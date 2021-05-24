 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Monkeying around will get you fired even if your monkey business doesn't involve your employer   (thehill.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
1) What kind of a stupid person would do that?
2) If we can't expect personal injury lawyers to uphold our zoo ethics who can we trust?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drugs?  Moonbat?  I'm guessing drugs if this is El Paso.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's your head at?...
Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At ( Official Video ) Rooty
Youtube 5rAOyh7YmEc
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if you were only jumping the fence to have sex with the monkey? Is that really grounds for termination?

/asking for future fun times
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El Paso zookeeper Mason Kleist told KVIA that Rae endangered herself and the two spider monkeys ... "These are primates we're talking about, they could do some substantial damage to you," Kleist told the station.

"And the monkeys will mess you up as well"
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Drugs?  Moonbat?  I'm guessing drugs if this is El Paso.


It may look like drugs, but that's just El Paso
 
fisker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1: What female employee?
2: Where is the video of this happening?
3: I see monkeys jumping around in trees.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Monkeys
Youtube 9RdWnhO0uXc

Did someone say monkeys?
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to break into the zoo in the middle of the night and go pet the seals. alcohol may have been involved. seals are very nice.
 
