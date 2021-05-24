 Skip to content
 
(The Irish Times)   Remember that old Onion article where Mother Theresa was accidentally sent to hell as the result of a "wacky afterlife mix-up?" Well, it turns out she may actually be there after all -- not because of a mix-up, but because she deserved it   (irishtimes.com) divider line
    Mother Teresa, Aroup Chatterjee, Christopher Hitchens, The Missionary Position, Mary Johnson  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If such a place exists, she belongs there for denying the dying pain relief.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think that it's any great secret these days that she was an evil heartless woman who reveled in the suffering of the poor.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It raises the question of whether the difference between a strict monastic community and a cult lies simply in the social acceptability of the operative faith.

/Don't have anything to add, really
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But because it comes out of the Catholic Church and is so strongly identified with the Catholic Church, which on the whole is a religion and not a cult, people tend immediately to assume that 'cult' doesn't apply here."

This is what we call a "false premise."
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If an abusive priest can be defrocked and excommunicated, can a saint get unsainted? Anyone know?
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wp-media.patheos.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: I don't think that it's any great secret these days that she was an evil heartless woman who reveled in the suffering of the poor.


This.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mother Teresa was a sadistic Roman Catholic
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: [wp-media.patheos.com image 600x300]


That quote is what most people immediately think of, but the full article that Hitchens wrote from which it's pulled out of context is well worth the read. He was loudly calling her and the church a fraud in 2003, and he was entirely correct.

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2​0​03/10/the-fanatic-fraudulent-mother-te​resa.html
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: EdwardTellerhands: [wp-media.patheos.com image 600x300]

That quote is what most people immediately think of, but the full article that Hitchens wrote from which it's pulled out of context is well worth the read. He was loudly calling her and the church a fraud in 2003, and he was entirely correct.

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/20​03/10/the-fanatic-fraudulent-mother-te​resa.html


Yep. I remember him inveighing against her on TV; how she'd court celebs and appeal for money while withholding donated medicine from sufferers, discipline them when they complained about their pain, etc.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Christopher Hitchens...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: If such a place exists, she belongs there for denying the dying pain relief.


She really enjoyed their suffering more than anything else.  She always said so.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All religions are "a hive of psychological abuse," Irish Times.

Now, rag on Mother Teresa and all the other representatives of the Catholic Church all you want, they all deserve it.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Onion article? Wasn't that a proven fact?

I guess I do go to the Onion for truth these days...
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I don't think that it's any great secret these days that she was an evil heartless woman who reveled in the suffering of the poor.


And of course the church made her a saint because fark reality, the church needs money and brainwashed slaves.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I don't think that it's any great secret these days that she was an evil heartless woman who reveled in the suffering of the poor.


You don't think so, huh? Trying saying that in front of some catholics. Or even just in mixed company, with average shmoes.

I have. You'll get "corrected" right quick. By and large, the vast majority of people still believe the myth that the catholic church built up around her. Question that myth publicly, and most people will react like you're obviously a monster.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without a doubt she would deserve it, if Hell or an afterlife existed.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for four years the United States was run by a sociopathic con man with a dark magnetism who enveloped a huge part of the country in a dangerous alternative reality

Nailed that one.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Munchausen syndrome by proxy?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Gubbo: I don't think that it's any great secret these days that she was an evil heartless woman who reveled in the suffering of the poor.

You don't think so, huh? Trying saying that in front of some catholics. Or even just in mixed company, with average shmoes.

I have. You'll get "corrected" right quick. By and large, the vast majority of people still believe the myth that the catholic church built up around her. Question that myth publicly, and most people will react like you're obviously a monster.


A chance to educate people about evil.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an article on Mother Theresa that she was a horrible person
Ok people have argued that for awhile now
Yeah but this is about abuse and children and it's much worse
Hmmm dunno we are gonna need a something more is there any way we can mention Trump in the first paragraph?
Paragraph?  He is the third word!
Done!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Munchausen syndrome by proxy?


Worse.

Religion
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah right. Next you'll be trying to convince us that Gandhi had a predilection for underage girls.
 
Sobekneferu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: If an abusive priest can be defrocked and excommunicated, can a saint get unsainted? Anyone know?


No, because saints are inherently magic (their sainthood is decided by miracles they create) whereas being a priest is a profession.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Mad_Radhu: Munchausen syndrome by proxy?

Worse.

Religion


I'm just wondering if she had the mental disorder and her faith enabled her to harm those under her care. Religion seems to be an enabler for people with untreated mental illness to go off the rails.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theresa was a decent soul by intent at least, as shown by some of her actions,
but her beliefs (in congruence with church doctrine) definitely reflected dangerous ideology.

The idea that you would withhold pain medication from people because "it brings the patient closer to god" is anathema to the idea that god probably gave us the poppie, etc, TO MANAGE PAIN.

This should also be obvious in the human body's own response - to release natural painkillers to reduce the injury and stress on a biological being, while still allowing the pain itself to serve as an instant indication that something is wrong and action needs to be taken.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: "But because it comes out of the Catholic Church and is so strongly identified with the Catholic Church, which on the whole is a religion and not a cult, people tend immediately to assume that 'cult' doesn't apply here."

