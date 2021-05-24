 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Amazon preparing to buy MGM Studios for $9B. When the lion roars the third time, don't forget to start Dark Side of the Moon, available now on Prime Music™   (cnbc.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's fine that they don't pay much in taxes, that 9 billion will trickle down.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: It's fine that they don't pay much in taxes, that 9 billion will trickle down.


These are the owners, no it won't:
Anchorage Capital Group (~35%) Highland Capital Management (10%+) Solus Alternative Asset Management (10%+) Third Point LLC Maglan Capital LP
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Harry Wagstaff: It's fine that they don't pay much in taxes, that 9 billion will trickle down.

These are the owners, no it won't:
Anchorage Capital Group (~35%) Highland Capital Management (10%+) Solus Alternative Asset Management (10%+) Third Point LLC Maglan Capital LP


Are you really so blind as to not see the obvious sarcasm in that post?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: arrogantbastich: Harry Wagstaff: It's fine that they don't pay much in taxes, that 9 billion will trickle down.

These are the owners, no it won't:
Anchorage Capital Group (~35%) Highland Capital Management (10%+) Solus Alternative Asset Management (10%+) Third Point LLC Maglan Capital LP

Are you really so blind as to not see the obvious sarcasm in that post?


After the last ~5 years, you really wanna hammer a guy for missing some sarcasm?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is a very, very good headline.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: I think this is a very, very good headline.


Username checks out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Id really like it if there were only one or two giant companies that controlled everything.
Having choices is confusing.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


hloty candidate
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Id really like it if there were only one or two giant companies that controlled everything.
Having choices is confusing.


Is this sarcasm??

If not, I agree. I like being pounded in the butt as a consumer.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Harry Wagstaff: arrogantbastich: Harry Wagstaff: It's fine that they don't pay much in taxes, that 9 billion will trickle down.

These are the owners, no it won't:
Anchorage Capital Group (~35%) Highland Capital Management (10%+) Solus Alternative Asset Management (10%+) Third Point LLC Maglan Capital LP

Are you really so blind as to not see the obvious sarcasm in that post?

After the last ~5 years, you really wanna hammer a guy for missing some sarcasm?


Is that a rhetorical question?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey amazon, how about instead of buying more companies you spend some money and fix the crappy Echo/Spotify interface in Alexa?

- Is it so hard to default to the non-live version of a song?
- How about instead of picking the most popular song that has my song title in it you just play the song that has the exact song title in it?
- While you're at it, if there are two songs that have the identical song title assume it's the one that has 30 million listens and not the guy that remade it using a washboard and a kazoo.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Hey amazon, how about instead of buying more companies you spend some money and fix the crappy Echo/Spotify interface in Alexa?

- Is it so hard to default to the non-live version of a song?
- How about instead of picking the most popular song that has my song title in it you just play the song that has the exact song title in it?
- While you're at it, if there are two songs that have the identical song title assume it's the one that has 30 million listens and not the guy that remade it using a washboard and a kazoo.


Ah the power of monopoly. They might fix it. Or not.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they'll finally do something with Stargate.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Hey amazon, how about instead of buying more companies you spend some money and fix the crappy Echo/Spotify interface in Alexa?

- Is it so hard to default to the non-live version of a song?
- How about instead of picking the most popular song that has my song title in it you just play the song that has the exact song title in it?
- While you're at it, if there are two songs that have the identical song title assume it's the one that has 30 million listens and not the guy that remade it using a washboard and a kazoo.


No royalties on washboard songs.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Maybe they'll finally do something with Stargate.


Maybe they'll scrap the whole James Bond series and redo it verbatim, but have the star be Jeff Bezos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Hey amazon, how about instead of buying more companies you spend some money and fix the crappy Echo/Spotify interface in Alexa?

- Is it so hard to default to the non-live version of a song?
- How about instead of picking the most popular song that has my song title in it you just play the song that has the exact song title in it?
- While you're at it, if there are two songs that have the identical song title assume it's the one that has 30 million listens and not the guy that remade it using a washboard and a kazoo.


Companies no longer provide products or services they provide the appearance of a product or service hence how crappy the thing is just as you described
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just keep that Pluto James Bond channel.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How soon before we are wiping our asses with seashells?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dark Side of the Rainbow? That takes me back.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like Disney and Amazon are going to be the last two large cooperations left, because they keep buying everything up.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way MGM is worth $9 billion, bit there is simply no other content library available for them to buy, and they desperately need one.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: It sounds like Disney and Amazon are going to be the last two large cooperations left, because they keep buying everything up.


And then they'll both decide the world isn't big enough for the two of them. It'll be buried in our terms and agreements that we sign up to be drafted should any conflict ensue, and before you know it we'll be wearing either mouse ears or the Amazon arrow on our armbands while we bravely march off to war.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You don't want to do the Dark Side/Wizard mashup via Amazon Music.  That stupid 1 second pause between songs throws it off.  Glad I tried 2 weeks ago for this very moment
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: No way MGM is worth $9 billion, bit there is simply no other content library available for them to buy, and they desperately need one.


Yeah, seems like A LOT of blue sky however, you're aware of the incredible skill of Hollywood to obfuscate the money, I'm sure. It's contribution to the worldwide domination of Amazon remains to be seen.

/a wise man once advised if I ever decide to go into business, make it a cash business.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: arrogantbastich: Harry Wagstaff: It's fine that they don't pay much in taxes, that 9 billion will trickle down.

These are the owners, no it won't:
Anchorage Capital Group (~35%) Highland Capital Management (10%+) Solus Alternative Asset Management (10%+) Third Point LLC Maglan Capital LP

Are you really so blind as to not see the obvious sarcasm in that post?


If people haven't learned that sarcasm rarely works in print then fark them.
 
jayphat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Maybe they'll finally do something with Stargate.


The showrunner for the previous series said he was 5/7 of the way to a new series that will continue from current canon. I'm hopeful Amazon funds it.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Harry Wagstaff: arrogantbastich: Harry Wagstaff: It's fine that they don't pay much in taxes, that 9 billion will trickle down.

These are the owners, no it won't:
Anchorage Capital Group (~35%) Highland Capital Management (10%+) Solus Alternative Asset Management (10%+) Third Point LLC Maglan Capital LP

Are you really so blind as to not see the obvious sarcasm in that post?

If people haven't learned that sarcasm rarely works in print then fark them.


Ok. Bend over.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Amazon will not stop unless they are stopped.  Stopping them is in everyone's best interest.  So obviously we won't do that.
 
