(The Smoking Gun)   Anything can be a weapon, if you're Florida enough   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was...not expecting that.

Plus, the plural is puzzling. Did she just have a stack at the ready?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only $5000?  This sounds like a worthy cause, someone start a go fund me and get this dog shiat slinger out!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Indeed.

thatdevilhistory.comView Full Size
thatdevilhistory.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Damn it mom!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
these days i just feel bad for the people on the smoking gun
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pp
 
Wobambo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They both wish they had just washed the damn pads themselves now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok, soiled dog pads and windex don't seem that serious of an attack... and yet, from TFA:

Walsh's rap sheet includes several prior domestic battery arrests, all of which involve the man identified as the victim in the alleged May 20 attack. Walsh, however, was not convicted in any of the earlier cases.


Doesn't say what the previous attacks involved, but the fact she's been called into the police for DV "several" times is pretty awful.  Does this guy have any support to get away from her?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
that is a maga face
 
birdbro69
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's always the hot ones.
 
drmda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Linda Hamilton does NOT age well.
 
