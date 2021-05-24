 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   The brand-new, $68 billion city of Greater Springfield, Australia, wants to become the next Silicon Valley. Well, OK. But you have to take all the tech bros and neckbeards, too   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
36
    More: Unlikely, New York City, Springfield, Queensland, Silicon Valley, Greater Springfield, big name companies, modern business hub, founder Maha Sinnathamby, developer Springfield City Group  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there a monorail? I heard up and coming cities need them.

Simpsons - Monorail Song
Youtube ZDOI0cq6GZM
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send the homeless people who poop on the sidewalks instead of the neckbeards who have insta accounts dedicated to sidewalk turds.

/can't have a boomtown without rats
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: Is there a monorail? I heard up and coming cities need them.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZDOI0cq6​GZM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Springfield doesn't have a monorail, It's really more of a "Greater Springfield" idea.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do these pop-up towns ever succeed?
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see a "fun city". Where's the fun city?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard they cut road funding.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: I don't see a "fun city". Where's the fun city?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Planners should have done more research, like this:

Funyuns Still Outselling Responsibilityuns
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greater Shelbyville is none too happy about this.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
68 billion dollarydoos?!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have gone for a more appropriate name like:
New Douchelandshire
 
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so that advert masquerading as an article starts out with a lie. Springfield is nowhere near the Gold Coast, it's an outer suburb of Brisbane and is well inland - at least an hour's drive away from the GC. So not a great start.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brisbane? It might as well be on the far side of the Moon.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: I don't see a "fun city". Where's the fun city?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Also what is up with naming a suburb "Vicinity"

"Where do you live?"

"Oh you know, in the Vicinity"

"in the The vicinity of what?"
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: 68 billion dollarydoos?!


The Simpsons - HEY MR PRIME MINISTA!
Youtube 81FGVh1dj0A
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks/sounds too bloody hot.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The world has learned a lot from Silicon Valley," founder Maha Sinnathamby told CNBC. "We said: that's 85 years old. Let's design the latest version."

So Silicon Valley is 85 years old?  It started in 1935? Is he saying it started with the founding of Yoyodyne Inc.?
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: I don't see a "fun city". Where's the fun city?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Just north of Vicinity but south of the nuclear power plant. Look for the signs for the three-eyed fish aquarium and the lethal wildlife petting zoo. Can't miss it.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this recurring global idea that an innovation hub can just be plopped down wherever, like Sim City, completely ignoring all of the geographic / proximate factors that made Silicon Valley work. Like, what's Greater Springfield's Sand Hilll Road? What's its Stanford / UCB? What's its Moffett Field? How many garages par capita does it have?

"The bait, as Sinnathamby puts it, is the city's greenfield location, which, like Silicon Valley, offers companies a space to get experimental"

Wait... what?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, But only if they'll lead the Exodus from Austin....
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greater Springfield: City on the grow!

It's a proud day as Greater Springfield is declared... one of Australia's 400 fastest growing cities!  And why not? Business is booming! Half the country has already hacked into Greater Springfield's Polaris Data Centre. And say hello to the country's first 30-year hydrogen battery set factory. Keep 'em coming, boys!  The city's even in the celebrity business. Everyone knows... Professor "Dingo Baby" hails from Greater Springfield. Everybody's chipping in. Even this fella has Greater Springfield's can-do spirit!  ("Bark!")  So, watch out, Darwin. Greater Springfield is a city on the... grow.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: I don't see a "fun city". Where's the fun city?

[Fark user image 850x478]


You could say It's...
<puts on sunglasses>

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: "The world has learned a lot from Silicon Valley," founder Maha Sinnathamby told CNBC. "We said: that's 85 years old. Let's design the latest version."

So Silicon Valley is 85 years old?  It started in 1935? Is he saying it started with the founding of Yoyodyne Inc.?


It's generally noted as starting with the founding of Hewlett-Packard in Palo Alto.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: I don't see a "fun city". Where's the fun city?

[Fark user image 850x478]


"Idea City"

God, this is going to fail so hard.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: I love this recurring global idea that an innovation hub can just be plopped down wherever, like Sim City, completely ignoring all of the geographic / proximate factors that made Silicon Valley work. Like, what's Greater Springfield's Sand Hilll Road? What's its Stanford / UCB? What's its Moffett Field? How many garages par capita does it have?

