(WCAX Vermont)   Kid cleans out family car and finds $5k from previous owner, who gifts him 20% for returning it   (wcax.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, this story hasn't gotten the IRS' or DEA's attention or anything, right?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, drug dealers?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fara Clark: So, drug dealers?


Drug dealers would have said "money? What money? Not mine."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Melvin says they never thought about keeping the money, which belonged to a family in South Carolina. In 2019, the family had driven to Florida for a cruise and forgot where they put the money.

I've lost my wallet, but never with anything approaching even $100 in it.
 
ImTheSongThatNeverEnds. IGoOnAndOnMyFriends
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More ammo to buy GME. Hold. Vote
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years ago I bought a car from a friend. Six months later I go looking through the glove box and find 6  perfectly rolled joints. I call my friend and tell him something to the effect of, Jesus Christ, I've crossed the border with that stuff, I could have gotten busted. After he apologies and tells me to keep the joints, I ask him, what's up with the ones with the blue lines around the middle? His reply, "Those are the ones with hash."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Fara Clark: So, drug dealers?

Drug dealers would have said "money? What money? Not mine."


So, meth dealer who also uses?
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost my infant son's social security card. Could have swore I put it in the glove box of the car. Couldn't file taxes without it (didn't know his ssn). Was on the phone with the CPA when I decided to look BEHIND the glove box. Found it!
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you forget where you put $5000?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Totally Legitimate Businessman: Lost my infant son's social security card. Could have swore I put it in the glove box of the car. Couldn't file taxes without it (didn't know his ssn). Was on the phone with the CPA when I decided to look BEHIND the glove box. Found it!


Why the hell was it even in your car??
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Totally Legitimate Businessman: Lost my infant son's social security card. Could have swore I put it in the glove box of the car. Couldn't file taxes without it (didn't know his ssn). Was on the phone with the CPA when I decided to look BEHIND the glove box. Found it!

Why the hell was it even in your car??


I have three kids and I left one in the glove box for a week.  He survived of gum and air fresheners, He has a bit of separation anxiety but smells of mint and pine now.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: How do you forget where you put $5000?


When 5 large is nothing to you.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the child in the pic holds the cash in an odd fashion. do tell use when his next CD drops.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We went back out, and we checked underneath all the rest of the floor mats. You know, what else is hidden in this vehicle? So, that's one thing I'm going to definitely do when I go to clean vehicles out. That's the first place I'm starting," he said.

And that, my friends, is how people become compulsive gamblers.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2019, the family had driven to Florida for a cruise and forgot where they put the money.

So they just threw their hands up in the air and said, "Well, it's a mystery!" and went on their cruise with their car sitting there?
Once they got back they didn't further wonder where their five thousand dollars was and just forgot about it?

I feel there's a whole lot of actual truth missing from this story.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked at a car dealership in the early 1990s whilst I was in college.

When we got trade ins we always loved going through the cars when the former owners drove off the lot.

Cash, jewelry, etc.

One lady left two large shrimp and crawfish pizzas in the back of her car.   Fresh out the oven.

She called in and I answered the phone in a muffled voice, mouth full of pizza"nope, no pizzas in that car, found a hairbrush and a People magazine."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: In 2019, the family had driven to Florida for a cruise and forgot where they put the money.

So they just threw their hands up in the air and said, "Well, it's a mystery!" and went on their cruise with their car sitting there?
Once they got back they didn't further wonder where their five thousand dollars was and just forgot about it?

I feel there's a whole lot of actual truth missing from this story.


I'm guessing the type of southern folk who don't trust the banks enough to open an account. Gotta put your money somewhere, but then you've gotta remember where it is.
 
MSkow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

princhester: "We went back out, and we checked underneath all the rest of the floor mats. You know, what else is hidden in this vehicle? So, that's one thing I'm going to definitely do when I go to clean vehicles out. That's the first place I'm starting," he said.

And that, my friends, is how people become compulsive gamblers.


