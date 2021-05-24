 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Cambridge Chronicle)   Monday, May 10, 11:34 a.m.: An ongoing issue with a rabbit was reported on Faxon Drive. DUCK SEASON   (wickedlocal.com) divider line
5
    More: Silly, Dog, Vehicle, Vehicles, Road, Automobile, Dog health, Motor vehicle, motor vehicle crash  
•       •       •

245 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Done in two.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey, it's Stow 5-0
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This thread demands necrophiliac avian corkscrew penises
ADHD Scientifically Accurate DUCKTALES
Youtube NBJ9mL9OJx0
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.