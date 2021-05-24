 Skip to content
(CBS San Francisco)   Yeah, I gotta work order here saying your ATM needs fixing. *looks at work order* Seems legit, the ATM is right over there   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We went to a shopping mall
And laughed at all the shoppers
And security guards trailed us
to a record shop
We asked for Mojo Nixon
They said 'He don't work here'
We said 'If you don't got Mojo Nixon
Then your ATM needs fixin'
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at a bank recently, and there was an exterminator dude going around spraying the place, including where the tellers work. Seems like it would be a good hook for a heist movie.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, it was a legit work order.   He just added his own tips.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's your problem, these excess bills are clogging the machine.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, looks like another case of too much money...it's a known issue with this brand of ATM.  I'll get this sorted, no worries.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's better than the savages around here.  They steal a truck, back it through the front of a gas station, chain the ATM to the truck, rip it out of the floor and drag it outside, throw it in the truck and speed off at over 100 mph, so the cops can't engage in a high speed pursuit.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His first mistake was going full ATM.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I was at a bank recently, and there was an exterminator dude going around spraying the place, including where the tellers work. Seems like it would be a good hook for a heist movie.


Yeah.  He's the guy you send in before the robbery to make sure the place isn't bugged.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For what it's worth, I'm sorry.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened on a weekend, years ago, in the state of Illinois Center in Chicago. On a weekend, a couple of guys showed the state guards their fake work order and removed the entire ATM on a hand truck, State eliminated their own guards and hired contract security after that.... but they aren't much better.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes you wonder what the smart criminals are getting away with.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stand back.  In fact, clear the building.  Gonna have to use dynamite.  Oh, don't worry.  It's under warrantee

or

Gonna have to take it in to the shop.  Just gonna hook a cable around it and drag it  outside.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nationallinkatm.comView Full Size


"I'll need to take this ATM back to the shop with me. I need to clean out the bin, it's clogged with twenty's"
 
jimjays
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: That's better than the savages around here.  They steal a truck, back it through the front of a gas station, chain the ATM to the truck, rip it out of the floor and drag it outside, throw it in the truck and speed off at over 100 mph, so the cops can't engage in a high speed pursuit.


I love when the ATM stays put, but their bumper and license plate stay behind, with the thieves freaking out and speeding off, leaving their own damn plate behind.

I'd expected this to be about people just walking in, putting the machine on a dolly and then wheeling the ATM out with them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Embezzlement sounds much better than stealing.
 
finnished
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
First, when I was reading the article, I was thinking to myself "Oh $200k, he must have been doing it for a while, I wonder why they didn't notice earlier." But then I kept reading and it seems he got it in a matter of a few days!

How much money does an ATM hold? The CU website says they have 20 ATMs, so even if he hit all of them, he would have had to remove $10k from each.

I would have thought the money is inside a separate container in the ATM, so a technician would have no access to the actual bills...
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nguyen-ing!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Senior year of  high school, I had a study hall hour that a friend and I used to refill the soda and snack machines. (It was the 70s, hell yes we had junk food) Every day we'd hang two bags of chips or Bugles on one hook, a little bonus for someone. Probably good that they don't let me fill the ATM today.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

finnished: First, when I was reading the article, I was thinking to myself "Oh $200k, he must have been doing it for a while, I wonder why they didn't notice earlier." But then I kept reading and it seems he got it in a matter of a few days!

How much money does an ATM hold? The CU website says they have 20 ATMs, so even if he hit all of them, he would have had to remove $10k from each.

I would have thought the money is inside a separate container in the ATM, so a technician would have no access to the actual bills...


When I worked in a central vault in the early 90's, cassettes were filled and sealed in double custody under camera.  These days I see armored car drivers with a bag of money filling them up on the spot.  I assume a tech would need access to every moving part.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Once at an ATM at a 7-11 I asked for $60. The machine gave me $80. A twenty was stuck to another twenty and I guess the machine didn't figure it out. So now, I got this extra $20 and didn't know what to do. So, I got in the car, drove home and called my bank. I'm lucky, the bank I use, my wife's best friend works there so I called her.

"stek, don't worry, the extra $20 is yours. It didn't come out of your account and the ATM company  will eventually write this off as a loss and we won't come asking for that $20 back. It's the ATM's fault. There's no way they know where that $20 came from or where it went and trust me, for $20 it's not worth it for them to go to try to trace who got an extra $20...
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nguyen was booked into the San Mateo County Jail


Nguyen lost.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Senior year of  high school,


I had one of those "spare" vending machine keys when I was a senior in HS and wouldn't you know it, it fit in most machines and I could open the money bin with it. I never really used it to steal because I didn't want to walk around the arcade with my pockets full of loose change. It would be a little suspicious.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: Once at an ATM at a 7-11 I asked for $60. The machine gave me $80. A twenty was stuck to another twenty and I guess the machine didn't figure it out. So now, I got this extra $20 and didn't know what to do. So, I got in the car, drove home and called my bank. I'm lucky, the bank I use, my wife's best friend works there so I called her.

"stek, don't worry, the extra $20 is yours. It didn't come out of your account and the ATM company  will eventually write this off as a loss and we won't come asking for that $20 back. It's the ATM's fault. There's no way they know where that $20 came from or where it went and trust me, for $20 it's not worth it for them to go to try to trace who got an extra $20...


