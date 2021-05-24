 Skip to content
(CNN)   Crypto "investors" to Elon Musk: Hey. Buddy. Do you mind not Tweeting about crypto anymore? You're ruining our scam by scaring off the rubes   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When it crashes, it's going to crash hard
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: When it crashes, it's going to crash hard


The evil part of me hopes that when it comes, and it will come, the crash is sometime during the middle of the night.

I also hope people take some money off the table. If you were sitting on a million at the end of April, I hope you cash in some of that 600k soon.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, no. Beanie Babies are losing their stuffing.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should have invested in something more stable and long-term.  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Investors"

/LOL
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well I suppose they could always fallback onto selling timeshares again.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Make GPU's reasonable again.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NFT's to da moon!

/what the fark are we doing as a race?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Didn't Musk make Dogecoin which makes him jerking around Bitcoin value even more douchey?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Elon Musk ruining a scam would be like Mr. Hyde becoming likeable.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sometimes I get the feeling he doesn't even care about the outcomes or making money all that much. He just enjoys doing weird shiat with money. Crypto is an easy way to do that without the SEC getting on his tail.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Never understand what benefit cryptocurrency provided over, you know, actual currency. Seems like another appreciable asset for rich people to hoard and poor people to buy in hopes of getting rich.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: Never understand what benefit cryptocurrency provided over, you know, actual currency. Seems like another appreciable asset for rich people to hoard and poor people to buy in hopes of getting rich.


Its great for buying pot?  Downside it's a biatch to trade it for real money
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We just need everyone to agree this has value and then it will magically have value.  I don't think you are thinking happy thoughts hard enougn!
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The whole concept is just magical thinking mixed with environmental destruction.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: We just need everyone to agree this has value and then it will magically have value.  I don't think you are thinking happy thoughts hard enougn!


I'm dumb and barely graduated high school.
I have no real love for crypto but how is that different than the dollar?
Elon can also get farked, I'm not trying to troll here just curious.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Didn't Musk make Dogecoin which makes him jerking around Bitcoin value even more douchey?


No, he just attached his brand to an existing product.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People describing why they invest in this stuff..

The best explanation for what is going on in the world
Youtube yN2y-p-vM4k
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: Never understand what benefit cryptocurrency provided over, you know, actual currency. Seems like another appreciable asset for rich people to hoard and poor people to buy in hopes of getting rich.


Theoretically inflation proof and also does things that normal money can't do such as instantaneous, global, person to person transfers with no/low fees and no middleman.

Blockchains/cryptocurrencies have a lot of neat tricks and applications, but people hyper focus on the 'currency' part of the word.  I would love to rebrand them with a different name.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: We just need everyone to agree this has value and then it will magically have value.  I don't think you are thinking happy thoughts hard enougn!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Declassify Issue: trappedspirit: We just need everyone to agree this has value and then it will magically have value.  I don't think you are thinking happy thoughts hard enougn!

[Fark user image 425x566]


Welcome abroad!
 