This is what we call a "false premise."


God, I wish I belonged to a cult.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Gubbo: Mad_Radhu: Munchausen syndrome by proxy?

Worse.

Religion

I'm just wondering if she had the mental disorder and her faith enabled her to harm those under her care. Religion seems to be an enabler for people with untreated mental illness to go off the rails.


That might explain her.

But to do the rest of her order you have to accept religion/cult

/presumably they didn't all share this relatively rare mental disorder
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many people don't know that this song was written for Mother Theresa.

Love hurts, love scars, love wounds
And marks, any heart
Not tough or strong enough
To take a lot of pain, take a lot of pain
Love is like a cloud
Holds a lot of rain
Love hurts...... ooh, ooh love hurts
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Theresa was a decent soul by intent at least, as shown by some of her actions,
but her beliefs (in congruence with church doctrine) definitely reflected dangerous ideology.

The idea that you would withhold pain medication from people because "it brings the patient closer to god" is anathema to the idea that god probably gave us the poppie, etc, TO MANAGE PAIN.

This should also be obvious in the human body's own response - to release natural painkillers to reduce the injury and stress on a biological being, while still allowing the pain itself to serve as an instant indication that something is wrong and action needs to be taken.


Both of those things cannot be true at the same time.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: "But because it comes out of the Catholic Church and is so strongly identified with the Catholic Church, which on the whole is a religion and not a cult, people tend immediately to assume that 'cult' doesn't apply here."

This is what we call a "false premise."


One way to classify it is that the founder of a "cult" was alive within recent memory while a "religion" was founded by a historical figure. I don't know exactly where to draw the line but it's probably somewhere between Scientology (founder born 1911, died 1986) and Mormonism (1805-1844).
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some extremely flawed people who we still appreciate, even love, decades after they died. Mahatma Ghandi, who was extremely sexist but also proved that nonviolence was an effective way to dismantle a military occupation, making his anti-colonialism a must-read for everyone in poverty or in politics who lives after him. Martin Luther King Jr, who was terribly homophopbic, demanding that gays and lesbians "purify" themselves before they could participate in direct action...but obviously MLK is indispensible and we can't think of democracy without him. Heroes are flawed. Susan B Anthony, what a racist, what an important revolutionary for women. Some of our most flawed activists are still heroes, and should always be heroes. We don't read Gandhi for his treatment of women, we don't read Letter from Birmingham Jail to organize Pride parades. We must read them, at some point in our lives, to become better people, to change our worlds. And we don't resent their victories.

Then there is Mother Teresa. When she was alive, she was a powerful symbol, but the disintegration of her reputation keeps unearthing more hypocrisy and an almost boderline personality disorder approach to antipoverty activism. There's just nothing left of her legacy except a record of the good intentions of her misled donors. She now serves only to harden the hearts of cynics so they don't listen to better angels working for social change.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Somaticasual: Theresa was a decent soul by intent at least, as shown by some of her actions,
but her beliefs (in congruence with church doctrine) definitely reflected dangerous ideology.

The idea that you would withhold pain medication from people because "it brings the patient closer to god" is anathema to the idea that god probably gave us the poppie, etc, TO MANAGE PAIN.

This should also be obvious in the human body's own response - to release natural painkillers to reduce the injury and stress on a biological being, while still allowing the pain itself to serve as an instant indication that something is wrong and action needs to be taken.

Both of those things cannot be true at the same time.


She was so far the deep end in her beliefs that she actually thought that making people suffer was good.  So she intended to be good, but her actions were the opposite of good.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: There are some extremely flawed people who we still appreciate, even love, decades after they died. Mahatma Ghandi, who was extremely sexist but also proved that nonviolence was an effective way to dismantle a military occupation, making his anti-colonialism a must-read for everyone in poverty or in politics who lives after him. Martin Luther King Jr, who was terribly homophopbic, demanding that gays and lesbians "purify" themselves before they could participate in direct action...but obviously MLK is indispensible and we can't think of democracy without him. Heroes are flawed. Susan B Anthony, what a racist, what an important revolutionary for women. Some of our most flawed activists are still heroes, and should always be heroes. We don't read Gandhi for his treatment of women, we don't read Letter from Birmingham Jail to organize Pride parades. We must read them, at some point in our lives, to become better people, to change our worlds. And we don't resent their victories.

Then there is Mother Teresa. When she was alive, she was a powerful symbol, but the disintegration of her reputation keeps unearthing more hypocrisy and an almost boderline personality disorder approach to antipoverty activism. There's just nothing left of her legacy except a record of the good intentions of her misled donors. She now serves only to harden the hearts of cynics so they don't listen to better angels working for social change.


The difference is that those people weren't pretending to be advocates for the people that they hated. MLK wasn't pretending to advance gay rights, Ghandi wasn't pretending to advance women's rights.

