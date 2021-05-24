 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Star)   Huh. Turns out Van Gogh's muse was Kirstie Alley   (thestar.com) divider line
14
    More: Weird, Submit, Rear-view mirror, Art, A Little Bit, JPEG, A Little Bit Longer, person exhibition, Toronto's biggest attractions  
•       •       •

885 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2021 at 9:03 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which version of Kirstie Alley?
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size

Or
celebritytracks.comView Full Size


Same woman, 40 years later. No worse off than 95% of Farkers at the same age.
Both muses have their artists.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Something something...my muse.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's not the way I 'eard it.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, Vincent had issues.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Crazy eyes, crazy mind.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Which version of Kirstie Alley?
[imgix.ranker.com image 375x572]
Or
[celebritytracks.com image 850x478]

Same woman, 40 years later. No worse off than 95% of Farkers at the same age.
Both muses have their artists.


Both seem like they smell of wet cigarettes.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Which pile does that belong to, his pile of good things or bad things? Undefined physicians and their ginger companions would like to know.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Speaking of the 80's muses:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


You're welcome.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Speaking of the 80's muses:

[i.pinimg.com image 799x1200]

You're welcome.


That isn't Erin Grey or either of the Two Heathers.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
subby subby subby, this is clearly a latter-day berthe morisot.......

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Speaking of the 80's muses:

[Markie Post.jpg]

You're welcome.


I guess it's because she didn't get started acting until she was almost thirty, but no matter the pose or the outfit, every picture I've ever seen of Markie Post just screams "hot mom."
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The male gaze is toxic.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Speaking of the 80's muses:

[i.pinimg.com image 799x1200]

You're welcome.


I laughed so hard at MODOK getting pissed off at a kid for asking "what's a Night Court?"
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.