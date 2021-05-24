 Skip to content
 
(The Smoking Gun)   Cops: Florida Man used slice of pizza as weapon   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Another thing you can't do with that slop they sell in Chicago!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Narrator is a fictional character appearing as the central figure of the 1996 Chuck Palahniuk novel Fight Club, its 1999 film adaptation of the same name, and the comic books Fight Club 2 and Fight Club 3. The character is an insomniac with a split personality, and is depicted as an unnamed everyman (credited in the film as "the Narrator") during the day, who becomes the chaotic and charismatic Tyler Worden at night during periods of insomnia.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When your dad hits your eye with a big pizza pie, that's Amore!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If its St Louis pizza?
Death penalty.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because she said either that haircut goes or I do?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me guess--third-degree burns from a Chi-Town casserole?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was Chicago pizza she would have drowned.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida weapon trifecta in play?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is from Little Cesar's it could be considered a deadly weapon.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Another thing you can't do with that slop they sell in Chicago!


No, that just turns it from simple assault to assault with a deadly weapon.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet it was Dominos
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


ROADHOUSE!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: [hips.hearstapps.com image 260x261]

ROADHOUSE!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Claude Ballse: [hips.hearstapps.com image 260x261]

ROADHOUSE!

[Fark user image image 224x224]


I laughed way harder at that than I should have.

But it's been a rough couple of days, and I really needed that.

Thank you for brightening my day.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No anchovies, please
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seemingly subject relevant advertisement at the bottom of the article.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cowabunga dude!
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Entire "Here Comes The Pizza" Affair
Youtube ufSQMXLO95w
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seems relevant
 
casual disregard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm starting to get disappointed in Florida men.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drayno76: Seemingly subject relevant advertisement at the bottom of the article.


[Fark user image image 620x215]


What kind of asshole puts ground beef on a pizza?
 
Amoment
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Deplatform Florida.
 
creckert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: drayno76: Seemingly subject relevant advertisement at the bottom of the article.


[Fark user image image 620x215]

What kind of asshole puts ground beef on a pizza?


This kind. I even grind my own beef and mix pineapple in.
 
