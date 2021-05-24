 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   India bans gatherings of more than 50 people, so couple with a big guest list hires a 737 for an airborne marriage ceremony. Modern problems, as they say   (bbc.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Haridwar, Ganges, India, Family members, Yamuna, Bangladesh, West Bengal, #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu  
•       •       •

138 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2021 at 10:56 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Think about how much you save on funerals if it crashes!

/ and where do you bury the survivors?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Youve got to be one dumb mofo to do that.

Guarantee all these people have covid now. 110% sure.

Since the indian variant is hardcore and theres basically zero hospital beds, out of 160 people, I bet at least 20 die from covid.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Open the Bombay doors.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The rich often believe that rules don't apply to them if they simply throw enough money at the problem.

It'll be interesting to see how many of these folks contract COVID-19. Nothing says "memorable wedding" quite like "multiple fatalities."
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If they rush the ceremony they can join the mile high club as well
 
dyhchong
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
737 Max for the extra passenger space?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: It'll be interesting to see how many of these folks contract COVID-19.


All of em?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
An official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told the Times of India that the SpiceJet staff aboard the flight had been taken off duty.
A SpiceJet spokesperson told the Indian Express that the Boeing 737 was booked from Madurai to Bangalore by a travel agent for a trip after a wedding.
The spokesperson said the client was "clearly briefed on Covid guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on board".

Imagine that as your company's response to why they ignored the country's aviation and medical guidelines, instead of the obvious reason - "they paid us a shiatload of money to look the other way." I mean, if SpiceJet obviously colluded with these assholes to violate aviation & medical guidelines, then they should be just as obviously complicit in whatever befalls the folks on that flight, right? It just stands to reason.

I hope SpiceJet got a shiatload of money - they're going to need it.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The rich often believe that rules don't apply to them if they simply throw enough money at the problem.

It'll be interesting to see how many of these folks contract COVID-19. Nothing says "memorable wedding" quite like "multiple fatalities."


The rich often believe that rules don't apply to them if they simply throw enough money at the problem.

They believe this because most of the time it is true.
 
ansius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Call in a bomb threat. Divert the plane to land in Pakistan.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: If they rush the ceremony they can join the mile high club as well


#FarkIngenuinty (tm)
 
Wobambo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Probably shouldn't have announced the ban with a massive Bollywood song and dance number in hindsight.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.