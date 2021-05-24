 Skip to content
(Ozarks First)   Homeowner wanted to improve his view of the lake & the mountain. So he contracted a tree service to butcher over 100 trees. Fark: Ouachita National Recreation Trail in Arkansas. The trees were NOT on his property   (ozarksfirst.com) divider line
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The penalty for bullshiattery like this ought to be confiscation of his property to add it to the national or state park where the offense occurred.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The home owner should be massively fined and ordered to pay all costs for replacement trees. Large mature trees can be transplanted it is just very expensive.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators said the man accused of cutting down the trees could face charges of criminal mischief in the first degree.

2015 Arkansas Code
Title 5 - Criminal Offenses
Subtitle 4 - Offenses Against Property
Chapter 38 - Damage or Destruction of Property
Subchapter 2 - Offenses Generally
§ 5-38-203 - Criminal mischief in the first degree.
Universal Citation: AR Code § 5-38-203 (2015) (a) A person commits the offense of criminal mischief in the first degree if he or she purposely and without legal justification destroys or causes damage to any:
(1) Property of another; or
(2) Property, whether his or her own or property of another, for the purpose of collecting any insurance for the property.
(b) Criminal mischief in the first degree is a:
(1) Class A misdemeanor if the amount of actual damage is one thousand dollars ($1,000) or less;
(2) Class D felony if the amount of actual damage is more than one thousand dollars ($1,000) but five thousand dollars ($5,000) or less;
(3) Class C felony if the amount of actual damage is more than five thousand dollars ($5,000) but less than twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000); or

(4) Class B felony if the amount of actual damage is twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000) or more.
(c) In an action under this section involving cutting and removing timber from the property of another person:
(1) The following create a presumption of a purpose to commit the offense of criminal mischief in the first degree:
(A) The failure to obtain the survey as required by § 15-32-101; or
(B) The purposeful misrepresentation of the ownership or origin of the timber; and
(2) (A) There is imposed in addition to a penalty in subsection (b) of this section a fine of not more than two (2) times the value of the timber destroyed or damaged.
(B) However, in addition to subdivision (c)(2)(A) of this section, the court may require the defendant to make restitution to the owner of the timber.
(d) A person convicted of a felony offense under this section is subject to an enhanced sentence of an additional term of imprisonment of five (5) years at the discretion of the court if the finder of fact finds that the damage to property involved the removal of nonferrous metal, as it is defined in § 17-44-101.
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too-Tall: The penalty for bullshiattery like this ought to be confiscation of his property to add it to the national or state park where the offense occurred.


Seriously. This shiatstain doesn't deserve to live there. Banish him to Staten Island and let him live out his days there enjoying the view.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would think the tree-service doesn't just cut things down on one's say-so.

/I could have unobstructed views of the river!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The home owner should be massively fined and ordered to pay all costs for replacement trees. Large mature trees can be transplanted it is just very expensive.


Based on my post above it should be 5 years in jail + a $25K fine + 2x the cost of the trees + restitution to the property owner.

Unfortunately, the douchebag who owns the house will just donate the prosecutor's campaign and no charges will be filed. Then he will sell the property and make bank off the damages he caused to create the new view.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just the homeowner who should be massively fined and probably jailed. The company he hired should be facing massive criminal liabilities as well, because they clearly didn't even engage in the most minimal effort to ensure he actually had the right to hire them for that job in the first place.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The home owner should be massively fined and ordered to pay all costs for replacement trees. Large mature trees can be transplanted it is just very expensive.


There should be a ass whooping for the company that did the work too. (Unless they were somehow lead to believe the trees were on his property)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: eurotrader: The home owner should be massively fined and ordered to pay all costs for replacement trees. Large mature trees can be transplanted it is just very expensive.

Based on my post above it should be 5 years in jail + a $25K fine + 2x the cost of the trees + restitution to the property owner.

Unfortunately, the douchebag who owns the house will just donate the prosecutor's campaign and no charges will be filed. Then he will sell the property and make bank off the damages he caused to create the new view.


Using the recent price of $1,700 per 1,000 BF of softwood the fine could be more than the value of the house the scumbag lives in.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: GardenWeasel: eurotrader: The home owner should be massively fined and ordered to pay all costs for replacement trees. Large mature trees can be transplanted it is just very expensive.