Two Weeks later:
Dear Mr. Stelko,
We are subtracting $20 from your account do to an overpayment at ATM 3412.  We are also subtracting $36 for financial adjustment, $45 for ATM management and $55 because you're already fuming about the previous charges, so why not?
Of course we subtracted these payments when your account was low so there are some other charges.  I know.  We're taking money from you knowing you don't have the money.  Aint life funny like that?  Anyhow, have a nice day and thank you for banking with us.
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm with *whatever company*, they sent me out to work on the *whatever system*

I do contracting for dozens of different companies and this is all you have to say get access to 99% of stores or offices. Government stuff is generally pretty tight though, but want to jerk off in the dressing room at American eagle? Well you don't really need this trick to do that
 
BigMax
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How exactly did he expect to get away with this crime?  He was a real ATM repair guy with a real work order, presumably with his name on it. Did he expect them to somehow not notice that the ATMs were empty?

Depending on the ATM's technology, he might have been able to grab small sums without the bank noticing. But they were certain to notice this...
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
San Mateo Police raided the ATM tech's home as seen in this photo of the arrest....155K in San Mateo?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: steklo: Once at an ATM at a 7-11 I asked for $60. The machine gave me $80. A twenty was stuck to another twenty and I guess the machine didn't figure it out. So now, I got this extra $20 and didn't know what to do. So, I got in the car, drove home and called my bank. I'm lucky, the bank I use, my wife's best friend works there so I called her.

"stek, don't worry, the extra $20 is yours. It didn't come out of your account and the ATM company  will eventually write this off as a loss and we won't come asking for that $20 back. It's the ATM's fault. There's no way they know where that $20 came from or where it went and trust me, for $20 it's not worth it for them to go to try to trace who got an extra $20...

Two Weeks later:
Dear Mr. Stelko,
We are subtracting $20 from your account do to an overpayment at ATM 3412.  We are also subtracting $36 for financial adjustment, $45 for ATM management and $55 because you're already fuming about the previous charges, so why not?
Of course we subtracted these payments when your account was low so there are some other charges.  I know.  We're taking money from you knowing you don't have the money.  Aint life funny like that?  Anyhow, have a nice day and thank you for banking with us.


The seedy underside of Monopoly's "bank error in your favor, collect $20" card.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Two Weeks later:
Dear Mr. Stelko,
We are subtracting $20 from your account do to an overpayment at ATM 3412.  We are also subtracting $36 for financial adjustment, $45 for ATM management and $55 because you're already fuming about the previous charges, so why not?
Of course we subtracted these payments when your account was low so there are some other charges.  I know.  We're taking money from you knowing you don't have the money.  Aint life funny like that?  Anyhow, have a nice day and thank you for banking with us.


I always assumed, they wouldn't just send a letter but send two men dressed up in Ray Bans and in black suits who followed me around all day to see what I did with the $20.

"hey are you Mr Steklo? where did you get that twenty dollar bill?'
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I used to work around Federal Reserve branches. Once the techs forgot to empty the packaging  machine before rolling it over one room so we could work on it. They fired everyone on the production floor right then and there after two stacks of $20.00s fell out of the machine.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I was at a bank recently, and there was an exterminator dude going around spraying the place, including where the tellers work. Seems like it would be a good hook for a heist movie.


Watch Logan Lucky. No really.
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He fixes the cash machine?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: it fit in most machines and I could open the money bin with it.


I found a key that opened the coin area of the laundry machines in the basement of the last building I lived in NYC.
I didn't take anything more than what I used to do laundry. it was nice to do free laundry for 2.5 years
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

finnished: First, when I was reading the article, I was thinking to myself "Oh $200k, he must have been doing it for a while, I wonder why they didn't notice earlier." But then I kept reading and it seems he got it in a matter of a few days!

How much money does an ATM hold? The CU website says they have 20 ATMs, so even if he hit all of them, he would have had to remove $10k from each.

I would have thought the money is inside a separate container in the ATM, so a technician would have no access to the actual bills...


I wonder that too, the bar I worked at had a leased ATM and there was a separate lock box inside for the bills. It was also bolted to the floor with gigantic bolts so it wasn't going anywhere. It used one of those circular keys so maybe he had something like that.  Very low tech.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ar393: I didn't take anything more than what I used to do laundry. it was nice to do free laundry for 2.5 years


I got my spare vending machine key from Dad. He owned a restaurant and one day the cigarette vending machine guy came in and I was watching him and he gave it to me one day.

"here kid, have fun with this...but you didn't get this from me"

I would open machines just to see if it worked. I never took any money, it was tempting but I hated having loose change in my pockets. I'm OCD that way.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: Once at an ATM at a 7-11 I asked for $60. The machine gave me $80. A twenty was stuck to another twenty and I guess the machine didn't figure it out. So now, I got this extra $20 and didn't know what to do. So, I got in the car, drove home and called my bank. I'm lucky, the bank I use, my wife's best friend works there so I called her.

"stek, don't worry, the extra $20 is yours. It didn't come out of your account and the ATM company  will eventually write this off as a loss and we won't come asking for that $20 back. It's the ATM's fault. There's no way they know where that $20 came from or where it went and trust me, for $20 it's not worth it for them to go to try to trace who got an extra $20...


Change machine at the junior college was paying off 2:1 one day. I'm normally not the crooked guy, but after having been screwed numerous times by the vending machines, I figured I was entitled. Got some strange looks walking around with $40 worth of quarters in my pockets.
 
