.

On track to be the most vaccinated country on earth but some people still need to complain


So much this! Well said, fellow Montrealer.
 
NotAYakk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Each of Canada's provinces is distributing vaccines using a seperate system.  Federalism amright?

Ontario is run by a populist right winger who believes government should not do things.  This is a problem during a pandemic, and luckily lower levels of government (local health units) existed and have been fumbling along with little executive support.

Right now, Canada is vaccinating a lsrger percent of its population oer day than any other nation of its size or larger.  Ontario has been stripping all "means testing" (age, etc) to make mass vaccination easier to administer, so families can book everyone at once (age 12+) for one trip, and they don't have to have people show up and be turned away.

But because derp, each pharmacy uses its own system to book appointments, and a second parallel system is used by local health units, and another system for pop up clinics, and another system for another queue, etc.  Because the provincial government didn't want to make one appointment system for everyone to use, as they don't want to do anything.

Other provinces avoided derp by having a provicial government that decided to aactually do things. NS (Nova Scotia, think Maine sized) hired an Ontario firm who protoyped a vaccination system during the previous fall flu vaccination push in anticipation of the covid 19 vaccine.  The Ontario government never got back to them, but NS did, so NS has a clean and simple central queue, and Ontario has derp.

Still, shots get in arms, because even central derp can be bypassed.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, I live in Maine and am an essential worker, so I got my shots in December and January.

Neener neener.

/Maine is currently 2nd in highest % of totally vaccinated peeps
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Rollout is fantastic in Quebec, allowing for the challenge of not having enough doses for a population where almost everyone wants to be vaccinated.

Other than the long delay between 1st and 2nd, it has been phenomenal. We are in the age 12 and up bracket and seeing massive demand.

On track to be the most vaccinated country on earth but some people still need to complain


Real shame tho that Quebec farked up almost every other aspect of the pandemic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i have no idea
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What the article seems to be saying is that the original 12 week schedule between doses is being shortened based on local availability. This is being done in a somewhat chaotic way, but it's generally good news.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It was a bit hap-hazard in Ontario but it was more a supply issue than a government one.
That said, Dougie Ford seems quite scattered in his messaging & organization (or lack thereof).
When this pandemic is over a few inquests should be held & planning for the next one should be put in place - and it should be run by medical professionals - not elected stooges.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The people who created the booking systems have never done a reservation system.

How about this?
Nope that's gone.
How about this?
Nope that's gone.
How about this?
Nope that's gone.
How about this?
Nope that's gone.
How about this?
Nope that's gone.
How about this?
Nope that's gone.
How about this?
Nope that's gone.
How about this?
Nope that's gone.
How about this?
Nope that's gone.
How about this?
Nope that's gone.
How about this?
Nope that's gone.
...
 
subsetzero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Let US border agents give out the vaccine, 90% of Canadians look to the US for all of their major medical needs, why not this too?



A sad state of affairs.  In the US, the Canadian health care system is often held up as a gold standard for the continent but, instead of gold, scratch the surface and you'll find pyrite.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

grokca: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 267x189]

Doug Ford's plan, what's not to understand?


That seems almost eerily accurate... and easier to understand than the various zones, phases, steps and conditions that have been smooshed around to ensure that no-one had any idea what was really going on.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*Smirks in vaccinated American*
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I thought they said that if you took the first vaccine but didn't get the second one, then it would have been pointless because you need the second one to complete it? Any truth to this?


There is little truth to this. The second shot is the exact same thing as the first one. It is a "booster" just like children get with measels, etc... So some immunity is created with a single dose, but better immunity is created with subsequent doses.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NotAYakk: Each of Canada's provinces is distributing vaccines using a seperate system.  Federalism amright?

Ontario is run by a populist right winger who believes government should not do things.  This is a problem during a pandemic, and luckily lower levels of government (local health units) existed and have been fumbling along with little executive support.

Right now, Canada is vaccinating a lsrger percent of its population oer day than any other nation of its size or larger.  Ontario has been stripping all "means testing" (age, etc) to make mass vaccination easier to administer, so families can book everyone at once (age 12+) for one trip, and they don't have to have people show up and be turned away.

But because derp, each pharmacy uses its own system to book appointments, and a second parallel system is used by local health units, and another system for pop up clinics, and another system for another queue, etc.  Because the provincial government didn't want to make one appointment system for everyone to use, as they don't want to do anything.

Other provinces avoided derp by having a provicial government that decided to aactually do things. NS (Nova Scotia, think Maine sized) hired an Ontario firm who protoyped a vaccination system during the previous fall flu vaccination push in anticipation of the covid 19 vaccine.  The Ontario government never got back to them, but NS did, so NS has a clean and simple central queue, and Ontario has derp.

Still, shots get in arms, because even central derp can be bypassed.


Alberta uses a similar mix of public and private booking systems. Yet we have the highest usage of vaccine administered by percentage. Maybe we're just smarter here?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Algebrat: What the article seems to be saying is that the original 12 week schedule between doses is being shortened based on local availability. This is being done in a somewhat chaotic way, but it's generally good news.


It's a biatchaotic because AZ was only going to pharmacies and only to people aged 60+ IIRC. Then the province recently stopped offering AZ at all and they weren't sure when or if they were going to get anymore anytime soon. Also what they do have left is going to go bad shortly.

So the people that had their first shot of AZ were starting to wonder what was going to happen.

There's also vaccine shopping going on now, there's reports of people walking out of appointments unless it's Pfizer.
 