Based on my post above it should be 5 years in jail + a $25K fine + 2x the cost of the trees + restitution to the property owner.

Unfortunately, the douchebag who owns the house will just donate the prosecutor's campaign and no charges will be filed. Then he will sell the property and make bank off the damages he caused to create the new view.

Using the recent price of $1,700 per 1,000 BF of softwood the fine could be more than the value of the house the scumbag lives in.


Came here to say this. Charge the MFer for the cost of 100 trees converted into lumber at the price lumber was selling for on the day he purchased it. Then triple the damages as cause for illegal removal.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dan Snyder lives in Arkansas?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Dan Snyder lives in Arkansas?


Beat me to it.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Criminal mischief? That's it? The dude butchers a chunk of forest and he gets the same charge teenagers playing shopping cart derby get?

Farking RIDICULOUS.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too-Tall: The penalty for bullshiattery like this ought to be confiscation of his property to add it to the national or state park where the offense occurred.


Trees are farking expensive.

Dude my parents street hated a tree, it cast shade. So he comained endlessly, to no avail.
One day the owner of the tree noticed that it was dead, someone had hammered copper nails into it.

Dude who constantly complained had to pay, a lot, for a replacement tree.

Doubt they ever spoke over the hedge.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's not just the homeowner who should be massively fined and probably jailed. The company he hired should be facing massive criminal liabilities as well, because they clearly didn't even engage in the most minimal effort to ensure he actually had the right to hire them for that job in the first place.


Damn straight.

I can't believe I'm posting this for the second time in a week.
Dr.Seuss The Lorax - I Speak For The Trees
Youtube 5cXntJFWv5U
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shoegaze99: Criminal mischief? That's it? The dude butchers a chunk of forest and he gets the same charge teenagers playing shopping cart derby get?

Farking RIDICULOUS.


It's a felony charge. See my post above with the Arkansas code.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Pocket Ninja: It's not just the homeowner who should be massively fined and probably jailed. The company he hired should be facing massive criminal liabilities as well, because they clearly didn't even engage in the most minimal effort to ensure he actually had the right to hire them for that job in the first place.

Damn straight.

I can't believe I'm posting this for the second time in a week.[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5cXntJFW​v5U]


Probably an LLC that will just close up shop when the water company and/or insurance company tries to sue
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: shoegaze99: Criminal mischief? That's it? The dude butchers a chunk of forest and he gets the same charge teenagers playing shopping cart derby get?

Farking RIDICULOUS.

It's a felony charge. See my post above with the Arkansas code.


Yeah, I spoke too soon. Just spotted that.

IF they assess the damage fairly -- I consider it a big "if," but we'll see -- you're right, it looks to be a serious charge after all.

Good.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shoegaze99: Criminal mischief? That's it? The dude butchers a chunk of forest and he gets the same charge teenagers playing shopping cart derby get?

Farking RIDICULOUS.


That's the criminal charge.  The civil lawsuit will likely be for several thousands of dollars per tree.

He ought to be really glad that wasn't actual federal land or all holy hell would rain down on him.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put this just off his property, nice and high.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing's gonna happen.   A fine or something.   The article didn't name the homeowner and "an investigation is ongoing".   Dude is one of the few rich assholes in that shiathole state and they aren't gonna piss him off or inconvenience him in any way.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who's the land owner who got the trees cut down?  It seems like they know, but are not saying.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the very least some concerned citizens could visit his property while homeowner is away and really add to his property value.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic Boomer move, fantastic
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The home owner should be massively fined and ordered to pay all costs for replacement trees. Large mature trees can be transplanted it is just very expensive.


He will have to remediate it, and he won't be able to afford it.   The state will lien his house, and he can die mad about it.

Farkin' douchebags like this piss me off.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next night:

Stars were shining above; but over the ground there crept a darkness blacker than the night. On both sides of the river it rolled towards them, going northward. A mist gathered about. Above them a few stars still glimmered faintly; but on either side there arose walls of impenetrable gloom; in a narrow lane between moving towers of shadow. Voices were heard, whisperings and groanings and an endless rustling sigh; the earth shook under them. At last the darkness and the rumour passed, and vanished between the mountain's arms. In the middle night men heard a great noise, as a wind in the valley, and the ground trembled; and all were afraid and no one ventured to go forth. But in the morning they went out and were amazed; for the homeowner was gone, and the trees also.

