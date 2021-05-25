 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   1850's house designed by phrenologists will soon be hitting the market. The living quarters look great, but there's no information on the shape of the head   (sfgate.com) divider line
5
    More: Cool, Orson Squire Fowler, Louis Feusier, Feusier Octagon House, Octagon house, San Francisco's only octagon homes, phrenologist Orson Squire Fowler's book, late 1850s, Sotheby's International Realty  
•       •       •

267 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 1:41 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't even afford a crack house in San Francisco. Or even a house that has aspirations of being nice enough to be a crack house.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a nice house, but not $8.5 million nice.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The bumps on the house are in line with Victorian era meth labs and marijuana factories
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.