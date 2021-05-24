 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   AAA Mid-Atlantic warns that holiday travel for the Memorial Day Weekend will be hitting "Oh, farking hell no" levels even sooner than anticipated   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AAA says drivers in the DC Metro area should expect heavy traffic at these times:
Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Friday from 12 to 6 p.m.
Saturday around midday
Sunday around midday
Monday from 12 to 6 p.m.

As opposed to their usual warning, which is:
Days ending in "Y" from 4:30am to 9:30pm
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should catch an MLB game this weekend. Maybe get a hotel walking distance from the stadium and have myself a little postgame pub crawl while most of the regulars are fighting traffic to get to some overcrowded getaway spot.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lucky me.  I've got no friends or family to visit..  Nobody loves me, so I can stay home and drink.
 
ar393
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I should catch an MLB game this weekend. Maybe get a hotel walking distance from the stadium and have myself a little postgame pub crawl while most of the regulars are fighting traffic to get to some overcrowded getaway spot.


Back when I lived in NYC, I loved long weekends when people clear outta town.
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The no rental cars available thing about a month ago was the first clue.

I'm not going anywhere this summer. Not because of covid. I'm fully vaccinated. Just don't want to fark with the traffic and crowds. Have fun, kids. Be sure to send a post card. I'll be in the backyard sipping a tasty cold beverage.
 
