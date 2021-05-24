 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Siouxland News)   Man attempts to fire his neighbor after dispute over the length of his lawn   (siouxlandnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, neighbors house, Manchester, Man, Thomas Jefferson, fire, lawn  
•       •       •

594 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2021 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tip I learned from a substitute math teacher: take powdered detergent, sprinkle it on the lawn. When it rains, or sprinkler system comes on, SUDS!

Then the lawn dies.

/it was a prank he said.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, problem kinda solved.  Now they won't be neighbors.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he would have set the grass on fire instead then the lawn wouldn't be as long anymore
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1st degree Arson: Max 25 years.

Welp, he won't have to worry about any lawns being mowed now.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even better, in Iowa it carries a 50-70% mandatory minimum, which must be served.

Buh-bye!
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I've had some crazy neighbors... one who set a shed on fire to harass his ex girlfriend....but over the lawn being mowed?  Early onset dementia maybe?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "journalist" sure made an effort
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The "journalist" sure made an effort


TV news "reporter" - they're down to middle school interns, apparently.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The width of the lawn was a-ok, then?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.