My first time in Vegas, I was 14 years old and attending my sister's wedding. Getting in to the hotel after the drive in, she stops at a slot machine to quickly "show me how they work." She inserts two quarters (this was a while ago),pulls the handle and wins $500. Luckily I was old enough to realize it was crazy luck otherwise that might have steered my entire outlook on gambling for life.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My dad sold cars for a living.  He cut out on his own in the '80's.  One used car he bought had some coke in it.  Called the cops, and they were all "We'll take that."  I don't care what happened to it after that.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Dr Jack Badofsky: Totally Legitimate Businessman: Lost my infant son's social security card. Could have swore I put it in the glove box of the car. Couldn't file taxes without it (didn't know his ssn). Was on the phone with the CPA when I decided to look BEHIND the glove box. Found it!

Why the hell was it even in your car??

I have three kids and I left one in the glove box for a week.  He survived of gum and air fresheners, He has a bit of separation anxiety but smells of mint and pine now.


But he's got low, low, low mileage!!
 
stuartp9
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: In 2019, the family had driven to Florida for a cruise and forgot where they put the money.

So they just threw their hands up in the air and said, "Well, it's a mystery!" and went on their cruise with their car sitting there?
Once they got back they didn't further wonder where their five thousand dollars was and just forgot about it?

I feel there's a whole lot of actual truth missing from this story.


Maybe this was the family

hobbydb.comView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stuartp9: C18H27NO3: In 2019, the family had driven to Florida for a cruise and forgot where they put the money.

So they just threw their hands up in the air and said, "Well, it's a mystery!" and went on their cruise with their car sitting there?
Once they got back they didn't further wonder where their five thousand dollars was and just forgot about it?

I feel there's a whole lot of actual truth missing from this story.

Maybe this was the family

[hobbydb.com image 360x209]


Except all their money was in the bank, which was one of the main premises of the entire show with Mr. Drysdale.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

theflatline: I worked at a car dealership in the early 1990s whilst I was in college.

When we got trade ins we always loved going through the cars when the former owners drove off the lot.

Cash, jewelry, etc.

One lady left two large shrimp and crawfish pizzas in the back of her car.   Fresh out the oven.

She called in and I answered the phone in a muffled voice, mouth full of pizza"nope, no pizzas in that car, found a hairbrush and a People magazine."


...and you had the squirts for a week.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Dr Jack Badofsky: Totally Legitimate Businessman: Lost my infant son's social security card. Could have swore I put it in the glove box of the car. Couldn't file taxes without it (didn't know his ssn). Was on the phone with the CPA when I decided to look BEHIND the glove box. Found it!

Why the hell was it even in your car??

I have three kids and I left one in the glove box for a week.  He survived of gum and air fresheners, He has a bit of separation anxiety but smells of mint and pine now.


This reminds me of an old radio commercial from 1990 in SCal for Jack In The Box or 7-11 breakfasts or some where.  Guy is driving a carpool, picks up coworker zbob. Who roars like an angry lion because he hasn't had breakfast and is cranky.  Driver mentions he has an old packet of pickle relish under the seat, followed by the lion chomping on food.  The commercial continued after that, but the first part was the funny bit.
 
moeburn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bowen: Fara Clark: So, drug dealers?

Drug dealers would have said "money? What money? Not mine."


The average drug dealer is not nearly smart enough to even know to deny it's their money let alone have the self control to resist it.
 
Vern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: theflatline: I worked at a car dealership in the early 1990s whilst I was in college.

When we got trade ins we always loved going through the cars when the former owners drove off the lot.

Cash, jewelry, etc.

One lady left two large shrimp and crawfish pizzas in the back of her car.   Fresh out the oven.

She called in and I answered the phone in a muffled voice, mouth full of pizza"nope, no pizzas in that car, found a hairbrush and a People magazine."

...and you had the squirts for a week.


"Fresh out of the oven" probably tastes quite a bit like "forgotten in the back of a car for the last week and it's been 100 degrees in the shade." At least to a hungry college kid.

And shrimp and crawfish pizza? It would probably be tasty if it was fresh. But I would have to watch them make it.

"Hey Ma! I just found me some salmonella pizza with a side of e coli!"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In 2019, the family had driven to Florida for a cruise and forgot where they put the money

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