/ in summary, don't fark with Huorns
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Criminal mischief in the first degree." That sounds like a state charge, but this is a federal offense. How about eminent domain proceedings claiming that the government needs his property to expand the National Recreation Area? Concurrent with that, criminal proceedings with maximum fines, so he would end up paying for the government to buy his property. By the gods, it should be tried. And there is probably at least one other thing to try....
 
Okieboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a douche
 
wildlifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several years ago, there was a RICH lawyer named Gene Ludwig. He had a private airstrip just west of the I-430 bridge in west little rock, on the little maumelle river.

He cut down serval Old growth cypress trees.. 12 foot in diameter big..just to make the landing approach safer on his runway.  The trees were not on his property either..

Of course he weaseled out of litigation..
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: One would think the tree-service doesn't just cut things down on one's say-so.

/I could have unobstructed views of the river!


Meh, some will cut down any tree you tell them.  We had this happen here in my neighborhood, about a block away.   Guy bought the lots and hired these redneck yahoos who cut down almost every tree on the lots (except for the ancient huge Monterey Cypress, after a guy from the city came by and "mentioned" to the owner that it was one of the few left).  But to get to the view the owner wanted he needed to cut down a few really big firs across the street from his lots on city property.  They did cut down one and the couple who lived across the street, next to the lots, took action.  She called the city and he literally hugged the tree till the city guys got there.

The owner of the lots tore the place up and then just left it.  There are 15 or 20 foot alders growing in it now, even some kind of conifer that's now quite tall as well.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone here getting outraged about what he SHOULD be fined need to just Google Tree Law.  If whichever government attorney who gets this case is at all competent, he will be fined in the millions of dollars.

Never Fark with Tree Law.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: lindalouwho: Pocket Ninja: It's not just the homeowner who should be massively fined and probably jailed. The company he hired should be facing massive criminal liabilities as well, because they clearly didn't even engage in the most minimal effort to ensure he actually had the right to hire them for that job in the first place.

Damn straight.

I can't believe I'm posting this for the second time in a week.[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5cXntJFW​v5U]

Probably an LLC that will just close up shop when the water company and/or insurance company tries to sue


Yes, but a motivated prosecutor can probably get criminal conspiracy charges to stick, which would then tear down the corporate veil and expose the owners and officers directly to liability and prosecution.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Too-Tall: The penalty for bullshiattery like this ought to be confiscation of his property to add it to the national or state park where the offense occurred.

Seriously. This shiatstain doesn't deserve to live there. Banish him to Staten Island and let him live out his days there enjoying the view.


Not sure that's a good idea...

SKYSCRAPER FALLS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO!!!
Youtube UMtb5Vndo2g
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Too-Tall: The penalty for bullshiattery like this ought to be confiscation of his property to add it to the national or state park where the offense occurred.

Seriously. This shiatstain doesn't deserve to live there. Banish him to Staten Island and let him live out his days there enjoying the view.


...of the Fresh Kills landfill.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: TheHighlandHowler: One would think the tree-service doesn't just cut things down on one's say-so.

/I could have unobstructed views of the river!

Meh, some will cut down any tree you tell them.  We had this happen here in my neighborhood, about a block away.   Guy bought the lots and hired these redneck yahoos who cut down almost every tree on the lots (except for the ancient huge Monterey Cypress, after a guy from the city came by and "mentioned" to the owner that it was one of the few left).  But to get to the view the owner wanted he needed to cut down a few really big firs across the street from his lots on city property.  They did cut down one and the couple who lived across the street, next to the lots, took action.  She called the city and he literally hugged the tree till the city guys got there.

The owner of the lots tore the place up and then just left it.  There are 15 or 20 foot alders growing in it now, even some kind of conifer that's now quite tall as well.


Yeah, it's pretty unlikely a reputable tree company did the work. He probably hired a bunch of guys off Cragislist and just said "I need some trees cut down" and they did it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Everyone here getting outraged about what he SHOULD be fined need to just Google Tree Law.  If whichever government attorney who gets this case is at all competent, he will be fined in the millions of dollars.

Never Fark with Tree Law.


That's for sure. If you lose your tree law case you are looking at the cost of replacing the full grown trees as they were. It is hideously expensive, like 100K+ per tree. Tree law comes up over and over on the vs. legal forums.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's not just the homeowner who should be massively fined and probably jailed. The company he hired should be facing massive criminal liabilities as well, because they clearly didn't even engage in the most minimal effort to ensure he actually had the right to hire them for that job in the first place.


