(Fark)   Harker harker, you Farkers, how do your gardens grow? With Caturday threads and Gene Masseth and ballsy squirrels all in a row, it's your FARK Tuesday Morning Gardening Thread for 5/25/21
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Our string bean plants now have string beans growing on them. Cucs, Tomatoes and Peppers haven't produced anything yet. But plants are still green and soaking up the water when I water them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fookin' rabbits had a go at my bush beans. Now the beans are protected with chicken wire.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I'm trying to squeeze in more sunflowers and other flowers into wherever I can.

My potatoes took off this week and I had to mound them up. Beans are in but not sprouted.

No squash this year, but I may have room up front for some, especially after I remove the dying rhubarb. The two up front have bacterial soft rot.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
So not much to see yet in the garden, but here's the herb garden on the front deck:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Got everything in dirt over the weekend - so, containers of:
Lettuce: - Romaine, Merlot and speckled.
Red Russian Kale
Collard greens
Rainbow Card
Fingerling potatoes

And in the bed, Radishes, Turnips, Rutabagas, Beets, Carrots, Parsnips, Cauliflower, Broccoli and Brussels sprouts

Cool and rainy when I left, and I'm out of town for a week, so hoping for the best.

Also, started a bok choy experiment in the Aerogarden. :)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

whatshisname: Fookin' rabbits had a go at my bush beans


The other night, I noticed two full grown rabbits living in the small section of woods behind my house. I have a feeling they are the ones that ate all my veggies last year.

This year, we put them in a mobile vegetable garden (see photo above) it comes with a nice plastic cover we put on it at night to prevent animals from getting in there...We'll see how well that works. If it doesn't then each night, I'll wheel it into the garage...
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I got a raised 4x4 bed.  The rabbits and squirrels LOVE my garden and all the plants i put into it.  They even like tasting and ripping up the plants they do not like.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Saturday was 8 hours of repots. A lot of volunteer tomatoes moved up - I ran out of big pots. Those romaines that I should just eat got hit pretty hard by the whiteflies and aphids but the mantises are out in force and I can see the effect they're having. Some wasps were evicted before they could get a foothold. I don't mind them coming in for a bite but I don't want any angry ladies trying to protect their kids inside the greenhouse. Zucchini flowers coming in now. Horseradish doing well. These Darkstar Petunias are cool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meg12279 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
One of my strawberries isn't going to make it, but my dahlia from last year came back, and my zinnias are starting to pop up, which is exciting.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
*maniacal laughter* so, our blueberry bushes are going insane, the poppies are nearly done (NC), and the peppers and tomatoes are coming along well, the chives just produced seeds, which was really cool.... The scallions should be making seeds soon too. The three legged kitten was enthralled by birds snatching blueberries earlier.

HOWEVER!!!!  We're totally going to have to move the garden tomorrow. Take all those plants three hours away to the new place.
This move is causing me to crack! Mr Otera starts his new job as a manager on WEDNESDAY. So we're totally burning the candle at both ends trying to get everything moved in time. I spend all day packing and clearing, and he spends all day driving back and forth across the state and hauling stuff into and outta the van.

I sure hope this post makes sense. I've been a lousy proofreader as we get closer to our deadline....
 
meg12279 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I want to do a pollinator bed along the back fence, but clearing it has been a bear.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

UngaBeat: Saturday was 8 hours of repots. A lot of volunteer tomatoes moved up - I ran out of big pots. Those romaines that I should just eat got hit pretty hard by the whiteflies and aphids but the mantises are out in force and I can see the effect they're having. Some wasps were evicted before they could get a foothold. I don't mind them coming in for a bite but I don't want any angry ladies trying to protect their kids inside the greenhouse. Zucchini flowers coming in now. Horseradish doing well. These Darkstar Petunias are cool.

