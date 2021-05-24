 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 16 Little Rock)   You know the drugs are good when the drug sniffing dog passes out   (fox16.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Automobile, Drug paraphernalia, Drug overdose, Controlled Substances Act, English-language films, Drugs, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Sheriff  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sgt. Stadenko unavailable for comment
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Sgt. Stadenko unavailable for comment


SHOOT THE MOON!
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damn.  That story is all kind of farked up.

As [Colton James] Thompson was being processed into the Madison County Holding Facility, police say the jailer observed a white object "being concealed in Thompson's person."

"When the Jailer instructed Thompson to take it out, Thompson used his hand to push it further up into his body," the release states.

Thompson was then transported to Northwest Hospital in Springdale, and police obtained a search warrant to "obtain the item from inside of Thompsons [sic] person."

Police say the hospital was able to retrieve the item from inside of Thompson's person, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

/bonus fark: the other two names
//jackayla bruno and johnny treat
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Aw, poor puppy. Hope her sniffer is okay.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A Johnny Treat is what the dog was given at the vet's office.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They didn't say what specific drug caused the poor pup's reaction.

/All doggos are pups no matter how old they are. fark you if you disagree.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I feel if you name your daughter Jackayla, you've farked her over for life. No good will ever come of it.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jackayla is a name alright. It's like Akela from Cub Scouts and Jackie Onasis had a baby. A real winter camping at Martha's Vineyard feel.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bughunter: /bonus fark: the other two names
//jackayla bruno and johnny treat


Bruno Treat is my Bruno Mars/Scoobie Doo song mashup project
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah... You know what else that "object" tested positive for?
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Yeah... You know what else that "object" tested positive for?


Crack residue?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Yeah... You know what else that "object" tested positive for?

Crack residue?


*snert*
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.