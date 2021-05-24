 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Teenagers leaving graduation party begin their careers as Duke Boys   (wfla.com) divider line
13
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The crash happened in the small city of Eureka, which is near St. Louis, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Eureka!

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait until the FAA gets a hold of them
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who designs a means of transit where this is possible?
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Who designs a means of transit where this is possible?


People who like to have fun.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Florida local news?

Probably because it's Florida levels of stupid.

Also:

Officials said both teens walked away unscathed.

Why'd they let 'em walk away at all?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Birnone: kyleaugustus: Who designs a means of transit where this is possible?

People who like to have fun.


I'd like to boringly not have buildings impaled by dopes that couldn't figure out how to drive.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I'd like to go with fun, yeah cars suddenly plummeting through you roof outta nowhere is not gonna be on me, "Oh well you know..." list.  That's a wee bit past "These things happen."
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They started lusting for their cousin in the short shorts?
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: They started lusting for their cousin in the short shorts?


Fark user imageView Full Size

yeah, he must work out
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: As much as I'd like to go with fun, yeah cars suddenly plummeting through you roof outta nowhere is not gonna be on me, "Oh well you know..." list.  That's a wee bit past "These things happen."


Yeah, but in all fairness, what's the chance of that ever happening twice?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: As much as I'd like to go with fun, yeah cars suddenly plummeting through you roof outta nowhere is not gonna be on me, "Oh well you know..." list.  That's a wee bit past "These things happen."


Yeah, I agree. This is going straight into "boys will be boys" territory.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: This is Florida local news?

Probably because it's Florida levels of stupid.

Also:

Officials said both teens walked away unscathed.

Why'd they let 'em walk away at all?


I assume they be white as fark.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Teenagers leaving graduation party begin their careers as Duke Boys

No, subby - them purty Duke boys didn't drink.
 