[Fark user image image 850x647][Fark user image image 850x652][Fark user image image 850x1102]


Nice!  Love those Darkstar petunias!!!
I am extremely interested in your brassica, however. Which is it?
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Otera: I am extremely interested in your brassica, however. Which is it?


Which one/pic? The blue tub is horseradish. The center ones where you see the ceiling cage are all brussels.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

UngaBeat: Otera: I am extremely interested in your brassica, however. Which is it?

Which one/pic? The blue tub is horseradish. The center ones where you see the ceiling cage are all brussels.


So the one that is in flower is the Brussel sprouts? That was my best guess, but I wanted to be sure.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Otera: So the one that is in flower is the Brussel sprouts? That was my best guess, but I wanted to be sure.


Oh the tall yellow flowers in the back? That's the crazy curley kale that I overwintered. Two kinds - elephant and curley leaf.  They're just kookoo crazy. There's another one out of frame. I wanted to see what would happen if I let them go.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

UngaBeat: Otera: So the one that is in flower is the Brussel sprouts? That was my best guess, but I wanted to be sure.

Oh the tall yellow flowers in the back? That's the crazy curley kale that I overwintered. Two kinds - elephant and curley leaf.  They're just kookoo crazy. There's another one out of frame. I wanted to see what would happen if I let them go.


Fun!! Not a big kale eater, but they look AWESOME!
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
N

Otera: Fun!! Not a big kale eater, but they look AWESOME!


Same here - mostly in case I ran out of toilet paper. Next time I do kale or dill though They're going to be in a BOG with a lot of soil. They just suck up all the water. It's been interesting watching as the flowers grow, the leaves shrink. When you tap the stems you get a rain of yellow petals.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Picture of the poppies from before we were neck deep in the move.
Most of my recent photos have been of cats "helping" me pack, and are available through the Caturday thread!
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The back planting is done. My space starts after the raised bed in the lower left corner and goes to the stoop. In the garden bed I have perennial herbs, tomatoes, potatoes (in the bin), and annual herbs with the grape vine on the trellis. After the potato bin is my perennials. On the right is saffron crocus in the long skinny planter, eggplant in the grow bags and strawberries in the green grow bags on the bench. On the wall are blueberries raspberries, and one planter with lofospermum which trails about 4 feet when mature. Not pictured is the planter with ginger since I just brought it out of the grow tent after taking this photo. The grass is common area so I am limited with what I can do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Wisconsin weather is living up to its reputation. In the last 2 weeks we have had freezing temps, then mid 80"s and humid then down to 60°. Those couple of hot humid days pushed my clematis and honeysuckle to bloom like crazy. I planted them in the fall 4 years ago so they can now be considered mature but they will still fill in more. The mound of blue in front of the A/C is Forget-Me-Nots

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Have to transplant a mountain laurel
Difficulty? PA.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Have to transplant a mountain laurel
Difficulty? PA.


My two minute internet course just taught me that won't be easy. Good Luck!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

UngaBeat: Otera: I am extremely interested in your brassica, however. Which is it?

Which one/pic? The blue tub is horseradish. The center ones where you see the ceiling cage are all brussels.


Ooooh - horseradish!  So, I have a horseradish root (start? cutting?  Whatever, you bury it and get horseradish) waiting for me when I get home.  Any advice on how to treat it?  All I've ever heard is that it will take over the whole world if you let it, so I'm thinking I might put it into a container.  But I'd appreciate advice on what to do with it!
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: UngaBeat: Otera: I am extremely interested in your brassica, however. Which is it?

Which one/pic? The blue tub is horseradish. The center ones where you see the ceiling cage are all brussels.

Ooooh - horseradish! So, I have a horseradish root (start? cutting? Whatever, you bury it and get horseradish) waiting for me when I get home. Any advice on how to treat it? All I've ever heard is that it will take over the whole world if you let it, so I'm thinking I might put it into a container. But I'd appreciate advice on what to do with it!


