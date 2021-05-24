 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Weather Channel)   Noo   (weather.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, Weather Company's primary journalistic mission, tropical cyclone tracks, eastern India's West Bengal, northern Bay of Bengal, Bay of Bengal, Heavy rainfall, storm surge  
•       •       •

1213 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2021 at 11:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rohingya who were "lucky" enough to only be thrown out of Burma have been shoveled onto a couple small Bangladeshi islands damn near at sea level. Look for a Solution to the Rohingya Problem in the next few days, and it won't be temporary. It will be Final.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
2020 made us strong so we can be abused and insulted by 2021.

/ Make it a good year, prove me wrong
// Please
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Caves are awesome to explore.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's like Bangladesh has a built-in cyclone magnet
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Really subby?

BooThisMan.gif
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was expecting this...

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yaas is the storm's name?

Still, that headline is so wrong on so many levels.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We are already up to the Y's?  GLOBAL CLIMATE WARMING CHANGE SYNDROME IS SUPER EFFECTIVE!!!
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well that's one way to flush the Ganges out.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 2020 made us strong so we can be abused and insulted by 2021.

/ Make it a good year, prove me wrong
// Please


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Yaas is the storm's name?

Still, that headline is so wrong on so many levels.


Unlike Bangladesh, which only has one level: Sea.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
pacified
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I loled subby
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.