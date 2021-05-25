 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Here's a thought: maybe don't post pictures of yourself pumping iron when you're receiving disability insurance   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
2
    More: Dumbass, Prosecution, Prosecutor, Disability, Anthony Ragusa, Fraud, Legal terms, disability benefits, Criminal law  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 3:30 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In the meantime Social Security is trying to yank my disability after nearly two decades because an Orthopod with zero qualifications in even knowing WTF RSD is decided I must be spontaneously all better.  It's in large thanks to assholes like this piece of shiat mother farker.  Please feel free to necklace his ass with a tire fire alive.  Twice.  It's people like him that have made a shiatty farking pain life sentence quantifiably worse.

/no, I am not normally going to advocate shiat like that for anyone
//people like this shiathead fark my life just by existing and being mooches
///triggered?  Yep you'd better farking believe it.
////I may lose the only money I got - period, a whole $12,000 a year - because of people like him
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't listen to Subby!  How are the ladies going to know about your cool illegal dealings and activities if you don't flaunt them on social media?
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.