This is only year 2 for UngardenBeat, so I'm not qualified. I drove down to a fellows plot near Wilmington last summer and he pulled up a bunch of the tubers. I planted them in that tub and they started out vigorously but then the cabbage butterflies came and dropped their "so green and same color as the plant" eggs and caterpillars and those dirty little sh*tasses (RIP Slim Pickens) ate those leaves right down. The slugs would probably enjoy it too. The one piece of advice he had was, You can't kill it. I covered the tub inside the greenhouse for the winter and here we are. You can fry up the leaves and eat them too. You should probably find a way to contain them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: UngaBeat: Otera: I am extremely interested in your brassica, however. Which is it?

Which one/pic? The blue tub is horseradish. The center ones where you see the ceiling cage are all brussels.

Ooooh - horseradish!  So, I have a horseradish root (start? cutting?  Whatever, you bury it and get horseradish) waiting for me when I get home.  Any advice on how to treat it?  All I've ever heard is that it will take over the whole world if you let it, so I'm thinking I might put it into a container.  But I'd appreciate advice on what to do with it!


Bury it and you get horseradish

Nah, it really is that easy. Make sure the spot is free of rocks and has enough room for the vegetation to spread. It won't be ready for at least a year iirc, but still faster than asparagus.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Well that's my spot
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x566]
Well that's my spot


I just want to camp there. It looks quiet.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

UngaBeat: Benevolent Misanthrope: UngaBeat: Otera: I am extremely interested in your brassica, however. Which is it?

Which one/pic? The blue tub is horseradish. The center ones where you see the ceiling cage are all brussels.

Ooooh - horseradish! So, I have a horseradish root (start? cutting? Whatever, you bury it and get horseradish) waiting for me when I get home. Any advice on how to treat it? All I've ever heard is that it will take over the whole world if you let it, so I'm thinking I might put it into a container. But I'd appreciate advice on what to do with it!

This is only year 2 for UngardenBeat, so I'm not qualified. I drove down to a fellows plot near Wilmington last summer and he pulled up a bunch of the tubers. I planted them in that tub and they started out vigorously but then the cabbage butterflies came and dropped their "so green and same color as the plant" eggs and caterpillars and those dirty little sh*tasses (RIP Slim Pickens) ate those leaves right down. The slugs would probably enjoy it too. The one piece of advice he had was, You can't kill it. I covered the tub inside the greenhouse for the winter and here we are. You can fry up the leaves and eat them too. You should probably find a way to contain them.


Thanks!

And I love those petunias!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

UngaBeat: vudukungfu: Have to transplant a mountain laurel
Difficulty? PA.

My two minute internet course just taught me that won't be easy. Good Luck!


It is moving 50 feet, and I'll pack 5 cubic yards of its own earth with it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

puffy999: cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x566]
Well that's my spot

I just want to camp there. It looks quiet.


It is.

This is the other side of the yard

Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice shallow river. About 30m to the secret beach
Fark user imageView Full Size

Going to plant there too

I found a seed floating free in the river. I thought I had a picture. I'll take one later.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

cretinbob: puffy999: cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x566]
Well that's my spot

I just want to camp there. It looks quiet.

It is.

This is the other side of the yard

[Fark user image 425x364]
Nice shallow river. About 30m to the secret beach
[Fark user image 425x364]
Going to plant there too

I found a seed floating free in the river. I thought I had a picture. I'll take one later.


Aw dang that is kickass. Reminds me of what my grandparents had until the Alzheimer's thing made selling the property a priority.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd really like to find some sort of herbicide that's effective against bamboo because digging all the 200 square feet of bamboo from my back yard is just freakin' awful. I'm thinking about renting a dozer and just tearing up the portion of the yard that has all the bamboo in it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My green beens have popped!  I'm going to plant another row at the end of the week so I have staggered harvests.

Just got basil in the ground, all my other herbs are doing well except the marjoram, which isn't very robust.  Might give it a drop of fertilizer.