"The bait, as Sinnathamby puts it, is the city's greenfield location, which, like Silicon Valley, offers companies a space to get experimental"

Wait... what?


Hey, it's interurban erotica, f*cko!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Springfield QLD has been trying for the past 20 years to be the "next big thing". It's had decent growth, but it's not cheap out that way IIRC, it's not close to very much (unless you count Ipswich, and we don't count Ipswich), and it's farking hot most of the year
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: I don't see a "fun city". Where's the fun city?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Why is IDEA City all in caps?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Destructor: SplittingAces: I don't see a "fun city". Where's the fun city?

[Fark user image 850x478]

Why is IDEA City all in caps?


Innovation, Design, Entrepreneurship, Art
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Greater Springfield: City on the grow!

It's a proud day as Greater Springfield is declared... one of Australia's 400 fastest growing cities!  And why not? Business is booming! Half the country has already hacked into Greater Springfield's Polaris Data Centre. And say hello to the country's first 30-year hydrogen battery set factory. Keep 'em coming, boys!  The city's even in the celebrity business. Everyone knows... Professor "Dingo Baby" hails from Greater Springfield. Everybody's chipping in. Even this fella has Greater Springfield's can-do spirit!  ("Bark!")  So, watch out, Darwin. Greater Springfield is a city on the... grow.


Being Australia, I'm assuming the streets are paved with beautiful shiny coal.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hank Scorpio: Uh, hi, Homer. What can I do for you?
Homer: Sir, I need to know where I can get a city.
Hank Scorpio: Cities? My goodness, what an idea. Why didn't I think of that? Cities! Homer, there's four places. There's City Point, that's on third.
Homer: Uh-huh.
Hank Scorpio: There's City West, that's on third too. You got Education City.
Homer: Mm-Hmm.
Hank Scorpio: That's on third. Health City... Matter of fact, they're all in the same complex; it's the city complex on third.
Homer: Oh, the city district!
Hank Scorpio: That's right.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Destructor: SplittingAces: I don't see a "fun city". Where's the fun city?

[Fark user image 850x478]

Why is IDEA City all in caps?

Innovation, Design, Entrepreneurship, Art


Oh, I see now.

This entire city seems like one of those large floating libertarian barges that should be off battling pirates in the Pacific ocean or something.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Destructor: SplittingAces: I don't see a "fun city". Where's the fun city?

[Fark user image 850x478]

Why is IDEA City all in caps?


It was gonna be IKEA City until they lost the rights.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reading this while travelling on the Springfield train into Brisbane, so relevant to me.. (no I'm not subby, and no there isn't a monorail here).

I think they are dreaming a bit.. it's almost an hour out of the city and while it's a nice place and lots of amenities it's not the place tech companies think of.  I work for an IT company and I'm in the Brisbane branch while the head office is in Melbourne which is the situation with most tech companies in Australia.  They are mostly located in Sydney or Melbourne where all the population lives (and most of the tech graduates are).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: [Fark user image 425x174]
Hank Scorpio: Uh, hi, Homer. What can I do for you?
Homer: Sir, I need to know where I can get a city.
Hank Scorpio: Cities? My goodness, what an idea. Why didn't I think of that? Cities! Homer, there's four places. There's City Point, that's on third.
Homer: Uh-huh.
Hank Scorpio: There's City West, that's on third too. You got Education City.
Homer: Mm-Hmm.
Hank Scorpio: That's on third. Health City... Matter of fact, they're all in the same complex; it's the city complex on third.
Homer: Oh, the city district!
Hank Scorpio: That's right.


Yeah, but where can I buy a hammock?
 
Karne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Each of those tech bros pays over twenty times in taxes than the average Arkansas citizen. Take the tech bros away and red states would actually have to pay for themselves instead of always taking hand outs.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like a combination that leads to skynet and judgement day.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: zimbomba63: "The world has learned a lot from Silicon Valley," founder Maha Sinnathamby told CNBC. "We said: that's 85 years old. Let's design the latest version."

So Silicon Valley is 85 years old?  It started in 1935? Is he saying it started with the founding of Yoyodyne Inc.?

It's generally noted as starting with the founding of Hewlett-Packard in Palo Alto.


More specifically, when HP was founded in 1939 in Dave Packard's garage.
 
