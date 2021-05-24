 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Ricky Schroder? James Woods? Scott Baio? You'll have to be more specific   (cnn.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems "bad actor" is the new "overzealous staffer"
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails. We're looking into our sign up process to ensure something like this doesn't happen again," Blakeman said.

Signup process for a walmart.com email?  I would think only people authorized as WM employees could do that(?)
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kevin Sorbo?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, subby.

Ambivalence: Kevin Sorbo?


Amazing how folks keep forgetting what a douchebag that guy turned out to be, isn't it?
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a sensible chuckle out of that headline.

Hat tip, subby.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money is on that asshole Kirk Cameron
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails.

What year is it? What century is it? What friggin' millennium is it?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Kevin Sorbo?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, that story needed, uh, information. You know, if you don't know something and the company hasn't provided useful information, it's OK to just ... wait until you actually have information.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's naht uh toomuh!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ayn Rand's ghost.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kirk Cameron?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Kevin Sorbo?


Donald Trump?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Someone sent an email from Walmart with the n-word. Clearly, it was a bad actor."

I'm betting an armful of chips that their ad software approved the sale of a brown lounger that was poorly translated through several languages.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Kevin Sorbo?


LeVon Sorbet?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Kirk Cameron?

[i.imgur.com image 850x742]


That's a photoshop. Here's the original:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I think I love you.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: "Someone sent an email from Walmart with the n-word. Clearly, it was a bad actor."

I'm betting an armful of chips that their ad software approved the sale of a brown lounger that was poorly translated through several languages.


I dunno, I expected NIBONG to be Ikea, not Walmart.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo subby, bravo. You magnificent bastage .
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Kirk Cameron?

[i.imgur.com image 850x742]


There were 15 people at that party.  Allegedly.

The cheapskate couldn't even spring for enough subway to feed 15 people.  Or a sheet cake.

What. A. Scumbag.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to read a better article to understand what happened:  Walmart Sent Racist Emails After Someone Created False Accounts (businessinsider.com)
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're making liberal use of the News tag today, eh....

That story contained very little info. Here's the email

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gilligann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Kirk Cameron?

[i.imgur.com image 850x742]


If that picture was taken in the last year it really wouldn't look so strange.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: So we're making liberal use of the News tag today, eh....

That story contained very little info. Here's the email

[Fark user image 425x571]


Nagger?
Numbskull?
Nincompoop?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tim Allen?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Neil Breen?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's early, but that is in the HotY lineup.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Nice, subby.

Ambivalence: Kevin Sorbo?

Amazing how folks keep forgetting what a douchebag that guy turned out to be, isn't it?


Peanut is a farking idiot.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Roseanne?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: So we're making liberal use of the News tag today, eh....

That story contained very little info. Here's the email

[Fark user image image 425x571]


That's just how they greet city folks in sundown towns.
 
roc6783
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Nice, subby.

Ambivalence: Kevin Sorbo?

Amazing how folks keep forgetting what a douchebag that guy turned out to be, isn't it?


To be fair, his tweets on Jan 6 are a great study into the GQP attitudes and motivations.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: scottydoesntknow: So we're making liberal use of the News tag today, eh....

That story contained very little info. Here's the email

[Fark user image 425x571]

Nagger?
Numbskull?
Nincompoop?


Every time I say it, a church bell rings.

I assume this means the recipient is near.
 
Northern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zeroman987: My money is on that asshole Kirk Cameron


Lmao,
You beat me to it.  Maybe not, he may be too busy holding his banana to prove evolution is wrong, and you know what I mean.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

skyotter: I had to read a better article to understand what happened:  Walmart Sent Racist Emails After Someone Created False Accounts (businessinsider.com)


From that link: Campbell said she was "completely shocked" that Walmart's website allowed users to register for an account using a racist slur

I'm guessing no one thought they'd need to check the name against a list of offensive terms, because they're naive. I'm surprised it took this long for this to happen.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Kirk Cameron?

[i.imgur.com image 850x742]


Fark user imageView Full Size

That picture is so sad.
There is so much lameness; boxes of flyers sitting in the dining room waiting to be handed out, the blue carpet, the bare walls, the sad family watching their hasbeen father and husband blow out the candle on a cheap grocery store cake so they can "feast" on disappointing takeout fast food.

/If he ever has a moment of clarity, he's going to need decades of therapy.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Nice, subby.

Ambivalence: Kevin Sorbo?

Amazing how folks keep forgetting what a douchebag that guy turned out to be, isn't it?


Turned out to be? He's been a no-talent egomaniac for at least 20 years.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: That picture is so sad.


I absolutely hate looking at it. But everytime someone posts it in a thread, I find myself studying it and discovering something new and sad.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bootleg: skyotter: I had to read a better article to understand what happened:  Walmart Sent Racist Emails After Someone Created False Accounts (businessinsider.com)

From that link: Campbell said she was "completely shocked" that Walmart's website allowed users to register for an account using a racist slur

I'm guessing no one thought they'd need to check the name against a list of offensive terms, because they're naive. I'm surprised it took this long for this to happen.


Yup. Somebody needs to activate the word filter and parse DB entries.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
imgc.artprintimages.comView Full Size
 
fat_free
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: the dining room waiting to be handed out... the sad family watching their hasbeen father and husband


Pretty sure that's an office conference room.  It says private on the door.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Private_Citizen: the dining room waiting to be handed out... the sad family watching their hasbeen father and husband

Pretty sure that's an office conference room.  It says private on the door.


The more I think about it and looked at it, I think it's a church.

The most sterile, soulless, cheap commerical property mega church I've ever had the misfortune to see a picture of.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails...."
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well James Woods was a pretty good actor. The rest of the right ring loons mentioned in this thread... not so much.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Dr.Fey: Private_Citizen: the dining room waiting to be handed out... the sad family watching their hasbeen father and husband

Pretty sure that's an office conference room.  It says private on the door.

The more I think about it and looked at it, I think it's a church.

The most sterile, soulless, cheap commerical property mega church I've ever had the misfortune to see a picture of.


It's a church, and those are his employees. My favorite part is the half empty bottle of orange mystery liquid.

Is it generic orange juice?  Why just one bottle? He didn't even spring for pop?

There is just so much to unpack.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Ambivalence: Kevin Sorbo?

Donald Trump?


Not nearly smart enough.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fat_free: [Fark user image 850x1275]


Jon Voight actually has talent and has been in some fine movies. Which makes his GOP sucking harder to understand, as Republican entertainers are almost always D-list hacks. The prime example is Clint Eastwood, who is a brilliant filmmaker, yet he talks to empty chairs at conventions. Whatever, I'll still watch them both (especially Clint).
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
James Woods is a right-wing douche who is an asshole on Twitter.

But I consider him a great actor and I stand by that.

/would have replaced him with Kevin Sorbo in the headline
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ricky Schroder, you say?

More like...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I forget who made this just days ago, but it's already come in handy a few times
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: It seems "bad actor" is the new "overzealous staffer"


Executive it was an overzealous executive.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.