I think the soil where I planted the leafy greens is too dense.  If I don't see some decent action from the beets et al I'll try them in another spot, and then lay on a bunch of humus in the existing spot.

Only thing I'm waiting for is the peppers, which the lady at the farmers' market tells me I can pick up on Saturday.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a little early to see females already, so this one got picked off. Have to survive the storms today and tomorrow, then a chilly Friday, then it's off to the races.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I planted a full 20 x 8 plot of f*ckplant when things started to warm up mid-march this year. Then we got a hard freeze on the 28th that killed the whole lot. Looks like I won't have any f*cks to give this summer. Sorry.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We've been in a mini heatwave here, ending for awhile after today, so I am letting the sugar baby tomato plant keep its blossoms. The cowhorn pepper plant is about to blossom a little, hopefully the high temperatures won't return til it gets going.

I have six royal burgundy green bean seedlings planted two weeks apart, but I'm not sure where to put the second set as I've run out of railing space. Also pictured are lilies, dahlias, and the sheer drapes I put up to making sitting outside in late afternoon a little more comfortable.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My pesto plants have started to seed and I need to trim them for that wonderful green goodness. My parsley was used for some awesome dirty rice where u used half of it. I'll probably use the time for a smothered pork roast soon.
Fark user imageView Full Size


My Anaheim and my cayenne chilis are green and should start ripening in a week or two.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cretinbob: puffy999: cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x566]
Well that's my spot

I just want to camp there. It looks quiet.

It is.

This is the other side of the yard

[Fark user image 425x364]
Nice shallow river. About 30m to the secret beach
[Fark user image 425x364]
Going to plant there too

I found a seed floating free in the river. I thought I had a picture. I'll take one later.


You on the Huron itself or one of the little tributaries?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Menards had some extra 5 gallon buckets on sale, so I splurged.  Two cherry tomatoes, two heirloom tomatoes, one red pepper and one hot little red chiles. I mixed my own soil this year and the tomatoes are loving it (yay!). Big herb garden this year; I find the herb garden to be the most rewarding for the labor (love fresh tarragon on eggs).  Four flower pots this year; as always i overbought flowers so they'll have to go thunderdome at some point.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My hummingbird mint is in full bloom and our local, female ruby-throat is loving it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: My green beens have popped!  I'm going to plant another row at the end of the week so I have staggered harvests.

Just got basil in the ground, all my other herbs are doing well except the marjoram, which isn't very robust.  Might give it a drop of fertilizer.

I think the soil where I planted the leafy greens is too dense.  If I don't see some decent action from the beets et al I'll try them in another spot, and then lay on a bunch of humus in the existing spot.

Only thing I'm waiting for is the peppers, which the lady at the farmers' market tells me I can pick up on Saturday.


Oh, and herbed butter too.

I bought a bunch of silicone molds for candy making that are just the right size for making fancy butter medallions.  So far I've done oregano, tarragon, and parsley+chive.

I use half salted butter and half unsalted, let it warm up just until it's workable, then clean and finely chop a crap-ton of herbs.  You need a lot more than you think.  The stand mixer with the paddle blade does well to smooth out the butter.  If you're doing a pound of butter, it will do most of the blending for you as well, but a smaller amount means that you'll need to get in there with a couple of spoons to really get it mixed up well.  Then put on latex gloves and transfer the butter into the molds, freeze overnight, and then pop into a ziploc bag.

I might experiment with using a piping bag sometime to make larger discs for putting on top of steaks or in a loaf of garlic bread.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is from early April. I had romaine and butterhead going in the tent. Since have harvested several heads. Starts moved outside a week or so back. I have inca roma, littl bites, jalapeno, joe parker, carrots, and a few other things

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We finally finished planting.  136 plants not counting things like radishes and beets.  Not happy about planting and then my baby plants getting blasted by this heat, but they look like they're doing ok.
 
