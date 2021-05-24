 Skip to content
(WYFF 4 Greenville)   Tyler Terry's Manhunt has ended. Madea has no comment   (wyff4.com) divider line
    More: News, Police, Chester County, custody.Tyler Terry, long.Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, law enforcement, South Carolina, Chester County deputies, federal agencies  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Narrator is a fictional character appearing as the central figure of the 1996 Chuck Palahniuk novel Fight Club, its 1999 film adaptation of the same name, and the comic books Fight Club 2 and Fight Club 3. The character is an insomniac with a split personality, and is depicted as an unnamed everyman (credited in the film as "the Narrator") during the day, who becomes the chaotic and charismatic Tyler Terry at night during periods of insomnia.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: The Narrator is a fictional character appearing as the central figure of the 1996 Chuck Palahniuk novel Fight Club, its 1999 film adaptation of the same name, and the comic books Fight Club 2 and Fight Club 3. The character is an insomniac with a split personality, and is depicted as an unnamed everyman (credited in the film as "the Narrator") during the day, who becomes the chaotic and charismatic Tyler Terry at night during periods of insomnia.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The sheriff said Terry was found lying on the ground in an area of "high weeds" and taken in by ATF agents.

I was taught by video games that he should've been undetectable.
 
Vern
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The sheriff said Terry was found lying on the ground in an area of "high weeds" and taken in by ATF agents.

I was taught by video games that he should've been undetectable.


He should've just hid under a cardboard box.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That headline is conspicuously lacking the word presents after Tyler Terry Subarino. Get it right
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"An employee at Carolina Earth Movers says Terry stole shoes, a shirt, a drink and a gun from a truck that was unlocked and parked on the property."

Aka, the South Carolina Party Pack
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The sheriff said Terry was found lying on the ground in an area of "high weeds" and taken in by ATF agents.

I was taught by video games that he should've been undetectable.


Cops turned off foliage and using optimal video card settings over graphics. Rookie mistake.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Vern: UltimaCS: The sheriff said Terry was found lying on the ground in an area of "high weeds" and taken in by ATF agents.

I was taught by video games that he should've been undetectable.

He should've just hid under a cardboard box.


He didn't get the accessory that allows you to see opponents' sight lines.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Read that, briefly, as "Mary Tyler Moore manhunt" and thought, shiat, what did she do this time?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I took a look at the picture and said "he's been hiding for a while" and indeed, article stated one week.
Article mentions he shot at police during a chase, but doesn't offer any info on how he got away.

My sense is that the gun that was found "in his proximity" was planted, and if the defense lawyer can get the details on the bullets fired at the police they won't match and that'll be an issue.

/guy looked too comfortable handcuffed in the back of a pickup
//security footage of him was so blurry abd out of focus if someone told me suspect was Caucasian I would have believed it
///is it wrong that I was envious of how little body fat he had?
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Taken alive, huh? Betty...

Wait a minute. This can't be right. I've been assured many times on Fark that every interaction between the police and black people ends up with an extrajudicial street execution.
 
