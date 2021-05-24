 Skip to content
 
(WSOCTV)   Dylann Roof's defense team argues that his deeply seated conservative beliefs make him ineligible for the death penalty   (wsoctv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They got nuthin
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Not eligible for the Death Penalty he meted out to those churchgoers with zero due process?
Yes, he is.  Too bad it can only be once.
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Unless we kive in an alternate universe conservative beliefs is the only chrck box I would look at to see if someone is eligible for death penalty. Not being god I dont feel I have the right to decide who lives and dies but when the experts who claim to know who should be executed identify themselves I will not step in and disrepect their strong moral guidelines.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Y'know? Maybe we *could* kill him and then bring him back to life 6-7 times. What the hell? Obviously it needs to be something like the electric chair or some such, from which one can be revived, but...
 
HoodRich White Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Somebody fire up the wood chipper!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
His appellate team wrote that the court errantly found Roof competent, despite the fact that "every defense expert agreed Roof suffered a delusional belief he would be rescued by the victors of a race-war, which prevented him from understanding the threat of execution was real."

So, basically, the argument is that he's much too racist to be punished for his race-related crime?  Bold move, Cotton.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Not eligible for the Death Penalty he meted out to those churchgoers with zero due process?
Yes, he is.  Too bad it can only be once.


Drown him. Revive him Drown him again. Keep going until you reach his body count, then let him die.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

anuran: dionysusaur: Not eligible for the Death Penalty he meted out to those churchgoers with zero due process?
Yes, he is.  Too bad it can only be once.

Drown him. Revive him Drown him again. Keep going until you reach his body count, then let him die.


Waterboarding is much the same, and is a an approved method of interviewing
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. I'm not a big fan of the "kill him painfully over and over" approach. It's my opinion that the death penalty has its place, but it should be something done more in sorrow than anger. More about making the world safer than punishment. After all, punishment is only really useful as a form of correction, and arguably not even then.

If you want to torture people, then you do you, but I won't be joining in.
 
gaspode
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: His appellate team wrote that the court errantly found Roof competent, despite the fact that "every defense expert agreed Roof suffered a delusional belief he would be rescued by the victors of a race-war, which prevented him from understanding the threat of execution was real."

So, basically, the argument is that he's much too racist to be punished for his race-related crime?  Bold move, Cotton.


Worse really, the argument is that he didn't think he would be executed when he murdered all those innocent black people, so he must be deluded because he is going to be executed. How thinking you will get away with it is supposed to be some kind of defense I cant quite figure.

I am always against the death penalty but if you have one then someone like this is going to get it,
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm anti death penalty, but his deeply seeded conservative beliefs is exactly why he needs cult deprogramming and rehabilitation.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I'm anti death penalty, but his deeply seeded conservative beliefs is exactly why he needs cult deprogramming and rehabilitation.


This is definitely a case where the death penalty is warranted.
 
scalpod
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

anuran: dionysusaur: Not eligible for the Death Penalty he meted out to those churchgoers with zero due process?
Yes, he is.  Too bad it can only be once.

Drown him. Revive him Drown him again. Keep going until you reach his body count, then let him die.


Ever read The Plague Dogs by Richard Adams?

What they did to Rowf is TOO GOOD FOR THIS BASTARD.
 
scalpod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Wow. I'm not a big fan of the "kill him painfully over and over" approach. It's my opinion that the death penalty has its place, but it should be something done more in sorrow than anger. More about making the world safer than punishment. After all, punishment is only really useful as a form of correction, and arguably not even then.

If you want to torture people, then you do you, but I won't be joining in.


/username so does *not* check out
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mjjt: anuran: dionysusaur: Not eligible for the Death Penalty he meted out to those churchgoers with zero due process?
Yes, he is.  Too bad it can only be once.

Drown him. Revive him Drown him again. Keep going until you reach his body count, then let him die.

