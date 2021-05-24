 Skip to content
 
(East Idaho News)   Give a man a fish, and he eats for a day. Teach a man to fish, and he gets lost in the wilderness for two weeks   (eastidahonews.com) divider line
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fun fact: Les Stroud (aka Survivorman) shared this to FB today; he was part of the 5-person team that found him:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sure, "lost".

If the fishing is good, it's hard to want to leave, is all I'm saying.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Suspicion: Every state has a Douglas county, but it's for like 6 different Douglasses.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I prefer to set a man on fire so he'll be warm for the rest of his life.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would rather be found by Bear Grylls who would just take photos, ask me if I drank my own piss and pick my up in a fancy copter.
With a full crew and a lot of food.

Les would probably point out all the things I did wrong, make sure I learned how to do them, and walk me out of there twice; once for the wide-angle camera shot and once to go back and retrieve the camera.
dryknife
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Give a man a harmonica and he thinks he can play it.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dryknife: Give a man a harmonica and he thinks he can play it.


I won't pretend to be able to play a bass harmonica.

Suzuki Bass Harmonicas
Youtube 2pCR24nY_24
 