Mother Theresa was pretending to run hospitals.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: hobnail: "But because it comes out of the Catholic Church and is so strongly identified with the Catholic Church, which on the whole is a religion and not a cult, people tend immediately to assume that 'cult' doesn't apply here."

This is what we call a "false premise."

God, I wish I belonged to a cult.


Have you heard of TotalFark?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: casual disregard: hobnail: "But because it comes out of the Catholic Church and is so strongly identified with the Catholic Church, which on the whole is a religion and not a cult, people tend immediately to assume that 'cult' doesn't apply here."

This is what we call a "false premise."

God, I wish I belonged to a cult.

Have you heard of TotalFark?


Jesus. I wouldn't pay for that.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sobekneferu: sozelle: If an abusive priest can be defrocked and excommunicated, can a saint get unsainted? Anyone know?

No, because saints are inherently magic (their sainthood is decided by miracles they create) whereas being a priest is a profession.


Thanks for replying. That a spot on distinction.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: casual disregard: hobnail: "But because it comes out of the Catholic Church and is so strongly identified with the Catholic Church, which on the whole is a religion and not a cult, people tend immediately to assume that 'cult' doesn't apply here."

This is what we call a "false premise."

God, I wish I belonged to a cult.

Have you heard of TotalFark?


Anything where you can pay money and still be forbidden from participating isn't a cult.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: mongbiohazard: Gubbo: I don't think that it's any great secret these days that she was an evil heartless woman who reveled in the suffering of the poor.

You don't think so, huh? Trying saying that in front of some catholics. Or even just in mixed company, with average shmoes.

I have. You'll get "corrected" right quick. By and large, the vast majority of people still believe the myth that the catholic church built up around her. Question that myth publicly, and most people will react like you're obviously a monster.

A chance to educate people about evil.


Sure, but fair warning - it usually will just have you coming out looking like the asshole. Most people have no idea about any of the nasty shiat she and her order did, even while according to her diary she didn't even believe in the religion any more, and so for most people she's seen as the standard bearer for selflessness.

And most people loooooove their comforting myths. Just love them. They're quite often more willing to change their opinion of YOU rather than come to terms with the fact that a comforting myth is false. So unless I know the person I'm talking to already knows her less than stellar history I don't even bring it up when she's mentioned. People react VISCERALLY about it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Somaticasual: Theresa was a decent soul by intent at least, as shown by some of her actions,
but her beliefs (in congruence with church doctrine) definitely reflected dangerous ideology.

The idea that you would withhold pain medication from people because "it brings the patient closer to god" is anathema to the idea that god probably gave us the poppie, etc, TO MANAGE PAIN.

This should also be obvious in the human body's own response - to release natural painkillers to reduce the injury and stress on a biological being, while still allowing the pain itself to serve as an instant indication that something is wrong and action needs to be taken.

Both of those things cannot be true at the same time.


actually within a certain doctrine they aren't.  I didn't say a good or admirable doctrine but a doctrine nevertheless
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christopher Hitchens' book about her demonstrated what a terrible person she was. Not in a calculating, scheming way but in a dumb, callous religious way where the sick were mixed in with the dying and none were offered proper medical attention, respite or relief because she believed suffering was part of god's plan. So people died for no good reason in terrible conditions. And all the while she was feted as a saint and mixed with celebrities and tinpot dictators.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Drew about this thread...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: [wp-media.patheos.com image 600x300]


IAMX - 'I Salute You Christopher'
Youtube TXxKZ59nE_E
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Gubbo: I don't think that it's any great secret these days that she was an evil heartless woman who reveled in the suffering of the poor.

You don't think so, huh? Trying saying that in front of some catholics. Or even just in mixed company, with average shmoes.

I have. You'll get "corrected" right quick. By and large, the vast majority of people still believe the myth that the catholic church built up around her. Question that myth publicly, and most people will react like you're obviously a monster.


And? I've showed many ppl how wrong they are about MT. Most just never knew. I show them her own quotes and how money given never went to the sick or suffering. Most argue for a minute but there's too much proof for them to keep up that delusion for long.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Mad_Radhu: Munchausen syndrome by proxy?

Worse.

Religion


Not even once.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Onion article? Wasn't that a proven fact?

I guess I do go to the Onion for truth these days...


Well the hell part wasn't, that's all silly nonsense. She was a monster, though. And now she's just dead.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Somaticasual: Theresa was a decent soul by intent at least, as shown by some of her actions,
but her beliefs (in congruence with church doctrine) definitely reflected dangerous ideology.

The idea that you would withhold pain medication from people because "it brings the patient closer to god" is anathema to the idea that god probably gave us the poppie, etc, TO MANAGE PAIN.

This should also be obvious in the human body's own response - to release natural painkillers to reduce the injury and stress on a biological being, while still allowing the pain itself to serve as an instant indication that something is wrong and action needs to be taken.

Both of those things cannot be true at the same time.


I agree, by most moral standards. I'll simply give her that in her mind, she was probably trying to do right by her patients with her views of god in mind. So, Maybe not hell-worthy, but worth a long talk with the guy at the list....
 