Waterboarding is much the same, and is a an approved method of interviewing


Every trump official should be waterboarded around 25 000 times (the number of times trump tweeted during his presidency) over 4 years for what they have done to this country and the world.

They'll finally feel whats its like to be on the other side of a trump tweet when the mad man had sole control of the nuclear arsenal and could end humanity within 10 minutes if he wanted to.
 
Northern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: His appellate team wrote that the court errantly found Roof competent, despite the fact that "every defense expert agreed Roof suffered a delusional belief he would be rescued by the victors of a race-war, which prevented him from understanding the threat of execution was real."

So, basically, the argument is that he's much too racist to be punished for his race-related crime?  Bold move, Cotton.


Isn't that an open admission by his defense that he knowing committed murder in the first degree but that it was a racially motivated hate crime?  There is no difference at all between him and the 9/11 terrorists except he's worse.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
 I'm a staunch opponent of the death penalty but I won't be particularly upset when this guy dies.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Northern: There is no difference at all between him and the 9/11 terrorists except he's worse. he didnt kill himself like the terrorists did.


If at least the farker would have offed himself he would have saved taxpayers millions of dollars.
 
Pert
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gaspode: HighOnCraic: His appellate team wrote that the court errantly found Roof competent, despite the fact that "every defense expert agreed Roof suffered a delusional belief he would be rescued by the victors of a race-war, which prevented him from understanding the threat of execution was real."

So, basically, the argument is that he's much too racist to be punished for his race-related crime?  Bold move, Cotton.

Worse really, the argument is that he didn't think he would be executed when he murdered all those innocent black people, so he must be deluded because he is going to be executed. How thinking you will get away with it is supposed to be some kind of defense I cant quite figure.

I am always against the death penalty but if you have one then someone like this is going to get it,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ooooh, now he wants to be officially crazy.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gaspode: Worse really, the argument is that he didn't think he would be executed when he murdered all those innocent black people, so he must be deluded because he is going to be executed. How thinking you will get away with it is supposed to be some kind of defense I cant quite figure.


The argument seems to be that he was allowed to represent himself despite being mentally ill, which meant that (a) he was no properly represented and (b) his mental illness was not mentioned. These are reasonable points, in general. Defendants should not be allowed to represent themselves if they are demonstrably incapable of doing so.

Also, killing people is wrong, whether you do it in a church prayer group or by rendering them helpless, strapping them to a cross and injecting them.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Ragin' Asian: I'm anti death penalty, but his deeply seeded conservative beliefs is exactly why he needs cult deprogramming and rehabilitation.

This is definitely a case where the death penalty is warranted.


I'm not completely anti-death penalty, but I think it should be limited to the most heinous acts and evidence should be absolutely clear we got the culprit. Mass killings are definitely on those list of crimes. I'm totally fine with what happened to Timothy McVeigh.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm opposed to the death penalty, but man... Dylan Roof is one of those cases that almost makes me rethink that.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Ragin' Asian: I'm anti death penalty, but his deeply seeded conservative beliefs is exactly why he needs cult deprogramming and rehabilitation.

This is definitely a case where the death penalty is warranted.


My base instincts tell me you're right. In my experience, though, revenge isn't justice and the sense of satisfaction is fleeting compared to the enduring loss of the original crime.
 
gaspode
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
orbister:

Also, killing people is wrong, whether you do it in a church prayer group or by rendering them helpless, strapping them to a cross and injecting them.

You'll get no argument from me on that, As said I'm 100% against death penalties.
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Ragin' Asian: I'm anti death penalty, but his deeply seeded conservative beliefs is exactly why he needs cult deprogramming and rehabilitation.

This is definitely a case where the death penalty is warranted.


We live in a dark thread where folks want to arbitrarily murder people. I had sad.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What a coincidence. My favourite color is green, which also makes me ineligible for the death penalty.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Your Honor, my client had zero expectations of finding out when he f*cked around, so clearly he shouldn't be asked to find out now"
 