Maybe.

If the homeowner really didn't care about anyone but himself he could have drawn up a fake outline of his property including the trail as proof to the tree company that he had the right to do it. At the end of the day do we expect tree trimming services to go to the county to determine actual ownership for every job?

I'm betting the homeowner included local politician bribery in his budget. Happens a lot.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: One would think the tree-service doesn't just cut things down on one's say-so.

/I could have unobstructed views of the river!


Tree services are a step above roofers, only in the fact that they at least kinda care about something, but will also take those dollar bills and be out of your hair, asap once diggers hotline was called.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Classic Boomer move, fantastic


Oh, give it up. Are you saying that all boomers are bad? Kind of a narrow viewpoint, don't you think?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Daniel Snyder do this on the C&O Canal and nothing ever happened to him?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on the tree's size and type they are usually worth about $10,000 to $100,000 or more each
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks to be him.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Locals ought to wait for him to go into town for supplies then torch his house.

*shrug* "Guess someone thought the view'd be better without 'er there."
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had dozens of trees cut down (mostly loblolly pines, a few sweet gums, and a leaning oak tree) and the tree guys never asked if I owned the property.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: BigNumber12: Classic Boomer move, fantastic

Oh, give it up. Are you saying that all boomers are bad?


No, but neat strawman, old-timer!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

That's all well and good, but if he's white as well as rich, it means f*ck all and we all know it.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: eurotrader: The home owner should be massively fined and ordered to pay all costs for replacement trees. Large mature trees can be transplanted it is just very expensive.

Based on my post above it should be 5 years in jail + a $25K fine + 2x the cost of the trees + restitution to the property owner.

Unfortunately, the douchebag who owns the house will just donate the prosecutor's campaign and no charges will be filed. Then he will sell the property and make bank off the damages he caused to create the new view.


I see you're ahead of me.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Dewey Fidalgo: TheHighlandHowler: One would think the tree-service doesn't just cut things down on one's say-so.

/I could have unobstructed views of the river!

Meh, some will cut down any tree you tell them.  We had this happen here in my neighborhood, about a block away.   Guy bought the lots and hired these redneck yahoos who cut down almost every tree on the lots (except for the ancient huge Monterey Cypress, after a guy from the city came by and "mentioned" to the owner that it was one of the few left).  But to get to the view the owner wanted he needed to cut down a few really big firs across the street from his lots on city property.  They did cut down one and the couple who lived across the street, next to the lots, took action.  She called the city and he literally hugged the tree till the city guys got there.

The owner of the lots tore the place up and then just left it.  There are 15 or 20 foot alders growing in it now, even some kind of conifer that's now quite tall as well.

Yeah, it's pretty unlikely a reputable tree company did the work. He probably hired a bunch of guys off Cragislist and just said "I need some trees cut down" and they did it.


They (the tree butchers) were a former logging family that had had a skid show.   The lot owner is what passes for a local "developer", he had used them before.   He was surprised that the neighborhood was resisting his big plans.   We really love that cypress.   About 15 people standing around biatching at him, including me.   It's a small enough town that pretty much everyone know each other.   The city had o come over three times because he was trying to pull stuff like this.   Also tried to claim another house next door didn't own a chunk of their property and he wanted to use it for a driveway.   City said "No".   So he then removed the post structure for all our mail boxes to run through another alley driveway.  City had to tell him to put up a new post and move th mailboxes.

The really sad thing is that on the other side of me, the new owner of an incredibly steep lot also hired the same guys to clear out a few trees.  Including the huge alders at the bottom.   Completely opened his property to the parking lot below, and all the noise of the fish plants and drunks climbing the hill in the middle of the night....and the lovely view of the parking lot.  Well, duh.  He wound up putting that lot up for sale instead of building his "dream house"...he wanted a single floor dwelling on a 45 degree angle lot.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My F-i-L got sued over a stunt like this except he played the long game. He girdled a handful of tall trees just beyond his property line that were blocking his view of the distant mountains. It was basically a forest, but still private property. It took years, but I guess the owner finally noticed this handful of trees weren't growing leaves anymore and investigated and found out what happened.

Got a letter from a lawyer threatening suit if he didn't compensate the owner. Set him back something like 15-20k.
 
