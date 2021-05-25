 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   Going from being found emaciated & abandoned in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society, to finding his forever home, now Ethan is the new Chief Tasting Officer for Busch Beer's Dog Brew just in time for this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
88
    More: Woofday, English-language films, love of every single person, Meet Ethan, Prince, 2004 singles, Kentucky Humane Society parking lot, 2008 singles, local community  
•       •       •

720 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 26 May 2021 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
With Memorial Day around the corner the boys relinquished their time so we could remember the ones who came before them:

Bender B. Rodriguez
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jane
Fark user imageView Full Size

Holly White Puppy
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mister
Fark user imageView Full Size

They were all the perfect combination of love and fur
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


good morning!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Gumball T Watterson: With Memorial Day around the corner the boys relinquished their time so we could remember the ones who came before them:

Bender B. Rodriguez
[Fark user image 850x637]
Jane
[Fark user image 850x637]
Holly White Puppy
[Fark user image 850x637]
Mister
[Fark user image 850x637]
They were all the perfect combination of love and fur


They were all awesome!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Very sad day today. Old87 passed away. She went peacefully, in her sleep, in her bed, with Diamond by her side. She never met a dog she didn't love. Here's a picture of her from several years ago, loving on MIL's tiny poodle, Silvio
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

good morning!


Good Very Noisy Morning to you!

Fire department is doing a routine test of all the fire alarms in our apartment building's corridors today and I'm staying inside my apartment until they're completely finished. Not so much because it's loud, but the flashing lights trigger a really bad headache.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

Very sad day today. Old87 passed away. She went peacefully, in her sleep, in her bed, with Diamond by her side. She never met a dog she didn't love. Here's a picture of her from several years ago, loving on MIL's tiny poodle, Silvio


Oh, honey!

I'm so very sorry for your loss! ((((((HUG))))))
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

Very sad day today. Old87 passed away. She went peacefully, in her sleep, in her bed, with Diamond by her side. She never met a dog she didn't love. Here's a picture of her from several years ago, loving on MIL's tiny poodle, Silvio


Sorry for your loss.

You and Diamond took care of her. No doubt she left knowing she was loved.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

Very sad day today. Old87 passed away. She went peacefully, in her sleep, in her bed, with Diamond by her side. She never met a dog she didn't love. Here's a picture of her from several years ago, loving on MIL's tiny poodle, Silvio


ohhhh no!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

good morning!

Good Very Noisy Morning to you!

Fire department is doing a routine test of all the fire alarms in our apartment building's corridors today and I'm staying inside my apartment until they're completely finished. Not so much because it's loud, but the flashing lights trigger a really bad headache.


ouch, Hope it is over soon!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

good morning!

Good Very Noisy Morning to you!

Fire department is doing a routine test of all the fire alarms in our apartment building's corridors today and I'm staying inside my apartment until they're completely finished. Not so much because it's loud, but the flashing lights trigger a really bad headache.

ouch, Hope it is over soon!


Yeah, me too, but I know it takes time as there's more than one fire alarm on each floor. Main one is next to the elevator on each of the 5 floors, but there are also alarms at both ends of the corridor too. And because the alarms are so loud I can't even tell which floor they are currently on. I'm not complaining about the alarms being loud, mind you, because that's a good thing.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Phew! I think they're finally done as I haven't heard a fire alarm in over a half-hour now.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

good morning!

Good Very Noisy Morning to you!

Fire department is doing a routine test of all the fire alarms in our apartment building's corridors today and I'm staying inside my apartment until they're completely finished. Not so much because it's loud, but the flashing lights trigger a really bad headache.

ouch, Hope it is over soon!

Yeah, me too, but I know it takes time as there's more than one fire alarm on each floor. Main one is next to the elevator on each of the 5 floors, but there are also alarms at both ends of the corridor too. And because the alarms are so loud I can't even tell which floor they are currently on. I'm not complaining about the alarms being loud, mind you, because that's a good thing.


I understand, I went over to Bi-mart for (unlucky for me) lucky number Tuesday. Was able to get a couple boxes of ammo so I guess that part was lucky. I wonder how much longer it will be?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Phew! I think they're finally done as I haven't heard a fire alarm in over a half-hour now.


Oops, I guess I didn't refresh before I posted :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Speaking of roofing, Got the roofing supplies for the garage delivered this morning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Miss Lady Lulu presents, "A Girl & Her Fuzzy Sock on the Couch".
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]

Miss Lady Lulu presents, "A Girl & Her Fuzzy Sock on the Couch".


It's all about the fuzzy socks :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]

Miss Lady Lulu presents, "A Girl & Her Fuzzy Sock on the Couch".

It's all about the fuzzy socks :-)


Especially if it's a DIRTY sock taken from the hamper :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]

Miss Lady Lulu presents, "A Girl & Her Fuzzy Sock on the Couch".

It's all about the fuzzy socks :-)

Especially if it's a DIRTY sock taken from the hamper :D


yep!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I really love this pic of Ethan from the article ♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Old87's cat (Tabitha) has pinned me to the floor to comfort me
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Otera: Old87's cat (Tabitha) has pinned me to the floor to comfort me


♥♥

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The beautiful princess Sammy girl
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ellie's support dog mad sure she took her meds and licked the little dish of temptation treat liquid
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Diamond is getting a special "retirement dinner" tonight. Having dinner on a dog friendly patio to celebrate Old87's life. He did a wonderful job helping Old87 feel safe and comfortable ever since he got adopted.
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]
Diamond is getting a special "retirement dinner" tonight. Having dinner on a dog friendly patio to celebrate Old87's life. He did a wonderful job helping Old87 feel safe and comfortable ever since he got adopted.


The perfect combination of Love and Fur
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Ellie's support dog mad sure she took her meds and licked the little dish of temptation treat liquid


♥♥♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]
Diamond is getting a special "retirement dinner" tonight. Having dinner on a dog friendly patio to celebrate Old87's life. He did a wonderful job helping Old87 feel safe and comfortable ever since he got adopted.


♥♥
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

Very sad day today. Old87 passed away. She went peacefully, in her sleep, in her bed, with Diamond by her side. She never met a dog she didn't love. Here's a picture of her from several years ago, loving on MIL's tiny poodle, Silvio


I am so very sorry for your loss. How lovely that her guardian was there with her, to guide her beyond the veil. Know that I grieve with thee..
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I spoke to laulajatonight. She is well, but has lost her phone. I will be working on getting her a new one. She is having vision issues, and it will have to be a phone that is dead simple to use. I will gladly take suggestions. I have funds left over from the intial request on Caturday for flowers etc....lets just say the generosity was amazing..

I know that she and Brad are living in different homes, and I don't understand why they can't be together? But I do think she would do better is she could see him..I don't think he knows who she is anymore.

She said "I can't" so often tonight.

It just hurst my heart.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

Very sad day today. Old87 passed away. She went peacefully, in her sleep, in her bed, with Diamond by her side. She never met a dog she didn't love. Here's a picture of her from several years ago, loving on MIL's tiny poodle, Silvio


****HUGS**** I'm so sorry, sis. I know you guys took good care of her and she spend her golden years in a loving home with family instead of being surrounded by strangers with family who never came - very few people are able and willing to give so much of themselves these days. You are among the finest and rarest of Good People, imho.

May she rest in peace and may your hearts heal quickly, knowing you loved and were loved in return. Kisses to Diamond too, the bestest Doggo Nurse ever ❤

If you need to talk/vent/cry/whatever, you know how to reach me and you're always welcome in my life.
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.