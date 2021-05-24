 Skip to content
 
(Mercury News)   Today's unexpectedly relevant Urban Dictionary meaning is for stegging: the state of being on the verge of smelling after going many days without a shower   (mercurynews.com) divider line
Odd Bird
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sad tag because this is another Repeat?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In other news website requires a subscription to read about said dead man. Bugger off. Film at 11.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How does one end up dead inside a statue and it not considered fowl play?

/did the chickens have alibis?
//seriously, though, how??
///drunk, passed out and dehydrated? Hide and seek champion who passed out from the heat?
 
RiverRat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Sad tag because this is another Repeat?


Done in one
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We're all Heliogabalus, Bill.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not to be confused with its heteronym, spelled the same way but pronounced st-edge-ing. Which is when one state sensually teases it's neighbor about moving the borderline between the two. Stegging.

/I pol tab too much.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If it's been many days without showing you aren't on the verge of smelling.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: If it's been many days without showing you aren't on the verge of smelling.


Showering, even.

// 15 years and can't hit preview yet.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also on the verge of producing visible smegma?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: How does one end up dead inside a statue and it not considered fowl play?

/did the chickens have alibis?
//seriously, though, how??
///drunk, passed out and dehydrated? Hide and seek champion who passed out from the heat?


I wonder if sometimes the genuinely suicidal don't occaisonally pick things like this just to make the rest of us go, "WTAF...?"  I mean if someone's bound and determined to kill themselves anyway and there's no convincing them otherwise, why not choose somewhere weird as hell?  Get one last laugh on the rest of us.

/yes, obviously "People not killing themselves" would be the better outcome here
//but some are going to regardless of how people try to help
///I'd almost have a warped sort of respect if they picked something that strange
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably the result of a Steg Party.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My smegma is stegging because I spent the past few days edging in my jeggings.

/ got nothing
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The article is beinge rewritten as an episode in a French murder series.  The butler doesn't do it.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There is that small moment of hope after the butt yodels & you wonder if it was just noise. It usually ends in tears of disappointment AND burning eyes from the disgraceful stench.
 
fargin a
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Many days without a shower and you're 'on the verge of smelling'?

Yeah right! Must be something do with the denial also.
 
