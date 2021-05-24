 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   578,555 people have died from COVID-19 in the US, or maybe it's 912,345   (theconversation.com) divider line
    coronavirus-related deaths, Epidemiology, Demography, actual number of COVID-19 deaths  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
604,296 US deaths. And yes, I could believe it is much higher. The US prioritized profit over people and the world watched.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Went over the papers in detail with a friend who is one of the world's leading biostatisticians. His professional opinion is that they're excellent work and if anything understate the conclusions a bit. The total is almost certainly higher than 912,000
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

anuran: Went over the papers in detail with a friend who is one of the world's leading biostatisticians. His professional opinion is that they're excellent work and if anything understate the conclusions a bit. The total is almost certainly higher than 912,000


So a million Americans dead and 40 percent of you still support the idiot/ahole that turned it into a political thing. Causing some of you to eschew any prophylactic measures to slow it's growth. Wonderful.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sithon: anuran: Went over the papers in detail with a friend who is one of the world's leading biostatisticians. His professional opinion is that they're excellent work and if anything understate the conclusions a bit. The total is almost certainly higher than 912,000

So a million Americans dead and 40 percent of you still support the idiot/ahole that turned it into a political thing. Causing some of you to eschew any prophylactic measures to slow it's growth. Wonderful.


Remember a little more than a year ago when the Republicans began saying that we had to "open up" for the sake of American business? They were saying that two or three million dead was acceptable losses. So I guess it's a win.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thanks Trump! And by thanks I mean I hope there is a heaven so all those people can give you a curb stomping.
 
jekfark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or maybe it's lower than any of those numbers. Who knows?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From or with?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Go with the over. Easily.

There's no telling how many died from the covid crash 2 weeks after they got better only to have it written up as a heart attack or who knows what.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My grandfather died of COVID. If there are 330 million people in America, then approximately 330 million grandfathers died of COVID. It's called extrapolation. Study it out.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Skulls for the Trump throne.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jekfark: Or maybe it's lower than any of those numbers. Who knows?


Hey, I found Ron DeSantis's Fark username.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
= We've lost a few million, probably
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jekfark: Or maybe it's lower than any of those numbers. Who knows?


We literally know it's not lower than 575,000 you melon
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Thanks Trump! And by thanks I mean I hope there is a heaven so all those people can give you a curb stomping.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a lot more than it ever should have been. More than it needed to be, and more than it would have been if only the drooling nonentity had just said "I'm going to let the doctors handle this one," back in March of 2020.
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We have lost the equivalent of the entire State of Wyoming.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
See? Just like the flu.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jekfark: Or maybe it's lower than any of those numbers. Who knows?


Yeah, could be a serial killer on the loose causing all that excess mortality.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

anuran: sithon: anuran: Went over the papers in detail with a friend who is one of the world's leading biostatisticians. His professional opinion is that they're excellent work and if anything understate the conclusions a bit. The total is almost certainly higher than 912,000

So a million Americans dead and 40 percent of you still support the idiot/ahole that turned it into a political thing. Causing some of you to eschew any prophylactic measures to slow it's growth. Wonderful.

Remember a little more than a year ago when the Republicans began saying that we had to "open up" for the sake of American business? They were saying that two or three million dead was acceptable losses. So I guess it's a win.


Fark user imageView Full Size


So, they're saving the planet?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's a lot more than it ever should have been. More than it needed to be, and more than it would have been if only the drooling nonentity had just said "I'm going to let the doctors handle this one," back in March of 2020.


Instead we got:

January 22: "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China. It's going to be just fine."
February 2: "We pretty much shut it down coming in from China."
February 24: "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA... Stock Market starting to look very good to me!"
February 25: "CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus."
February 25: "I think that's a problem that's going to go away... They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we're very close to a vaccine."
February 26: "The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero."
February 26: "We're going very substantially down, not up."
February 27: "One day it's like a miracle, it will disappear."
February 28: "We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical."
March 2: "You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?"
March 2: "A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they're happening very rapidly."
March 4: "If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work - some of them go to work, but they get better."
March 5: "I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work."
March 5: "The United States... has, as of now, only 129 cases... and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!"
March 6: "I think we're doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down... a tremendous job at keeping it down."
March 6: "Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They're there. And the tests are beautiful.... the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good."
March 6: "I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it... Every one of these doctors said, 'How do you know so much about this?' Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president."
March 6: "I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault."
March 8: "We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus."
March 9: "This blindsided the world."
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's a lot more than it ever should have been. More than it needed to be, and more than it would have been if only the drooling nonentity had just said "I'm going to let the doctors handle this one," back in March of 2020.


He did much worse than say "I'll let the doctors handle this"! He actively told members of the national security council that they couldn't wear masks in February, he spread lies, misinformation, and made basic hygiene measures like masks an us vs them issue and called out governors that were using their emergency powers to try to curb explosions in cases.

If he had just pulled a W Bush and let experts handle it we would have been infinitely better off, he actively worked against the good folks in government that were trying to do the right thing for the country.
 
